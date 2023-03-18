Local
BASEBALL
College
OKLAHOMA ST. 9, TEXAS TECH 4
OSU 010 111 050 — 9 12 0
TTU 001 000 111 — 4 10 0
Abram, Blake (7), O’Toole (7), Davis (8) and Adkison; Molina, Parish (6), Lopez (8) and Maxcey. W: Abram (3-0). L: Molina (2-1). HR: Riggio (5), McLean (5), Wulfert 2 (3); Green (5), Coleman (1), Bravo (2).
ORAL ROBERTS 21, ST. THOMAS 2
UST 020 000 0 — 2 6 0
ORU 061 572 X — 21 24 0
Mrosko, Klick (3), Blesch (5) and Bartholomew; Gollert, Patten (6), Allman (7) and Casey, Blackwell (6). W: Gollert (3-0). L: Mrosko (0-2). HR: Marsh (1); Hogan (1), Thompson (1), Brothers (1), Baumgartner (1).
People are also reading…
ROGERS ST. 9, MISSOURI WESTERN 8
MWSU 100 011 410 — 8 9 3
RSU 200 015 01X — 9 9 2
Unruh, Van Hercke (5), Kohout (6), Aycock (7) and Nix; Cortez, Lintz (6), Wohlgemuth (7), Sanchez (7) and Escalante. W: Sanchez (2-0). L: Aycock (0-1).
HOCKEY
ECHL
Friday
RAPID CITY 6, TULSA 4
Tulsa 0 3 1 — 4
Rapid City 1 2 3 — 6
1st Period: 1, Rapid City, Aleardi 19 (Nelson), 5:29. Penalties: Hudgin Tul (slashing), 9:21.
2nd Period: 2, Rapid City, Martin 9 (Aleardi), 5:18. 3, Tulsa, Leef 8 (Gilmour, Kromm), 5:52. 4, Tulsa, McLaughlin 9 (Wall, Bertuzzi), 6:24. 5, Rapid City, Aleardi 20 (Yamamoto), 13:48. 6, Tulsa, Sheriff 9 (Poulsen, Matsushima), 19:19. Penalties: Marcinew Rc (high-sticking), 3:09.
3rd Period: 7, Rapid City, Gravelle 10 (Marcinew, Coatta), 2:44. 8, Rapid City, Marcinew 27 (Bennett, Martin), 14:30. 9, Rapid City, Leiter 3 15:22. 10, Tulsa, Sheriff 10 (Bertuzzi, McLaughlin), 19:35. Penalties: Gilmour Tul (holding), 3:51; Nelson Rc (tripping), 3:51; Wichers Rc (cross-checking), 9:31.
Shots on Goal: Tulsa 10-18-13-41. Rapid City 5-13-11-29. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 2; Rapid City 0 / 1. Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 5-14-2-0 (29 shots-23 saves). Rapid City, Carlson 11-13-0-0 (41 shots-37 saves). A: 3,342. Referee: David Lilly.
