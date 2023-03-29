BASEBALL
High School
Barnsdall 10-13, Foyil 0-0
Sequoyah Claremore 13-8, Westville 3-0
Miami 12, Rogers 0
Mannford 4, Woodland 0
Springdale Har-Ber, AR 10, Grove 0
Adair Festival
Vinita 8, Dewey 0
Kansas 9, Rejoice Christian 6
Oologah-Talala 10, Kansas 1
Vinita 9, Rejoice Christian 0
Beggs Tournament
Kellyville 2, Depew 0
Holland Hall 8, Morris 1
Fort Gibson/Hilldale Shootout
Oklahoma Christian 10, Skiatook 4
Oklahoma Christian 12, Sperry 4
Oktaha 14, Skiatook 2
Gladys Winters Festival
At Enid
Westmoore 15, Mustang 4
Union 6, Yukon 4
Joe Fowler Gumbo
Dewar Tournament
Dewar 7, Sallisaw Central 0
Sallisaw Central 8, Wetumka 1
Noble Rose Rock Classic Tournament
Bishop Kelley 9, Choctaw 8
Nowata Tournament
Hulbert 14, Afton 2
Stillwater Festival
Bixby 8, Edmond Deer Creek 4
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Pinnacle Conference
MVP: Jadon Cool (Holland Hall)
Champion: Holland Hall
Coach of the Year: Teddy Owens
All Conference team: Nate Mullendore: Holland Hall; Carter Benton: Holland Hall; Mario Darrington: Metro Christian; Wyatt Powell: Metro Christian; Jackson Sowards: Metro Christian; Brady Cox: Metro Christian; Mason Shiflet: Cascia Hall; Jyson Kim: Cascia Hall; Chris Mason: Victory Christian; Michael Doctor: Victory Christian; Caleb Farquhar: Victory Christian; Enre Boschoff: Regent Prep; Jaron Foote: Rejoice Christian; Derek Stokes: Lincoln Christian.
Honorable Mention: Carter Smith: Regent; Zizi Okwufulueze, Solomon Morton: Rejoice Christian; Evan Migliore: Victory Christian; Daniel Jarrett, Drake Jarrett Kam Burris, Cross Carter: Cascia Hall; Seth Kruse, Cooper Jobe, Cam Dooley: Lincoln Christian; Ethan Taber, Jalen Thompson, Julius Wilson: Holand Hall; Henry Emerson: Metro Christian.
High School: Girls
Metro Lakes All Conference
Coach of the Year: David Qualls, Tahlequah.
Player of the Year: Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah.
Offensive Player of the year: Kayley Alt, Pryor.
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Aaliyah Shawnee, Glenpool; Elliot Geer, Grove.
First Team: Jayden Buttry, Tahlequah; Tyra McKinney, Glenpool; Brie Sith, Collinsville; Annsleigh Morris, Grove; Macee Matthews, Coweta.
Second Team: Hannah Rhymer, Pryor; Roban Geer, Grove; Madi Matthews, Tahlequah; Abbey Stamper, Collinsville; Hope Bump, Claremore.
Honorable Mention: Jada Isreal, Claremore; Kate Reid, Collinsville; Cooper Hilton, Kyliee Addington, Tayen Allen, Jaycee Meissinger, Emersyn Eichen, Coweta; Jordan Blades, Kaydence Price, Glenpool; Brynlea Collins, Sage Jackson, Mia Helton, Grove; Shaylee Brewer, Anna Crisp, Paige Elam, Camree Hawkes, Maggie Martin, Pryor; Jayden Hilton, LeAnna Dunagen, Skiatook. Taylen Dick, Paisley Qualls, Jersey Retzloff, Tahlequah.
GOLF
Local
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72.
LaFORTUNE PARK: Dave Demuth, 84, shot 80; Dale Shafer, 76, shot 74.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 86.
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Woodward 1, Fort Gibson 0
High School: Girls
Fort Gibson 6, Victory Christian 1
Holland Hall 1, Noble 0
SOFTBALL
High School
Barnsdall 8, Pawhuska 6
Cushing 16, Beggs 0
Sperry 11, Prue 1
Muskogee 12, Owasso JV 4
Eufaula 10, Quinton 2
Mounds 7, Yale 4
Broken Arrow/Union Festival
Owasso 8, Bartlesville 2
Broken Arrow 8, Southmoore 7
Broken Arrow 15, Norman 0
Moore 15, Owasso 3
Choctaw 8, Moore 3
Choctaw 6, Owasso 2
Dewar Tournament
Dewar 14, Okmulgee 1
Dewar 8, Strother 1
Preston 12, Okmulgee 3
Preston 15, Strother 0
Haskell Invitational Tournament
Haskell 14, Bixby 4
Henryetta 15, Bixby 3
Bixby 20, Memorial 0
Chelsea 9, Crowder 5
Oktaha 13, Chelsea 3
Fort Gibson 14, Chelsea 3
Haskell 13, Crowder 0
Tahlequah 6, Fort Gibson 5
Haskell 14, Fort Gibson 3
Jenks 13, Haskell 1
Jenks 15, Henryetta 3
Oktaha 12, Memorial 0
Bixby 20, Memorial 0
Oktaha 13, Tahlequah 3
Howe Festival
Pocola 10, Sequoyah Tahlequah 2
Pocola 10, Red Oak 6
Red Oak 15, Idabel 1
Red Oak 10, Howe 2
Pocola 8, Wister 1
Whitesboro 9, Sequoyah Tahlequah 3
Ripley Festival
Perkins-Tryon 11, Chandler 3
Ripley 8, Chandler 7
Prague 3, Davenport 1
Perkins-Tryon 12, Davenport 4
Kellyville 18 Hominy 3