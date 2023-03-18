Local

BASEBALL

College

OKLAHOMA ST. 9, TEXAS TECH 4

OSU 010 111 050 — 9 12 0

TTU 001 000 111 — 4 10 0

Abram, Blake (7), O’Toole (7), Davis (8) and Adkison; Molina, Parish (6), Lopez (8) and Maxcey. W: Abram (3-0). L: Molina (2-1). HR: Riggio (5), McLean (5), Wulfert 2 (3); Green (5), Coleman (1), Bravo (2).

ORAL ROBERTS 21, ST. THOMAS 2

UST 020 000 0 — 2 6 0

ORU 061 572 X — 21 24 0

Mrosko, Klick (3), Blesch (5) and Bartholomew; Gollert, Patten (6), Allman (7) and Casey, Blackwell (6). W: Gollert (3-0). L: Mrosko (0-2). HR: Marsh (1); Hogan (1), Thompson (1), Brothers (1), Baumgartner (1).

ROGERS ST. 9, MISSOURI WESTERN 8

MWSU 100 011 410 — 8 9 3

RSU 200 015 01X — 9 9 2

Unruh, Van Hercke (5), Kohout (6), Aycock (7) and Nix; Cortez, Lintz (6), Wohlgemuth (7), Sanchez (7) and Escalante. W: Sanchez (2-0). L: Aycock (0-1).

HOCKEY

ECHL

Friday

RAPID CITY 6, TULSA 4

Tulsa 0 3 1 — 4

Rapid City 1 2 3 — 6

1st Period: 1, Rapid City, Aleardi 19 (Nelson), 5:29. Penalties: Hudgin Tul (slashing), 9:21.

2nd Period: 2, Rapid City, Martin 9 (Aleardi), 5:18. 3, Tulsa, Leef 8 (Gilmour, Kromm), 5:52. 4, Tulsa, McLaughlin 9 (Wall, Bertuzzi), 6:24. 5, Rapid City, Aleardi 20 (Yamamoto), 13:48. 6, Tulsa, Sheriff 9 (Poulsen, Matsushima), 19:19. Penalties: Marcinew Rc (high-sticking), 3:09.

3rd Period: 7, Rapid City, Gravelle 10 (Marcinew, Coatta), 2:44. 8, Rapid City, Marcinew 27 (Bennett, Martin), 14:30. 9, Rapid City, Leiter 3 15:22. 10, Tulsa, Sheriff 10 (Bertuzzi, McLaughlin), 19:35. Penalties: Gilmour Tul (holding), 3:51; Nelson Rc (tripping), 3:51; Wichers Rc (cross-checking), 9:31.

Shots on Goal: Tulsa 10-18-13-41. Rapid City 5-13-11-29. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 2; Rapid City 0 / 1. Goalies: Tulsa, Mannella 5-14-2-0 (29 shots-23 saves). Rapid City, Carlson 11-13-0-0 (41 shots-37 saves). A: 3,342. Referee: David Lilly.

SOFTBALL

College

OKLAHOMA ST. 6, MINNESOTA 0

MINN 000 000 0 — 0 6 2

OSU 010 050 X — 6 6 0

Hambrick, Enter (4), Schwartz (5) and Krapf; Kilfoyl and Tuck. W: Kilfoyl. L: Hambrick. HR: Wark.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Basketball

Sunday

NCAA TOURNAMENT

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

XAVIER 4½ Pittsburgh

Kentucky 2½ KANSAS STATE

MARQUETTE 2½ Michigan State

UCONN 3½ Saint Mary’s (CA)