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA ST. 6, MINNESOTA 0
MINN 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
OSU 010 050 X — 6 6 0
Hambrick, Enter (4), Schwartz (5) and Krapf; Kilfoyl and Tuck. W: Kilfoyl. L: Hambrick. HR: Wark.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
College Basketball
Sunday
NCAA TOURNAMENT
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
XAVIER 4½ Pittsburgh
Kentucky 2½ KANSAS STATE
MARQUETTE 2½ Michigan State
UCONN 3½ Saint Mary’s (CA)
BAYLOR 1½ Creighton
FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15½ Fairleigh Dickinson
INDIANA 1½ Miami
GONZAGA 4½ TCU
NIT
WISCONSIN 3½ Liberty
OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Eastern Washington
UAB 14½ Morehead State
NORTH TEXAS 4½ Sam Houston
COLORADO 3½ Utah Valley
OREGON 3½ UCF
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Denver 2½ (OFF) BROOKLYN
Phoenix 2 (234½) OKLAHOMA CITY
Atlanta 9 (245½) SAN ANTONIO
Miami 9½ (OFF) DETROIT
New Orleans 5½ (227½) HOUSTON
MILWAUKEE 9 (233½) Toronto
LA Clippers 1½ (OFF) PORTLAND
LA LAKERS 6 (231) Orlando
NHL
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Boston -178 BUFFALO +146
MINNESOTA -160 Washington +132
VEGAS -330 Columbus +260
Winnipeg -126 ST. LOUIS +105
N.Y RANGERS -210 Nashville +172
TAMPA BAY -128 New Jersey +106
Vancouver -137 ANAHEIM +114
BASEBALL
MLB spring training
Saturday’s games
Florida
Boston (ss) 9, Baltimore 6
St. Louis 8, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 3, Boston (ss) 1
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Miami 7, Washington 0
Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0
Arizona
San Francisco 5, Chi. Cubs 1
Cincinnati 7, Oakland 1
Colorado (ss) 6, Kansas City (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Chi. White Sox 4
Arizona 6, Cleveland (ss) 4
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, (n)
San Diego 11, Milwaukee 6
Kan. City (ss) 8, Colorado (ss) 5
Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, (n)
Sunday’s games
Florida
Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.
Baltimore (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, 12:05
Detroit vs. Washington at Palm Beach, 12:05
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, 12:05
Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, 12:05
Boston vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, 12:05
Houston vs. Miami at Sarasota, 12:10
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, 12:10
Arizona
L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m.
Colorado (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, 3:05
Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 3:05
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05
Seattle (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, 3:05
Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, 3:10
Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10
Kansas City (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, 3:10
Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, 3:10
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 50 20 .714 —
Boston 49 22 .690 1½
Philadelphia 47 22 .681 2½
Cleveland 45 28 .616 6½
New York 42 30 .583 9
Brooklyn 39 31 .557 11
Miami 38 33 .535 12½
Atlanta 35 35 .500 15
Toronto 34 36 .486 16
Chicago 32 37 .464 17½
Washington 32 38 .457 18
Indiana 32 38 .457 18
Orlando 29 42 .408 21½
Charlotte 22 50 .306 29
Detroit 16 55 .225 34½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 47 24 .662 —
Memphis 42 27 .609 4
Sacramento 42 27 .609 4
Phoenix 38 32 .543 8½
L.A. Clippers 37 34 .521 10
Dallas 36 35 .507 11
Golden State 36 35 .507 11
Minnesota 35 36 .493 12
Oklahoma City 34 36 .486 12½
L.A. Lakers 34 37 .479 13
Utah 33 36 .478 13
New Orleans 33 37 .471 13½
Portland 31 39 .443 15½
Houston 18 52 .257 28½
San Antonio 18 52 .257 28½
x-clinched playoff spot Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament
Friday’s results
Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82
Atlanta 127, Golden State 119
Cleveland 117, Washington 94
Houston 114, New Orleans 112
Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT
Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT
Boston 126, Portland 112
Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110
Saturday’s results
New York 116, Denver 110
Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108
Minnesota at Toronto, (n)
Philadelphia at Indiana, (n)
Golden State at Memphis, (n)
Miami at Chicago, (n)
Sacramento at Washington, (n)
Boston at Utah, (n)
Sunday’s games
Denver at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.
Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Monday’s games
Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.
College men
NIT
Second round, Saturday
Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65
Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65
Second round, Sunday
Liberty at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
E. Washington at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.
Morehead St. at UAB, 2 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 3 p.m.
UCF at Oregon, 6:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals, Tuesday
Oregon-UCF winner vs. Wisconsin-Liberty winner, TBA
Cincinnati vs. Colorado-Utah Valley St. winner, TBA
Oklahoma St.-E. Washington winner vs. North Texas-Sam Houston St. winner, TBA
UAB-Morehead St. winner vs. Vanderbilt, TBA
College women
NIT
Second Round
Sunday’s games
Nebraska vs. N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Washington vs. New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Monday’s games
Wake Forest vs. Florida, 5 p.m.
