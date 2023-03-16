local sports

BASEBALL

College

ORAL ROBERTS 10, ST. THOMAS 2

UST 100 001 000 — 2 8 0

ORU 01002034X — 10 9 0

Esch, Huhn (5), Cano (7), Leiner (8), Zupfer (8) and Moris; Hall, Isaacs (8), Hart (9) and Godman. W: Hall (2-3). L: Esch (1-2). HR: Breeze (1).

MISSOURI WESTERN 15, ROGERS ST. 12

MWSU 021 052 302 — 15 18 4

RSU 050 004 300 — 12 11 1

Holcomb, Cushing (3), Steffen (6), Farrell (8) and Higgins, Nix (4); De Leon, C.Anderson (5), N.Anderson (6), Tocheniuk (7), Wohlgemuth (9) and Escalante. W: Cushing (2-1). L: C.Anderson (2-1). HR: Rumachik (1), Nix (1), Singleton (1).

GOLF

Local

SOUTH LAKES

Woodlake Church Scramble: 1. Hilton/Smith 70; 2. Brogdon/Sellers 74; 3. Brooks/Shields 74.

SOFTBALL

College

OKLAHOMA ST. 1, ARIZONA ST. 0

ASU 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

OSU 100 000 X — 1 3 0

Osborne and Kinch; Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (6-0). L: Osborne (3-4).

OKLAHOMA ST. 4, CENTRAL FLORIDA 0

UCF 000 000 0 — 0 2 0

OSU 200 101 X — 4 6 0

Felton and Cody; Aycock and Schneidmiller. W: Aycock (7-0). L: Felton (5-4). HR: Naomi (1), Wynne (1).

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

College Basketball

Saturday

ncaa tournament

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG

SAN DIEGO STATE 5½ Furman

Duke 3½ TENNESSEE

KANSAS 3½ Arkansas

MISSOURI 6½ Princeton

HOUSTON 5½ Auburn

TEXAS 5½ Penn State

UCLA 7½ Northwestern

ALABAMA 8½ Maryland

NIT

VANDERBILT 1½ Michigan

Cincinnati 1½ HOFSTRA

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Denver 1½ (229½) at NEWYORK

at LA CLIPPERS 8½ (227) Orlando

Phil. 6½ (235) at INDIANA

at TORONTO 6 (OFF) Minn.

Miami 3 (218½) at CHICAGO

Sacramento 2½ (235½) at WASH.

at MEMPHIS OFF (OFF) Golden St.

at UTAH OFF (OFF) Boston

NHL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

Colo. -176 at DETROIT +142

Winn. -142 at NASHVILLE +118

Boston -154 at MINN. +128

Edmonton -142 at SEATTLE +118

Car. -210 at PHIL. +172

at FLA. -114 New Jersey -105

at TAMPA BAY -400 Montreal +300

Toronto -144 at OTTAWA +120

at N.Y RANGERS -152 Pitt. +126

at CALGARY -125 Dallas +104

at LOS ANGELES -196 Vancouver +162

New York -172 at SAN JOSE +142

at ARIZONA -154 Chi. +128

BASEBALL

MLB spring training

Friday’s results

Florida

Atlanta 8, Boston 0

Baltimore 5, Minnesota 3

Washington 11, Houston 7

Pittsburgh 6, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Philadelphia (ss) 4, Toronto (ss) 2

Philadelphia (ss) 8, Toronto (ss) 1

St. Louis 16, Miami (ss) 2

Arizona

Milwaukee 4, Texas 3

Chi. Cubs (ss) 4, Chi. White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, Chi. Cubs (ss) 7

Oakland 7, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, Colorado 2

L.A. Angels 12, Kansas City 1

Miami (ss) vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, (n)

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, (n)

Seattle vs. San Diego at Peoria, (n)

Saturday’s games

Florida

Baltimore vs. Boston (ss) at Fort Myers, 12:05 p.m.