BAYLOR 1½ Creighton

FLORIDA ATLANTIC 15½ Fairleigh Dickinson

INDIANA 1½ Miami

GONZAGA 4½ TCU

NIT

WISCONSIN 3½ Liberty

OKLAHOMA STATE 10½ Eastern Washington

UAB 14½ Morehead State

NORTH TEXAS 4½ Sam Houston

COLORADO 3½ Utah Valley

OREGON 3½ UCF

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Denver 2½ (OFF) BROOKLYN

Phoenix 2 (234½) OKLAHOMA CITY

Atlanta 9 (245½) SAN ANTONIO

Miami 9½ (OFF) DETROIT

New Orleans 5½ (227½) HOUSTON

MILWAUKEE 9 (233½) Toronto

LA Clippers 1½ (OFF) PORTLAND

LA LAKERS 6 (231) Orlando

NHL

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

Boston -178 BUFFALO +146

MINNESOTA -160 Washington +132

VEGAS -330 Columbus +260

Winnipeg -126 ST. LOUIS +105

N.Y RANGERS -210 Nashville +172

TAMPA BAY -128 New Jersey +106

Vancouver -137 ANAHEIM +114

BASEBALL

MLB spring training

Saturday’s games

Florida

Boston (ss) 9, Baltimore 6

St. Louis 8, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 3, Boston (ss) 1

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Miami 7, Washington 0

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Houston 0

Arizona

San Francisco 5, Chi. Cubs 1

Cincinnati 7, Oakland 1

Colorado (ss) 6, Kansas City (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Chi. White Sox 4

Arizona 6, Cleveland (ss) 4

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, (n)

San Diego 11, Milwaukee 6

Kan. City (ss) 8, Colorado (ss) 5

Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, (n)

Sunday’s games

Florida

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.

Baltimore (ss) vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, 12:05

Detroit vs. Washington at Palm Beach, 12:05

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore (ss) at Sarasota, 12:05

Toronto vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, 12:05

Boston vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, 12:05

Houston vs. Miami at Sarasota, 12:10

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, 12:10

Arizona

L.A. Angels vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, 3:05

Oakland vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, 3:05

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, 3:05

Seattle (ss) vs. Texas at Surprise, 3:05

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle (ss) at Peoria, 3:10

Cincinnati vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10

Kansas City (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, 3:10

Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, 3:10

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 20 .714 —

Boston 49 22 .690 1½

Philadelphia 47 22 .681 2½

Cleveland 45 28 .616 6½

New York 42 30 .583 9

Brooklyn 39 31 .557 11

Miami 38 33 .535 12½

Atlanta 35 35 .500 15

Toronto 34 36 .486 16

Chicago 32 37 .464 17½

Washington 32 38 .457 18

Indiana 32 38 .457 18

Orlando 29 42 .408 21½

Charlotte 22 50 .306 29

Detroit 16 55 .225 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Denver 47 24 .662 —

Memphis 42 27 .609 4

Sacramento 42 27 .609 4

Phoenix 38 32 .543 8½

L.A. Clippers 37 34 .521 10

Dallas 36 35 .507 11

Golden State 36 35 .507 11

Minnesota 35 36 .493 12

Oklahoma City 34 36 .486 12½

L.A. Lakers 34 37 .479 13

Utah 33 36 .478 13

New Orleans 33 37 .471 13½

Portland 31 39 .443 15½

Houston 18 52 .257 28½

San Antonio 18 52 .257 28½

x-clinched playoff spot Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Friday’s results

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Atlanta 127, Golden State 119

Cleveland 117, Washington 94

Houston 114, New Orleans 112

Memphis 126, San Antonio 120, OT

Chicago 139, Minnesota 131, 2OT

Boston 126, Portland 112

Dallas 111, L.A. Lakers 110

Saturday’s results

New York 116, Denver 110

Orlando 113, L.A. Clippers 108

Minnesota at Toronto, (n)

Philadelphia at Indiana, (n)

Golden State at Memphis, (n)

Miami at Chicago, (n)

Sacramento at Washington, (n)

Boston at Utah, (n)

Sunday’s games

Denver at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s games

Chicago at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Golden State at Houston, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Utah, 8 p.m.

College men

NIT

Second round, Saturday

Cincinnati 79, Hofstra 65

Vanderbilt 66, Michigan 65

Second round, Sunday

Liberty at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

E. Washington at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at UAB, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 3 p.m.

UCF at Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals, Tuesday

Oregon-UCF winner vs. Wisconsin-Liberty winner, TBA

Cincinnati vs. Colorado-Utah Valley St. winner, TBA

Oklahoma St.-E. Washington winner vs. North Texas-Sam Houston St. winner, TBA

UAB-Morehead St. winner vs. Vanderbilt, TBA

College women

NIT

Second Round

Sunday’s games

Nebraska vs. N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Washington vs. New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Monday’s games

Wake Forest vs. Florida, 5 p.m.