Rhode Island vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.
UMass vs. Harvard, 6 p.m.
Seton Hall vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Columbia vs. Fordham, 6 p.m.
Clemson vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech vs. SMU, 6 p.m.
Kansas vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Memphis vs. Ball St., 7 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
Oregon vs. Rice, 8 p.m.
San Diego vs. UC Irvine, 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s game
Kansas St. vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m.
GOLF
GOLF
PGA
Valspar Championship
Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort—Copperhead, Palm Harbor, Fla.Purse: $8.1M; Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71
Third Round, Saturday
Adam Schenk 66-69-70—205
Tommy Fleetwood 68-69-69—206
Jordan Spieth 67-70-69—206
Cody Gribble 72-65-70—207
Taylor Moore 71-67-69—207
Webb Simpson 71-68-68—207
Wyndham Clark 72-66-70—208
Patton Kizzire 68-73-67—208
Matt Wallace 71-67-70—208
Zac Blair 71-70-68—209
David Lingmerth 72-68-69—209
J.T. Poston 70-68-71—209
Chad Ramey 70-71-68—209
Davis Riley 69-68-72—209
Michael Thompson 74-66-69—209
Stephan Jaeger 66-72-72—210
Adam Long 71-68-71—210
Alex Smalley 68-71-71—210
Dylan Wu 71-69-70—210
Sean O’Hair 71-72-68—211
Doc Redman 74-69-68—211
Kevin Streelman 73-70-68—211
Nick Taylor 72-70-69—211
Justin Thomas 69-70-72—211
Byeong Hun An 68-71-73—212
Sam Burns 69-73-70—212
Zecheng Dou 71-69-72—212
Lucas Glover 67-72-73—212
Garrick Higgo 71-72-69—212
Michael Kim 72-69-71—212
David Lipsky 72-70-70—212
Cameron Percy 72-71-69—212
Sam Ryder 72-71-69—212
Rory Sabbatini 74-65-73—212
Doug Ghim 69-70-74—213
Ben Griffin 69-72-72—213
Kramer Hickok 68-68-77—213
Ben Martin 69-71-73—213
Denny McCarthy 72-69-72—213
Andrew Novak 72-70-71—213
Austin Smotherman 72-69-72—213
Trevor Werbylo 71-69-73—213
Richy Werenski 71-71-71—213
Gary Woodland 71-70-72—213
Ryan Armour 71-72-71—214
Joseph Bramlett 71-72-71—214
MJ Daffue 69-74-71—214
Will Gordon 70-73-71—214
Lee Hodges 74-68-72—214
Seonghyeon Kim 71-70-73—214
Andrew Landry 71-72-71—214
Henrik Norlander 72-71-71—214
Justin Rose 71-71-72—214
Justin Suh 72-69-73—214
Erik Van Rooyen 70-73-71—214
Joel Dahmen 73-69-73—215
Maverick McNealy 67-74-74—215
Greyson Sigg 71-70-74—215
Ludvig Aberg 72-71-73—216
Tyson Alexander 73-70-73—216
Jason Dufner 71-72-73—216
Harrison Endycott 72-71-73—216
Nick Gabrelcik 75-67-74—216
Hank Lebioda 71-72-73—216
Victor Perez 70-71-75—216
Patrick Rodgers 70-73-73—216
Carl Yuan 72-70-74—216
Ryan Brehm 66-75-76—217
Ryan Gerard 72-71-74—217
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68-75—217
Trevor Cone 73-69-77—219
James Hahn 73-70-77—220
LIV
Tucson
The Gallery Golf Club
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,469; Par: 71
Second Round, Saturday
Marc Leishman65-66—131
Sergio Garcia68-65—133
Louis Oosthuizen66-68—134
Charles Howell III69-64—134
Cameron Tringale68-66—134
Brendan Steele69-64—134
Danny Lee68-67—135
Matthew Wolff66-69—135
Kevin Na68-67—135
Euginio Chacarra70-67—137
Matthew Jones70-67—137
Phil Mickelson70-67—137
Branden Grace70-67—137
Bubba Watson71-66—137
Pat Perez68-70—138
Brooks Koepka69-69—138
Anirban Lahiri70-68—138
David Puig67-72—139
Laurie Canter70-69—139
Peter Uihlein67-72—139
Abraham Ancer66-73—139
Talor Gooch70-69—139
Mito Pereira71-68—139
Carlos Ortiz71-68—139
Sam Horsfield69-70—139
Ian Poulter72-67—139
Sebastian Munoz69-71—140
Chase Koepka69-71—140
Harold Varner III70-70—140
Thomas Pieters69-71—140
Dean Burmester72-68—140
Dustin Johnson72-68—140
Henrik Stenson72-68—140