Boston (ss) vs. Tampa Bay at St. Petersburg, 12:05

Detroit vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, 12:05

Miami vs. Washington at Palm Beach, 12:05

Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, 12:05

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, 12:07

Philadelphia vs. Atlanta at North Port, 5:05

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at Palm Beach, 6:05

Arizona

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Oakland at Mesa, 3:05

Colorado (ss) vs. Kansas City (ss) at Surprise, 3:05

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, 3:05

Cleveland (ss) vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, 3:10

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, 3:10

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, 3:10

Kansas City (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Scottsdale, 3:10

Seattle vs. Cleveland (ss) at Goodyear, 8:05

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 20 .714 —

Boston 48 22 .686 2

Philadelphia 47 22 .681 2½

Cleveland 44 28 .611 7

New York 41 30 .577 9½

Brooklyn 39 31 .557 11

Miami 38 33 .535 12½

Atlanta 34 35 .493 15½

Toronto 34 36 .486 16

Washington 32 37 .464 17½

Indiana 32 38 .457 18

Chicago 31 37 .456 18

Orlando 28 42 .400 22

Charlotte 22 50 .306 29

Detroit 16 55 .225 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Denver 47 23 .671 —

Sacramento 42 27 .609 4½

Memphis 41 27 .603 5

Phoenix 38 32 .543 9

L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 10

Golden State 36 34 .514 11

Minnesota 35 35 .500 12

Dallas 35 35 .500 12

Oklahoma City 34 36 .486 13

L.A. Lakers 34 36 .486 13

Utah 33 36 .478 13½

New Orleans 33 36 .478 13½

Portland 31 38 .449 15½

San Antonio 18 51 .261 28½

Houston 17 52 .246 29½

x-clinched playoff spot

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Thursday’s results

Denver 119, Detroit 100

Toronto 128, Oklahoma City 111

Sacramento 101, Brooklyn 96

Indiana 136, Milwaukee 123

Phoenix 116. Orlando 113

Friday’s results

Philadelphia 121, Charlotte 82

Golden State at Atlanta, (n)

Washington at Cleveland, (n)

Memphis at San Antonio, (n)

Minnesota at Chicago, (n)

New Orleans at Houston, (n)

Boston at Portland, (n)

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Saturday’s games

Denver at New York, Noon

Orlando at L.A. Clippers, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Miami at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Denver at Brooklyn, 2:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 5 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 8 p.m.

Orlando at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY’S BOX SCORES

Raptors 128, Thunder 111

OKLAHOMA CITY (111)

Dort 2-11 5-5 10, Jal.Williams 4-11 6-7 15, Jay.Williams 2-7 0-0 5, Giddey 6-11 0-0 13, Gilgeous-Alexander 12-19 4-5 29, Dieng 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson-Earl 0-2 0-0 0, Waters III 2-3 0-0 6, Saric 2-8 0-0 4, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 4-9 1-1 12, Mann 5-9 0-0 12, Wiggins 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 40-94 18-20 111.

TORONTO (128)

Anunoby 6-9 2-2 17, Siakam 9-19 4-8 25, Poeltl 4-11 8-10 16, Barnes 8-14 3-4 19, VanVleet 8-16 0-0 19, Boucher 3-6 0-0 6, Trent Jr. 8-12 3-4 23, Wieskamp 0-0 0-0 0, Koloko 0-0 0-0 0, Barton 1-6 0-0 3, Flynn 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 47-96 20-28 128.

Oklahoma City 28 31 28 24 — 111

Toronto 29 35 29 35 — 128

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 13-31 (Joe 3-5, Mann 2-3, Waters III 2-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-1, Dieng 1-2, Giddey 1-2, Jal.Williams 1-3, Jay.Williams 1-3, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Saric 0-2), Toronto 14-32 (Trent Jr. 4-7, Anunoby 3-4, Siakam 3-5, VanVleet 3-7, Barton 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Barnes 0-2, Flynn 0-2). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 39 (Dort 8), Toronto 58 (Siakam 14). Assists—Oklahoma City 18 (Dort 5), Toronto 28 (Siakam 8). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 17, Toronto 20. A—19,800 (19,800)

