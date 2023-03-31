Local sports
BASEBALL
College
Thursday
STANFORD 23, OKLAHOMA 11
STAN 472 142 021 — 23 19 3
OU 011 501 300 — 11 12 1
Dugan, Meier (4), Uber (7) and Moore, Rios (9); Davis, B.Carmichael (2), Olejnik (3), Sundloff (4), Hachem (5), Turnquist (6), Calhoun (8), Thomas (9), Walker (9) and E.Carmichael, Strong (9). W: Meier (1-0). L: Davis (2-3). HR: Park (3), Montgomery (8), Moore 2 (7); Cobb (3), Mackenzie (3), Madron (3), Muniz (1).
High School
Thursday
Bartlesville 6, Owasso 1
Catoosa 10, Hale 0
Locust Grove 8, Chelsea 21
Prue 6, Claremore Christian 5
Hominy 20-5, Cleveland 13-4
Baxter Springs, KS 14, Commerce 0
Copan 20, Welch 0
Cushing 11, Perkins-Tryon 7
Ketchum 16, Wyandotte 4
Ripley 13, Lomega 5
Muldrow 5, Roland 3
Catoosa 10, Nathan Hale 0
Okemah 7, Wewoka 0
Porter Consolidated 13, Sequoyah Tahlequah 8
Tonkawa 6, Pawnee 5
Fort Gibson/Hilldale Shootout
Fort Gibson 13, Sperry 3
Perry 5, Verdigris 2
Sallisaw 8, Verdigris 7
Gladys Winters Festival
At Enid
Edmond Memorial 14, Moore 5
Edmond Santa Fe 11, Ponca City 7
Enid 14, Norman North 2
Joe Fowler Gumbo
Dewar Tournament
Eufaula 9, Henryetta 0
Henryetta 6, Weleetka 4
Noble Rose Rock Classic Tournament
Noble 10, Midwest City 2
Nowata Tournament
Afton 7, Summit Christian 6
Hulbert 10, Summit Christian 5
GOLF
Local
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.
LaFORTUNE PARK: Maurice Markwardt, 82, shot 81; Jess Mitchell, 83, shot 82.
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Bishop Kelley 2, Woodward 0
Edison 3, Holland Hall 0
Fort Gibson 2, Victory Christian
High School: Girls
Inola 4, Bristow 2
Cache 6, Cleveland 2
Hilldale 1, Cascia Hall 0
Collinsville 3, Claremore 0
Coweta 10, Rogers 0
Sapulpa 3, Durant 0
Grove 3, East Central 0
Victory Christian 2, Edison 1
Glenpool 8,Hale 0
Sequoyah Claremore 10, Keys 0
Metro Christian 6, Sprayberry HS, GA 0
Pryor 1, Pike County HS, GA 0
Union 3, Stillwater 0
Thursday
Jenks 10, Choctaw 0
Locust Grove 7, Summit Christian 1
Riverfield 3, Mannford 2
Metro Christian 3, Pike County HS, GA 2
Owasso 9, Edison 0
Rejoice Christian 3, Porter Consolidated 2
Verdigris 3, Westville 1
SOFTBALL
High School
Thursday
Oilton 6, Carney/Agra 1
Shidler 17, Coyle 1
Hulbert 9, Warner 4
Stilwell 15, Muldrow 7
Stilwell 16, Vian 8
Broken Arrow/Union Festival
Southmoore 7, Bartlesville 2
Berryhill 10, Norman 1
Southmoore 13, Berryhill 3
Ripley Festival
Davenport 4, Ripley 2
Kellyville 13 Hennessey 9
Morrison 12, Hennessey 0
Morrison 17, Hominy 4
Kellyville 10, Mulhall-Orlando 4
Morrison 15, Mulhall-Orlando 0
Prague 6, Ripley 3