Joaquin Niemann67-74—141
Scott Vincent67-74—141
Jason Kokrak69-72—141
Paul Casey69-72—141
Cameron Smith71-70—141
Bernd Wiesberger72-70—142
Richard Bland74-69—143
James Piot73-70—143
Graeme McDowell72-71—143
Patrick Reed71-72—143
Lee Westwood74-71—145
Jediah Morgan73-74—147
Bryson Dechambeau72-75—147
Charl Schwartzel73-76—149
Sihwan Kim78-75—153
Teams Scores
Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra): -22
HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale): -21
Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones): -17
Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace): -15
Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim): -15
Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey): -13
Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak): -13
Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner): -12
Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz): -12
4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed): -10
Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, S.Horsfield, L.Westwood, H.Stenson): -8
Cleeks GC (G.McDowell-c, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger): -4
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
x-Boston 68 52 11 5 109 256 150
Toronto 68 41 18 9 91 232 183
Tampa Bay 69 41 22 6 88 241 210
Florida 69 35 27 7 77 242 233
Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249
Ottawa 68 33 31 4 70 214 223
Detroit 68 30 29 9 69 201 224
Montreal 69 27 36 6 60 195 257
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 177
New Jersey 69 44 18 7 95 241 189
N.Y. Rangers 68 39 19 10 88 226 191
Pittsburgh 68 34 24 10 78 223 220
N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195
Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214
Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229
Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189
Colorado 68 40 22 6 86 226 191
Minnesota 69 39 22 8 86 205 188
Winnipeg 70 39 28 3 81 216 199
Nashville 67 34 25 8 76 191 195
St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252
Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242
Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240
Pacific Division
GP W L OT pts GF GA
Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195
Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224
Edmonton 70 39 23 8 86 274 236
Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223
Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211
Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258
Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281
e-San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Friday’s results
St. Louis 5, Washington 2
Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2
Toronto 5, Carolina 2
Anaheim 7, Columbus 4
Saturday’s results
Colorado 5, Detroit 1
Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT
Boston 5, Minnesota 2
Edmonton 6, Seattle 4
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT
Florida 4, New Jersey 2
Montreal at Tampa Bay, (n)
Toronto at Ottawa, (n)
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, (n)
Dallas at Calgary, (n)
Vancouver at Los Angeles, (n)
Chicago at Arizona, (n)
N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, (n)
Sunday’s games
Boston at Buffalo, Noon
Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Columbus at Vegas, 3 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.
New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.
Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.
Monday’s games
Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.