College men

NIT

First Round

Tuesday’s results

Michigan 90, Toledo 80

Hofstra 88, Rutgers 86, OT

UAB 88, Southern Miss. 60

Vanderbilt 71, Yale 62

Liberty 62, Villanova 57

Wisconsin 81, Bradley 62

E. Washington 81, Washington St. 74

Colorado 65, Seton Hall 64

Wednesday’s results

UCF 67, Florida 49

Morehead St. 68, Clemson 64

Oklahoma St. 69, Youngstown St. 64

North Texas 69, Alcorn St. 53

Sam Houston St. 58, Santa Clara 56

Cincinnati 81, Virginia Tech 72

Oregon 84, vs. UC Irvine 58

Utah Valley St. 83, New Mexico 69

Second Round

Saturday’s games

Michigan at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m.

Cincinnati at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Liberty at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

E. Washington at Oklahoma St., 1 p.m.

Morehead St. at UAB, 2 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 3 p.m.

UCF at Oregon, 6:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

College women

NIT

First Round

At Higher Seeds

Wednesday’s results

Syracuse 84, Kent St. 56

Nebraska 74, Missouri St. 65

Thursday’s results

Wake Forest 75, Morgan St. 49

N. Iowa 88, Colorado St. 76

Harvard 103, Towson 63

Seton Hall 69, Saint Joseph’s 61

Clemson 66, High Point 46

Texas Tech 67, UTEP 54

Bowling Green 87, Liberty 80

Kansas St. 90, Wichita St. 56

Richmond 75, Penn 52

Ball St. 101, Belmont 86

Florida 66, Wofford 63

Stephen F. Austin 89, Texas St. 79

Fordham 73, Drexel 63

Missouri 61, Illinois St. 51

Arkansas 69, Louisiana Tech 47

San Diego 75, Long Beach St. 57

SMU (16-12) 68, UALR 42

Green Bay 84, Niagara 52

Washington 61, San Francisco 46

Memphis 79, Jackson St. 68

New Mexico 72, N. Arizona 64

Friday’s results

Kansas 86, W. Kentucky 72

Rhode Island 46, Boston U. 40

Columbia 69, Fairleigh Dickinson 53

UMass 73, Albany (NY) 48

Auburn (15-14) vs. Tulane (18-13), (n)

Oregon (17-14) vs. N. Dakota St. (18-11), (n)

BYU (16-16) vs. Rice (22-8), (n)

San Diego St. (23-10) vs. UC Irvine (24-6), (n)

Wyoming (22-10) vs. Texas A&M-CC (19-11), (n)

Second Round

Saturday’s games, at TBD

Nebraska vs. N. Iowa

Seton Hall vs. Syracuse

Harvard vs. UMass

Oregon-N. Dakota St. winner vs. BYU-Rice winner

San Diego vs. San Diego St.-UC Irvine winner

Columbia vs. Fordham

Bowling Green vs. Green Bay

Kansas St. vs. Wyoming-Texas A&M-CC winner

Ball St. vs. Memphis-Jackson St. winner

New Mexico vs. Washington-San Francisco winner

Wake Forest vs. Florida

Clemson vs. Auburn-Tulane winner

Kansas vs. Missouri

Arkansas vs. Stephen F. Austin

SMU vs. Texas Tech

Rhode Island vs. Richmond

GOLF

PGA

Valspar Championship

Innisbrook, A Salamander Golf and Spa Resort—Copperhead, Palm Harbor, Fla.Purse: $8.1M; Yardage: 7,340; Par: 71