Rhode Island vs. Richmond, 5 p.m.

UMass vs. Harvard, 6 p.m.

Seton Hall vs. Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Columbia vs. Fordham, 6 p.m.

Clemson vs. Auburn, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. SMU, 6 p.m.

Kansas vs. Missouri, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Memphis vs. Ball St., 7 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

Oregon vs. Rice, 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. UC Irvine, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s game

Kansas St. vs. Wyoming, 6 p.m.

GOLF

GOLF

PGA

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort—Copperhead, Palm Harbor, Fla.Purse: $8.1M; Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Third Round, Saturday

Adam Schenk 66-69-70—205

Tommy Fleetwood 68-69-69—206

Jordan Spieth 67-70-69—206

Cody Gribble 72-65-70—207

Taylor Moore 71-67-69—207

Webb Simpson 71-68-68—207

Wyndham Clark 72-66-70—208

Patton Kizzire 68-73-67—208

Matt Wallace 71-67-70—208

Zac Blair 71-70-68—209

David Lingmerth 72-68-69—209

J.T. Poston 70-68-71—209

Chad Ramey 70-71-68—209

Davis Riley 69-68-72—209

Michael Thompson 74-66-69—209

Stephan Jaeger 66-72-72—210

Adam Long 71-68-71—210

Alex Smalley 68-71-71—210

Dylan Wu 71-69-70—210

Sean O’Hair 71-72-68—211

Doc Redman 74-69-68—211

Kevin Streelman 73-70-68—211

Nick Taylor 72-70-69—211

Justin Thomas 69-70-72—211

Byeong Hun An 68-71-73—212

Sam Burns 69-73-70—212

Zecheng Dou 71-69-72—212

Lucas Glover 67-72-73—212

Garrick Higgo 71-72-69—212

Michael Kim 72-69-71—212

David Lipsky 72-70-70—212

Cameron Percy 72-71-69—212

Sam Ryder 72-71-69—212

Rory Sabbatini 74-65-73—212

Doug Ghim 69-70-74—213

Ben Griffin 69-72-72—213

Kramer Hickok 68-68-77—213

Ben Martin 69-71-73—213

Denny McCarthy 72-69-72—213

Andrew Novak 72-70-71—213

Austin Smotherman 72-69-72—213

Trevor Werbylo 71-69-73—213

Richy Werenski 71-71-71—213

Gary Woodland 71-70-72—213

Ryan Armour 71-72-71—214

Joseph Bramlett 71-72-71—214

MJ Daffue 69-74-71—214

Will Gordon 70-73-71—214

Lee Hodges 74-68-72—214

Seonghyeon Kim 71-70-73—214

Andrew Landry 71-72-71—214

Henrik Norlander 72-71-71—214

Justin Rose 71-71-72—214

Justin Suh 72-69-73—214

Erik Van Rooyen 70-73-71—214

Joel Dahmen 73-69-73—215

Maverick McNealy 67-74-74—215

Greyson Sigg 71-70-74—215

Ludvig Aberg 72-71-73—216

Tyson Alexander 73-70-73—216

Jason Dufner 71-72-73—216

Harrison Endycott 72-71-73—216

Nick Gabrelcik 75-67-74—216

Hank Lebioda 71-72-73—216

Victor Perez 70-71-75—216

Patrick Rodgers 70-73-73—216

Carl Yuan 72-70-74—216

Ryan Brehm 66-75-76—217

Ryan Gerard 72-71-74—217

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68-75—217

Trevor Cone 73-69-77—219

James Hahn 73-70-77—220

LIV

Tucson

The Gallery Golf Club

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,469; Par: 71

Second Round, Saturday

Marc Leishman65-66—131

Sergio Garcia68-65—133

Louis Oosthuizen66-68—134

Charles Howell III69-64—134

Cameron Tringale68-66—134

Brendan Steele69-64—134

Danny Lee68-67—135

Matthew Wolff66-69—135

Kevin Na68-67—135

Euginio Chacarra70-67—137

Matthew Jones70-67—137

Phil Mickelson70-67—137

Branden Grace70-67—137

Bubba Watson71-66—137

Pat Perez68-70—138

Brooks Koepka69-69—138

Anirban Lahiri70-68—138

David Puig67-72—139

Laurie Canter70-69—139

Peter Uihlein67-72—139

Abraham Ancer66-73—139

Talor Gooch70-69—139

Mito Pereira71-68—139

Carlos Ortiz71-68—139

Sam Horsfield69-70—139

Ian Poulter72-67—139

Sebastian Munoz69-71—140

Chase Koepka69-71—140

Harold Varner III70-70—140

Thomas Pieters69-71—140

Dean Burmester72-68—140

Dustin Johnson72-68—140

Henrik Stenson72-68—140

Joaquin Niemann67-74—141

Scott Vincent67-74—141

Jason Kokrak69-72—141

Paul Casey69-72—141

Cameron Smith71-70—141

Bernd Wiesberger72-70—142

Richard Bland74-69—143

James Piot73-70—143