San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
hockey
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
NFLD 60 40 18 2 0 82 228 185
Reading 58 34 20 4 0 72 209 168
Maine 57 32 22 2 1 67 205 164
Worcester 60 31 26 3 0 65 195 198
Adirondack 59 24 26 8 1 57 193 205
Trois-Rivieres 59 22 35 2 0 46 176 231
Norfolk 60 15 40 2 3 35 166 268
South Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Jacksonville 59 36 19 3 1 76 190 167
Florida 58 33 17 4 4 74 195 172
Greenville 60 33 19 7 1 74 200 183
S. Carolina 59 34 20 4 1 73 205 170
Atlanta 61 31 24 5 1 68 195 208
Orlando 62 29 25 7 1 66 198 219
Savannah 61 23 28 9 1 56 175 210
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Toledo 61 40 15 4 2 86 219 144
Cincinnati 59 38 12 6 3 85 220 167
Indy 60 36 21 3 0 75 210 177
Fort Wayne 58 30 22 4 2 66 223 222
Wheeling 60 25 30 5 0 55 187 200
Kalamazoo 58 23 31 4 0 50 140 184
Iowa 59 15 31 12 1 43 152 220
Mountain Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Idaho 59 47 9 2 1 97 243 128
Kansas City 59 27 24 6 2 62 186 193
Utah 59 29 27 3 0 61 178 214
Allen 58 29 27 1 1 60 208 217
Wichita 60 27 28 5 0 59 187 195
Rapid City 58 27 30 1 0 55 195 220
Tulsa 57 19 30 7 1 46 171 220
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Friday’s results
Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2
Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5
Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3
Reading 8, Atlanta 2
Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2
Toledo 3, Indy 2
Greenville 4, South Carolina 1
Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3
Worcester 4, Maine 3
Cincinnati 3, Iowa 1
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Utah 2, Allen 1
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4
Idaho 6, Orlando 2
Saturday’s results
Florida at Trois-Rivieres, (n)
Adirondack at Newfoundland, (n)
Savannah at South Carolina, (n)
Wheeling at Norfolk, (n)
Atlanta at Reading, (n)
Fort Wayne at Indy, (n)
Toledo at Kalamazoo, (n)
Maine at Worcester, (n)
Iowa at Cincinnati, (n)
Kansas City at Wichita, (n)
Tulsa at Rapid City, (n)
Orlando at Idaho, (n)
Sunday’s games
Atlanta at Reading, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.
Worcester at Maine, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.
Utah at Allen, 2:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.
Monday’s games
No games scheduled
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2
Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0
Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1
Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1
Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3
New England 2 1 0 6 4 4
Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1
Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5
D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5
New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3
Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5
New York 0 1 2 2 1 2
Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2
CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5
Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4
Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 7 2
Seattle 2 1 1 7 6 1
Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4
San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3
FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3
Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1
Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5
Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5
Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1
Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5
LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3
Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5
Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
Los Angeles FC 0, Seattle 0, tie
Portland at Atlanta, (n)
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, (n)
Nashville at New England, (n)
Columbus at New York, (n)
D.C. United at New York City FC, (n)
Charlotte FC at Orlando City, (n)
Miami at Toronto FC, (n)
Cincinnati at Chicago, (n)
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, (n)
Austin FC at Houston, (n)
San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, (n)
Minnesota at Colorado, (n)
Vancouver at LA Galaxy, (n)
Saturday, March 25
LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.
New England at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Pittsburgh 1 0 1 4 4 2
Birmingham 1 0 1 4 4 3
Loudoun 1 0 0 3 3 1
Louisville 1 0 0 3 3 1
Charleston 0 0 1 1 1 1
Indy 0 0 1 1 1 1
Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1 1 1
Tulsa 0 1 1 1 3 4
Miami 0 1 1 1 1 2
Detroit City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1
Hartford 0 1 0 0 3 5
Memphis 0 2 0 0 2 6
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Monterey Bay FC 1 0 0 3 5 3
San Antonio 1 0 0 3 3 1
Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1
New Mexico 1 0 0 3 1 0
Sacramento 1 0 0 3 1 0
San Diego 1 0 0 3 1 0
Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1
Phoenix 0 0 1 1 1 1
Rio Grande Valley 0 0 1 1 1 1
El Paso 0 2 0 0 1 3
Oakland 0 1 0 0 1 3
Orange County 0 1 0 0 1 3
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Friday’s result
Birmingham 3, Tulsa 2
Saturday’s results
Pittsburgh 3, Memphis 1
New Mexico 1, Miami 0
Hartford at Colorado, (n)
Detroit City FC at El Paso, (n)
Louisville at Monterey Bay FC, (n)
Tampa Bay at Orange County, (n)
Charleston at Sacramento, (n)
Sunday’s games
San Antonio at Loudoun, 3 p.m.