Second Round, Friday

Adam Schenk 66-69—135 -7

Kramer Hickok 68-68—136 -6

Tommy Fleetwood 68-69—137 -5

Cody Gribble 72-65—137 -5

Davis Riley 69-68—137 -5

Jordan Spieth 67-70—137 -5

Wyndham Clark 72-66—138 -4

Stephan Jaeger 66-72—138 -4

Taylor Moore 71-67—138 -4

J.T. Poston 70-68—138 -4

Matt Wallace 71-67—138 -4

Byeong Hun An 68-71—139 -3

Doug Ghim 69-70—139 -3

Lucas Glover 67-72—139 -3

Adam Long 71-68—139 -3

Rory Sabbatini 74-65—139 -3

Webb Simpson 71-68—139 -3

Alex Smalley 68-71—139 -3

Justin Thomas 69-70—139 -3

Zecheng Dou 71-69—140 -2

David Lingmerth 72-68—140 -2

Ben Martin 69-71—140 -2

Michael Thompson 74-66—140 -2

Trevor Werbylo 71-69—140 -2

Dylan Wu 71-69—140 -2

Zac Blair 71-70—141 -1

Ryan Brehm 66-75—141 -1

Ben Griffin 69-72—141 -1

Seonghyeon Kim 71-70—141 -1

Michael Kim 72-69—141 -1

Patton Kizzire 68-73—141 -1

Denny McCarthy 72-69—141 -1

Maverick McNealy 67-74—141 -1

Victor Perez 70-71—141 -1

Chad Ramey 70-71—141 -1

Greyson Sigg 71-70—141 -1

Austin Smotherman 72-69—141 -1

Justin Suh 72-69—141 -1

Gary Woodland 71-70—141 -1

Sam Burns 69-73—142 E

Trevor Cone 73-69—142 E

Joel Dahmen 73-69—142 E

Nick Gabrelcik 75-67—142 E

Lee Hodges 74-68—142 E

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 74-68—142 E

David Lipsky 72-70—142 E

Andrew Novak 72-70—142 E

Justin Rose 71-71—142 E

Nick Taylor 72-70—142 E

Richy Werenski 71-71—142 E

Carl Yuan 72-70—142 E

LIV

Tucson

The Gallery Golf Club

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,469; Par: 71

First Round, Friday

Marc Leishman 65—65 -6

Abraham Ancer 66—66 -5

Louis Oosthuizen 66—66 -5

Matthew Wolff 66—66 -5

Scott Vincent 67—67 -4

Joaquin Niemann 67—67 -4

Peter Uihlein 67—67 -4

David Puig 67—67 -4

Pat Perez 68—68 -3

Danny Lee 68—68 -3

Sergio Garcia 68—68 -3

Cameron Tringale 68—68 -3

Kevin Na 68—68 -3

Thomas Pieters 69—69 -2

Paul Casey 69—69 -2

Brendan Steele 69—69 -2

Sam Horsfield 69—69 -2

Chase Koepka 69—69 -2

Brooks Koepka 69—69 -2

Charles Howell III 69—69 -2

Jason Kokrak 69—69 -2

Sebastian Munoz 69—69 -2

Matthew Jones 70—70 -1

Euginio Chacarra 70—70 -1

Talor Gooch 70—70 -1

Laurie Canter 70—70 -1

Phil Mickelson 70—70 -1

Branden Grace 70—70 -1

Harold Varner III 70—70 -1

Anirban Lahiri 70—70 -1

Mito Pereira 71—71 E

Bubba Watson 71—71 E

Carlos Ortiz 71—71 E

Cameron Smith 71—71 E

Patrick Reed 71—71 E

Dean Burmester 72—72 +1

Bernd Wiesberger 72—72 +1

Graeme McDowell 72—72 +1

Bryson Dechambeau 72—72 +1

Henrik Stenson 72—72 +1

Dustin Johnson 72—72 +1

Ian Poulter 72—72 +1

James Piot 73—73 +2

Charl Schwartzel 73—73 +2

Jediah Morgan 73—73 +2

Richard Bland 74—74 +3

Lee Westwood 74—74 +3

Sihwan Kim 78—78 +7

Teams Scores

Torque GC (J.Niemann-c, D.Puig, M.Pereira, S.Munoz): -10

Smash GC (B.Koepka-c, M.Wolf, C.Koepka, J.Kokrak: -9

Iron Heads GC (K.Na-c, S.Vincent, D.Lee, S.Kim): -9

Fireballs GC (S.Garcia-c, A.Ancer, E.Lopez-Chacarra): -9

Ripper GC (C.Smith-c, M.Leishman, J.Morgan, M.Jones): -7

4 Aces GC (D.Johnson-c, P.Uihlein, P.Perez, P.Reed): -7

HyFlyers GC (P.Mickelson-c, B.Steele, J.Piot, C.Tringale): -6