Graeme McDowell72-71—143

Patrick Reed71-72—143

Lee Westwood74-71—145

Jediah Morgan73-74—147

Bryson Dechambeau72-75—147

Charl Schwartzel73-76—149

Sihwan Kim78-75—153

Teams Scores

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra): -22

HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale): -21

Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones): -17

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace): -15

Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim): -15

Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey): -13

Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak): -13

Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner): -12

Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz): -12

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed): -10

Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, S.Horsfield, L.Westwood, H.Stenson): -8

Cleeks GC (G.McDowell-c, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger): -4

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

x-Boston 68 52 11 5 109 256 150

Toronto 68 41 18 9 91 232 183

Tampa Bay 69 41 22 6 88 241 210

Florida 69 35 27 7 77 242 233

Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249

Ottawa 68 33 31 4 70 214 223

Detroit 68 30 29 9 69 201 224

Montreal 69 27 36 6 60 195 257

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 177

New Jersey 69 44 18 7 95 241 189

N.Y. Rangers 68 39 19 10 88 226 191

Pittsburgh 68 34 24 10 78 223 220

N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195

Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214

Philadelphia 69 25 32 12 62 181 229

Columbus 68 21 40 7 49 180 260

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189

Colorado 68 40 22 6 86 226 191

Minnesota 69 39 22 8 86 205 188

Winnipeg 70 39 28 3 81 216 199

Nashville 67 34 25 8 76 191 195

St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252

Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242

Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195

Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224

Edmonton 70 39 23 8 86 274 236

Seattle 69 38 24 7 83 240 223

Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211

Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258

Anaheim 69 23 36 10 56 182 281

e-San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Friday’s results

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Anaheim 7, Columbus 4

Saturday’s results

Colorado 5, Detroit 1

Winnipeg 3, Nashville 2, OT

Boston 5, Minnesota 2

Edmonton 6, Seattle 4

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 4, OT

Florida 4, New Jersey 2

Montreal at Tampa Bay, (n)

Toronto at Ottawa, (n)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, (n)

Dallas at Calgary, (n)

Vancouver at Los Angeles, (n)

Chicago at Arizona, (n)

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, (n)

Sunday’s games

Boston at Buffalo, Noon

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

Monday’s games

Florida at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Colorado, 8 p.m.

San Jose at Edmonton, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

hockey

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

NFLD 60 40 18 2 0 82 228 185

Reading 58 34 20 4 0 72 209 168

Maine 57 32 22 2 1 67 205 164

Worcester 60 31 26 3 0 65 195 198

Adirondack 59 24 26 8 1 57 193 205

Trois-Rivieres 59 22 35 2 0 46 176 231

Norfolk 60 15 40 2 3 35 166 268

South Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Jacksonville 59 36 19 3 1 76 190 167

Florida 58 33 17 4 4 74 195 172

Greenville 60 33 19 7 1 74 200 183

S. Carolina 59 34 20 4 1 73 205 170

Atlanta 61 31 24 5 1 68 195 208

Orlando 62 29 25 7 1 66 198 219

Savannah 61 23 28 9 1 56 175 210

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Toledo 61 40 15 4 2 86 219 144