Phoenix at San Diego, 5 p.m.
Oakland at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Matt Wallner to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned INF Brooks Lee to minor league camp.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Adrian Hernandez and Casey Lawrence and INF Rainer Nunez to minor league camp.
National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Jeremiah Estrada and Caleb Kilian to Iowa (IL). Assigned LHPs Bailey Horn and Eric Stout and RHP Nick Neidert to minor league camp.
MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez and LHP Devin Smeltzer to minor league camp.
NEW YORK METS — Reassigned OFs Abraham Almonte and Jaylin Davis to minor league camp. Optioned INF Ronny Mauricio and LHP Joey Lucchesi to Syracuse (IL).
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned INF Jeremy Rivas to minor league camp.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a minor league contract.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong to a one-year contract.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signe DT Shy Tuttle.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Andrew Billings and TE Robert Tonyan.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Akins, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Maurice Hurst.
DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DB C.J. Moore to a two-year contract.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Jimmie Ward, DTs Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis to a two-year contract.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LB Curtis Bolton, FB Jakob Johnson, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and C Hroiss Grasu.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Malik Reed to a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with OL Olisaemeka Udoh.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Nathan Shepherd.
NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Solomon Thomas.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with DB Myles Hartsfield.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Cam Gill and DB Pat O’Connor. Signed DT Greg Gaines.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of K Josh Lambo.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Mikael Pyyhtia to Cleveland (AHL).
DALLAS STARS — Signed F Chase Wheatcroft to a three-year, entry-level contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Jake Chiasson to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Egor Afanasyev from Milwaukee (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman form Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov and D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL).
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from San Jose (AHL).
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Bobby McMann and G Joseph Wall from Toronto (AHL).
VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Activated D Ethan Bear from injured reserve.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey.
American Hockey League
ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Assigned G Rylan Parenteau to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.
BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired LW Mark Rassell. Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Florida (ECHL).
CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL) on loan.
CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired LW Justin Pearson.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Troy Kobryn from his amateur tryout contract (ATO)/
TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jakov Novak from reserve.
ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired D Bray Crowder from Cincinnati trade.
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from reserve. Placed F Logan Lambdin on reserve.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Rylan Parenteau and D Scott Allan from reserve. Placed G Ryan Fanti on reserve.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed D Lordanthony Grissom on reserve.
IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Demetrios Koumontzis to the active roster. Placed D Nicholas Canade on reserve and F Jais Svanenbergs on injured reserve, effective March 16.
INDY FUEL — Released F Conner Jean and D Trevor Zins from their standard player contract (SPC). Suspended F Jared Thomas.
IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Mitch Benson to the active roster. Loaned F Tyler Busch to Iowa (AHL)
KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Ayden MacDonald and D Dakota Betts off waiver from Cincinnati. Acquired D Kyle Rhodes from Wichita trade. Placed F Mason McCarty on reserve.
KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired F Mathieu Foget from Orlando trade. Placed F Jordan Timmons on reserve.
MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Andrew Peski from reserve. Placed D Grant Gabriele on reserve.
NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan and F Jordan Escott from reserve. Placed F Zach O’Brien on reserve.
NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Troy Kobryn from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Gueorgui Feduolov from reserve. Placed D Carson Musser on reserve.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin from reserve. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on reserve.
READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Cook from Kalamazoo trade. Signed F Solag Bakich to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and placed him on reserve. Activated G Ryan Kenny from reserve. Placed F Yvan Mongo on injured reserve, effective March 12. Loaned G Bailey Brkin to Hershey.
SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated Fs Jack Jeffers and Jack Jaunich from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Graham and Aaron Aragon on reserve.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Robbie Stucker to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Carson Vance from his standard player contract. Acquired F Max Humitz from Kalamazoo trade. Activated D Matt Anderson from injured reserve and D Chase Stewart from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve.
TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Thomas Farrel from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).