Stinger GC (L.Oosthuizen-c, D.Burmester, C,Schwartzel, B.Grace): -5

Crushers GC (B.DeChambeau-c, C.Howell, A.Lahiri, P.Casey): -5

Rangegoats GC (B.Watson-c, T.Pieters, T.Gooch, H.Varner): -4

Majesticks GC (I.Poulter-c, S.Horsfield, L.Westwood, H.Stenson): E

Cleeks GC (G.McDowell-c, R.Bland, L.Canter, B.Wiesberger): +1

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

x-Boston 67 51 11 5 107 251 148

Toronto 68 41 18 9 91 232 183

Tampa Bay 69 41 22 6 88 241 210

Florida 68 34 27 7 75 238 231

Buffalo 68 33 29 6 72 248 249

Ottawa 68 33 31 4 70 214 223

Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219

Montreal 69 27 36 6 60 195 257

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Carolina 67 44 15 8 96 224 173

New Jersey 68 44 17 7 95 239 185

N.Y. Rangers 68 39 19 10 88 226 191

Pittsburgh 68 34 24 10 78 223 220

N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195

Washington 70 33 30 7 73 218 214

Philadelphia 68 25 32 11 61 177 224

Columbus 67 21 39 7 49 176 253

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 69 37 19 13 87 237 189

Minnesota 68 39 21 8 86 203 183

Colorado 67 39 22 6 84 221 190

Winnipeg 69 38 28 3 79 213 197

Nashville 66 34 25 7 75 189 192

St. Louis 68 30 33 5 65 215 252

Arizona 69 26 32 11 63 195 242

Chicago 68 24 38 6 54 173 240

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 69 42 21 6 90 224 195

Los Angeles 69 40 20 9 89 237 224

Edmonton 69 38 23 8 84 268 232

Seattle 68 38 23 7 83 236 217

Calgary 69 31 24 14 76 219 211

Vancouver 67 29 33 5 63 229 258

Anaheim 68 22 36 10 54 175 277

e-San Jose 69 19 36 14 52 199 265

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Thursday’s results

N.Y. Rangers 4, Pittsburgh 2

Florida 9, Montreal 5

Colorado 5, Ottawa 4

Tampa Bay 4, New Jersey 3, SO

Boston 3, Winnipeg 0

Chicago 2, Nashville 1

Edmonton 4, Dallas 1

Calgary 7, Vegas 2

Arizona 3, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 4, Columbus 1

Seattle 2, San Jose 1, OT

Friday’s results

St. Louis 5, Washington 2

Philadelphia 5, Buffalo 2

Toronto 5, Carolina 2

Columbus at Anaheim, (n)

Saturday’s games

Colorado at Detroit, Noon

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Boston at Buffalo, Noon

Washington at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Columbus at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Winnipeg at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Anaheim, 7 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

NFLD 59 40 17 2 0 82 226 179

Reading 57 33 20 4 0 70 201 166

Maine 56 32 21 2 1 67 202 160

Worcester 59 30 26 3 0 63 191 195

Adirondack 58 23 26 8 1 55 187 203

Trois-Rivieres 58 22 34 2 0 46 171 224

Norfolk 59 15 40 1 3 34 163 264

South Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Jacksonville 58 36 18 3 1 76 188 162

S. Carolina 58 34 19 4 1 73 204 166

Florida 57 32 17 4 4 72 188 167

Greenville 59 32 19 7 1 72 196 182

Atlanta 60 31 23 5 1 68 193 200

Orlando 61 29 24 7 1 66 196 213

Savannah 60 22 28 9 1 54 170 208

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Toledo 60 39 15 4 2 84 216 142