Cincinnati 59 38 12 6 3 85 220 167

Indy 60 36 21 3 0 75 210 177

Fort Wayne 58 30 22 4 2 66 223 222

Wheeling 60 25 30 5 0 55 187 200

Kalamazoo 58 23 31 4 0 50 140 184

Iowa 59 15 31 12 1 43 152 220

Mountain Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Idaho 59 47 9 2 1 97 243 128

Kansas City 59 27 24 6 2 62 186 193

Utah 59 29 27 3 0 61 178 214

Allen 58 29 27 1 1 60 208 217

Wichita 60 27 28 5 0 59 187 195

Rapid City 58 27 30 1 0 55 195 220

Tulsa 57 19 30 7 1 46 171 220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s results

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2

Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 8, Atlanta 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Cincinnati 3, Iowa 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Utah 2, Allen 1

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4

Idaho 6, Orlando 2

Saturday’s results

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, (n)

Adirondack at Newfoundland, (n)

Savannah at South Carolina, (n)

Wheeling at Norfolk, (n)

Atlanta at Reading, (n)

Fort Wayne at Indy, (n)

Toledo at Kalamazoo, (n)

Maine at Worcester, (n)

Iowa at Cincinnati, (n)

Kansas City at Wichita, (n)

Tulsa at Rapid City, (n)

Orlando at Idaho, (n)

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Reading, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

Monday’s games

No games scheduled

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2

Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0

Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1

Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1

Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3

New England 2 1 0 6 4 4

Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1

Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5

D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5

New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3

Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5

New York 0 1 2 2 1 2

Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2

CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5

Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4

Los Angeles FC 2 0 1 7 7 2

Seattle 2 1 1 7 6 1

Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4

San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3

Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1

Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5

Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1

Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3

Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5

Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

Los Angeles FC 0, Seattle 0, tie

Portland at Atlanta, (n)

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, (n)

Nashville at New England, (n)

Columbus at New York, (n)

D.C. United at New York City FC, (n)

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, (n)

Miami at Toronto FC, (n)

Cincinnati at Chicago, (n)

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, (n)

Austin FC at Houston, (n)

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, (n)

Minnesota at Colorado, (n)

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, (n)

Saturday, March 25

LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Charlotte FC, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Columbus, 6:30 p.m.

New England at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Orlando City at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, 9:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Pittsburgh 1 0 1 4 4 2

Birmingham 1 0 1 4 4 3

Loudoun 1 0 0 3 3 1

Louisville 1 0 0 3 3 1

Charleston 0 0 1 1 1 1

Indy 0 0 1 1 1 1

Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1 1 1

Tulsa 0 1 1 1 3 4

Miami 0 1 1 1 1 2

Detroit City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1

Hartford 0 1 0 0 3 5

Memphis 0 2 0 0 2 6

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 0 3 5 3

San Antonio 1 0 0 3 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1

New Mexico 1 0 0 3 1 0

Sacramento 1 0 0 3 1 0

San Diego 1 0 0 3 1 0

Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Phoenix 0 0 1 1 1 1

Rio Grande Valley 0 0 1 1 1 1

El Paso 0 2 0 0 1 3

Oakland 0 1 0 0 1 3

Orange County 0 1 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s result

Birmingham 3, Tulsa 2

Saturday’s results

Pittsburgh 3, Memphis 1

New Mexico 1, Miami 0

Hartford at Colorado, (n)

Detroit City FC at El Paso, (n)

Louisville at Monterey Bay FC, (n)

Tampa Bay at Orange County, (n)

Charleston at Sacramento, (n)

Sunday’s games

San Antonio at Loudoun, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Matt Wallner to St. Paul (IL). Reassigned INF Brooks Lee to minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reassigned RHPs Adrian Hernandez and Casey Lawrence and INF Rainer Nunez to minor league camp.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHPs Jeremiah Estrada and Caleb Kilian to Iowa (IL). Assigned LHPs Bailey Horn and Eric Stout and RHP Nick Neidert to minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Reassigned RHP Chi Chi Gonzalez and LHP Devin Smeltzer to minor league camp.

