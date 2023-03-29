Local sports record for March 30
Baseball
High school boys
Monday
Salina 7, Adair 3
Chouteau-Mazie 13, Afton 1
Oklahoma Union 12, Barnsdall 4
Bartlesville 6, Muskogee 0
Berryhill 2, Skiatook 1
Glenpool 7, Bishop Kelley 5
Bluejacket 10-12, Foyil 0-11
Enid 4, B. T. Washington 2
Bristow 10, Hilldale 0
Broken Arrow 7, Sand Springs 1
Fort Gibson 10, Broken Bow 3
Caney Valley 18, Chelsea 2
Depew 8, Carney 0
Cascia Hall 10, Prague 2
Spiro 7, Checotah 4
Claremore 12, Edison 5
Verdigris 19, Cleveland 3
Collinsville 20-14, Hale 0-0
Quapaw 10, Commerce 1
Cushing 10, Inola 0
Dewar 7, Stuart 1
Drumright 37, Yale 1
McAlester 9, Durant 2
Eufaula 7, Keys 2
Wyandotte 8, Fairland 7
Grove 15-17, Memorial 0-2
Victory Christian 12, Henryetta 2
Holland Hall 14, Rejoice Christian 5
Pryor 12, Jay 1
Metro Christian 4, Jones 1
Kansas 4, Sequoyah Claremore 3
Ketchum 14, Baxter Springs, KS 3
Perry 4, Kellyville 2
Lincoln Christian 22, Tecumseh 0
Oologah-Talala 11-12, Miami 1-2
Sapulpa 11, Midwest City 2
Vian 15, Morris 1
Mounds 8, Nowata 4
Pawhuska 13, Yale 1
Hominy 4, Pawnee 2
Perry 4, Kellyville 2
Olive 11, Prue 3
Owasso 12, Putnam City North 2
Regent Prep 16, Summit Christian 0
Union 4, Stillwater 2
Vian 12, Stilwell 4
Vinita 10, Westville 0
Tuesday
Barnsdall 6, Caney Valley 5
Bixby 10, Tahlequah 0
Pryor 10, Jay 0
Perry 12, Kellyville 2
Lincoln Christian 8, Tecumseh 0
Wagoner 3-13, Locust Grove 2-3
Sapulpa 6, Midwest City 2
Sperry 15, Okmulgee 0
Rejoice Christian 9-1, Warner 5-7
Salina 7, Adair 0
Bartlesville 13, Muskogee 0
Bishop Kelley 4, Glenpool 0
Hilldale 9, Bristow 7
Sand Springs 9, Broken Arrow 6
Oklahoma Union 13, Chelsea 0
Oilton 10, Wellston 0
Owasso 8, Putnam City North 0
Shawnee 10, Rogers 0
Hominy 6, Tonkawa 3
Eufaula 13, Keys 1
Woodland 10, Glencoe 0
Kansas 14, Sequoyah Claremore 11
Vinita 11, Westville 5
Enid 7, B. T. Washington 2
Victory Christian 20, Henryetta 0
Jenks 10-11, U. S. Grant 0-0
Cascia Hall 6, Prague 0
Verdigris 15, Cleveland 0
Cushing 12, Inola 2
Depew 9, Drumright 1
Kiefer 10, Mounds 0
Golf
Local
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Don Garrison 69; 2. Frank Prentice 70; 3. Mel Hayes 71; 4. Duane Dunham 72; 5. Bill Crowell 73; 6. Bill Kusleika 74; 7. Gilbert York 75; 8. Darrell Wood 76; 9. Ron Wilson 77; 10. Hank Prideaux 80.
Heritage Hills Men’s Scramble
1st (66) Rick King, Darrel Watkins, Troy Heimbach, Lary Riley, Kirby Brumble; 2nd (68) Gene Higgins, John Higgins, Steve Reynolds; 3rd (69) Jerry Holloman, Mike Anderson, Bob Morrisson, Rod Eddy; 4th (69) Scott Coulter, Phil Sinor, Russ Meyer, Mark Lechenburg; 5th (72) Doug Whitson, Chuck Owens, Stan Stainfield, Al Fretius, 6th (74) Jim Goad, Ty Nordquist, JD McColley, Richard Stevens, 7th (75) Paul Lewis, Greg Underhill, Bill Higgins, Ronald Henness.
Shoots age or better
LaFORTUNE: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73; Vince Nerio, 83, shot 79.
Soccer
High school girls
Monday
Porter 5, Stilwell 0
Verdigris 4, Riverfield Country Day 0
Tuesday
Union 4, B. T. Washington 2
Jenks 2, Broken Arrow 0
Holland Hall 8, Miami 0
Bristow 10, Webster 1
Catoosa 1, Grove 0
Bishop Kelley 1, Durant 0
McAlester 3, Glenpool 2
Victory Christian 12, Heavener 0
Fort Gibson 8, Sallisaw 0
Hilldale 2, Wagoner 1 (OT)
Oologah-Talala 2, Skiatook 0
Pryor 6, Regent Prep 1
High school boys
Monday
Bixby 2, Bentonville West, AR 0
Cleveland 5, Owasso Prep 1
Verdigris 4, Riverfield Country Day 2
Slow pitch softball
High school girls
Tuesday
Bartlesville 11, Muskogee 2
Pryor 6, Bartlesville 5
Vian 11, Checotah 1
Colcord 13, Salina 4
Colcord 5, Locust Grove 4
Fairland 16, Owasso 7
Stilwell 7, Tahlequah 4
Jenks 23, Haskell 10
Kellyville 8, Oilton 0
Wetumka 1, Dewar 0
Wilson (Henryetta) 7-12, Liberty 4-6
Chelsea 9, Hominy 8
Fort Gibson 15, Eufaula 9
Fort Gibson 16, Sallisaw 4
Eufaula 8, Sallisaw 7
Prague 16, Henryetta 6