Cincinnati 58 37 12 6 3 83 217 166

Indy 59 36 21 2 0 74 208 174

Fort Wayne 57 29 22 4 2 64 218 219

Wheeling 59 24 30 5 0 53 183 197

Kalamazoo 57 23 30 4 0 50 137 179

Iowa 58 15 30 12 1 43 151 217

Mountain Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Idaho 58 46 9 2 1 95 237 126

Kansas City 58 26 24 6 2 60 181 191

Allen 57 29 27 1 0 59 207 215

Utah 58 28 27 3 0 59 176 213

Wichita 59 27 27 5 0 59 185 190

Rapid City 57 26 30 1 0 53 189 216

Tulsa 56 19 29 7 1 46 167 214

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s result

Allen 7, Utah 4

Friday’s results

Adirondack at Newfoundland, (n)

Atlanta at Reading, (n)

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, (n)

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, (n)

Savannah at Jacksonville, (n)

Toledo at Indy, (n)

South Carolina at Greenville, (n)

Wheeling at Norfolk, (n)

Worcester at Maine, (n)

Iowa at Cincinnati, (n)

Utah at Allen, (n)

Wichita at Kansas City, (n)

Tulsa at Rapid City, (n)

Orlando at Idaho, (n)

Saturday’s games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 2 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 6 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 6 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 8:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Reading, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 2 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 2:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 2:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 5:05 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Atlanta 2 0 1 7 6 2

Nashville 2 0 1 7 4 0

Cincinnati 2 0 1 7 3 1

Inter Miami CF 2 1 0 6 4 1

Philadelphia 2 1 0 6 5 3

New England 2 1 0 6 4 4

Orlando City 1 0 2 5 2 1

Columbus 1 1 1 4 4 5

D.C. United 1 1 1 4 4 5

New York City FC 1 1 1 4 2 3

Toronto FC 0 1 2 2 4 5

New York 0 1 2 2 1 2

Chicago 0 1 1 1 1 2

CF Montréal 0 3 0 0 0 5

Charlotte FC 0 3 0 0 1 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 3 0 0 9 8 4

Los Angeles FC 2 0 0 6 7 2

Seattle 2 1 0 6 6 1

Austin FC 2 1 0 6 5 4

San Jose 2 1 0 6 4 3

FC Dallas 1 1 1 4 4 3

Minnesota United 1 0 1 4 2 1

Portland 1 2 0 3 4 5

Real Salt Lake 1 2 0 3 3 5

Sporting Kansas City 0 1 2 2 0 1

Vancouver 0 2 1 1 3 5

LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 3

Colorado 0 2 1 1 0 5

Houston 0 2 0 0 1 5

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s games

Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Portland at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 6:30 p.m.

D.C. United at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Orlando City, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Toronto FC, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Saint Louis City SC, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Loudoun 1 0 0 3 3 1

Louisville 1 0 0 3 3 1

Birmingham 0 0 1 1 1 1

Charleston 0 0 1 1 1 1

Tulsa 0 0 1 1 1 1

Indy 0 0 1 1 1 1

Miami 0 0 1 1 1 1

Pittsburgh 0 0 1 1 1 1

Tampa Bay 0 0 1 1 1 1

Detroit City FC 0 1 0 0 0 1

Hartford 0 1 0 0 3 5

Memphis 0 1 0 0 1 3

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Monterey Bay FC 1 0 0 3 5 3

San Antonio 1 0 0 3 3 1

Colorado Springs 1 0 0 3 2 1

Sacramento 1 0 0 3 1 0

San Diego 1 0 0 3 1 0

Las Vegas 0 0 1 1 1 1

Phoenix 0 0 1 1 1 1

Rio Grande Valley 0 0 1 1 1 1

New Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0

El Paso 0 2 0 0 1 3

Oakland 0 1 0 0 1 3

Orange County 0 1 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday’s result

Colorado 2, El Paso 1

Friday’s result

Tulsa at Birmingham, (n)

Saturday’s games

Pittsburgh at Memphis, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Miami, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Detroit City FC at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

Louisville at Monterey Bay FC, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Orange County, 9 p.m.

Charleston at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s games

San Antonio at Loudoun, 3 p.m.