NEW YORK METS — Reassigned OFs Abraham Almonte and Jaylin Davis to minor league camp. Optioned INF Ronny Mauricio and LHP Joey Lucchesi to Syracuse (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Reassigned INF Jeremy Rivas to minor league camp.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Sergio Romo on a minor league contract.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Jarrell Brantley to a 10-day contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Re-signed CB Cornell Armstrong to a one-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signe DT Shy Tuttle.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed RB D’Onta Foreman, DT Andrew Billings and TE Robert Tonyan.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Akins, LB Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Maurice Hurst.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed DB C.J. Moore to a two-year contract.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Jimmie Ward, DTs Hassan Ridgeway and Sheldon Rankins.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DL Adam Gotsis to a two-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed LB Curtis Bolton, FB Jakob Johnson, LS Jacob Bobenmoyer and C Hroiss Grasu.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed LB Malik Reed to a one-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with OL Olisaemeka Udoh.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Nathan Shepherd.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed DE Solomon Thomas.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Agreed to terms with DB Myles Hartsfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Cam Gill and DB Pat O’Connor. Signed DT Greg Gaines.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Announced the retirement of K Josh Lambo.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Michael Kesselring from Tucson (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Mikael Pyyhtia to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Chase Wheatcroft to a three-year, entry-level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed F Jake Chiasson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled LW Egor Afanasyev from Milwaukee (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled D Mark Friedman form Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Assigned C Nikita Alexandrov and D Tyler Tucker to Springfield (AHL).

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled RW Martin Kaut from San Jose (AHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Bobby McMann and G Joseph Wall from Toronto (AHL).

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Activated D Ethan Bear from injured reserve.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned C Bogdan Trineyev to Hershey (AHL). Recalled G Zach Fucale from Hershey.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Assigned G Rylan Parenteau to Fort Wayne (ECHL) on loan.

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Acquired LW Mark Rassell. Assigned D Olivier LeBlanc to Florida (ECHL).

CHICAGO WOLVES — Assigned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL) on loan.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired LW Justin Pearson.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Troy Kobryn from his amateur tryout contract (ATO)/

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated F Jakov Novak from reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Acquired D Bray Crowder from Cincinnati trade.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Nathan Staios from reserve. Placed F Logan Lambdin on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Rylan Parenteau and D Scott Allan from reserve. Placed G Ryan Fanti on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Austin Eastman from reserve. Placed D Lordanthony Grissom on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Demetrios Koumontzis to the active roster. Placed D Nicholas Canade on reserve and F Jais Svanenbergs on injured reserve, effective March 16.

INDY FUEL — Released F Conner Jean and D Trevor Zins from their standard player contract (SPC). Suspended F Jared Thomas.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed G Mitch Benson to the active roster. Loaned F Tyler Busch to Iowa (AHL)

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Acquired F Ayden MacDonald and D Dakota Betts off waiver from Cincinnati. Acquired D Kyle Rhodes from Wichita trade. Placed F Mason McCarty on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired F Mathieu Foget from Orlando trade. Placed F Jordan Timmons on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Andrew Peski from reserve. Placed D Grant Gabriele on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated D Taylor Egan and F Jordan Escott from reserve. Placed F Zach O’Brien on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Troy Kobryn from his amateur tryout contract (ATO). Activated F Gueorgui Feduolov from reserve. Placed D Carson Musser on reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Dmitri Semykin from reserve. Placed D Pavel Vorobei on reserve.

READING ROYALS — Acquired D Ryan Cook from Kalamazoo trade. Signed F Solag Bakich to an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and placed him on reserve. Activated G Ryan Kenny from reserve. Placed F Yvan Mongo on injured reserve, effective March 12. Loaned G Bailey Brkin to Hershey.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Activated Fs Jack Jeffers and Jack Jaunich from reserve. Placed Fs Connor Graham and Aaron Aragon on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed D Robbie Stucker to a standard player contract (SPC). Released D Carson Vance from his standard player contract. Acquired F Max Humitz from Kalamazoo trade. Activated D Matt Anderson from injured reserve and D Chase Stewart from reserve. Placed D Carter Allen on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Released D Thomas Farrel from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).