Phoenix at San Diego, 5 p.m.

Oakland at Rio Grande Valley, 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Enoli Paredes to Sugar Land. Reassigned RHPs Austin Hansen, Jayden Murray, Jimmy Endersby and Mat Ruppenthal, C Luke Berryhill, INF Grae Kessinger and OF Ross Adolph to the minor league camp.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Claimed RHP Dennis Santana off waivers from Minnesota.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Memphis G/F Dillon Brooks $35,000 for the unsportsmanlike act of shoving a camera person in a game on March 15 against Miami.

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed C Moses Brown to a 10-day contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Converted the contract of F Anthony Lamb to an NBA Contract. Signed G Lester Quinones to a two-way contract.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS — Signed F Xavier Cooks to a rest-of-season contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Tae Davis.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released WR Isaiah McKenzie. Re-signed CB Dane Jackson to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed OT Orlando Brown to a four-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed TE Jordan Aikins.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Re-signed QB Cooper Rush to a two-year contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Re-signed K Michael Badgley.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed S Tarvarius Moore and LS Matt Orzech.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Re-signed G Nick Allegretti. Signed LB Drue Tranquill to a one-year contract.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Donald Parham.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Re-signed WR River Cracraft to a one-year contract. Re-signed FB John Lovett, CB Nik Needham, P Jake Bailey, WR Braxton Berrios, LB David Long Jr., S DeShon Elliot, OL Dan Feeney and TE Eric Saubert.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with OL Austin Schlottmann.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DB Jalen Mills. Re-signed DT Daniel Ekuale. Signed TE Mike Gesicki to a one-year contract. Signed LB Chris Board to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed G Trystan Colon and P Thomas Morstead.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Agreed to terms with QB Marcus Mariota.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed LB Devin Bush. Agreed to terms with S Julian Love.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released RB Leonard Fournette and TE Cameron Brate.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed DT Abdullah Anderson.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed G Devon Levi to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled F Austin Czarnik and D Simon Edvinsson from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Joakim Kemell to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled F Nolan Foote from Utica (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Loaned G Cale Morris to Norfolk (ECHL).

GRAND RAPID GRIFFINS — Loaned G Jan Bednar to Toledo (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Assigned RW Isaac Johnson to Newfoundland (ECHL) on loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled D Joe Gatenby from Greenville (ECHL) loan.

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed F Mitchell Fossier to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Signed D Arvid Henrikson to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled F Orrin Centazzo from Newfoundland (ECHL) loan.

ECHL

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed C Jakov Novak to a standard player contract.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Julian Sime from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed G Nicholas Latinovich to a standard player contract (SPC).

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired D Evan Wardley from Kalamazoo trade.

INDY FUEL — Acquired D Max Coyle.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Acquired F Matheson Iacopelli from Kalamazoo trade.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Signed D Alex Brooks to a standard player contract (SPC).

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Elias Rosen to an amateur tryout contract (ATO).

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired F Carter Johnson from Wheeling trade.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Jay Powell.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Acquired D Sacha Roy.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Ryan Cox to a standard player contract (SPC).

WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired Fs Jason Pineo and Brett Boeing.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Loaned F Jackson Conway to Phoenix Rising FC (USL Championship) for the 2023 season.

FC DALLAS — Announced G Antonio Carrera (U-20) and D Nolan Norris (U.S. U-9-19) have been called to represent the United States.

LA GALAXY — Announced F Dejan Joveljic (Serbia) and Ds Kelvin Leerdam (Suriname), Eric Zavaleta (El Salvador) and Marcus Ferkranus (U-20 USMYNT) were called up by their respective national teams.

NASHVILLE SC — Signed M Jan Gregus for the 2023 season with a 2024 option.

REAL SALT LAKE — Announced G Gavin Beavers (U-19 USYNT) and M Diego Luna (U-20 USYNT) have been selected for tournament play.

COLLEGE

FORDHAM — Promoted Art Asselta to football’s offensive coordinator and Allen Gant to defensive coordinator.