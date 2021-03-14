Local sports record for March 14, 2021

Baseball
College
Northwest Missouri State 2, Rogers State 1
Linescores
At Stillwater
No. 9 OSU 10, No. 2 Vanderbilt 6
Vanderbilt;000;010;410;--;6;9;2
OSU;062;010;01x;--;10;12;0
Schultz, Reilly (2), Garrett (5), McElvain (7), Smith (8) and Maxwell; Osmond, Martin (7), Standlee (9) and Mathis. W: Osmond (2-0). L: Schultz (1-2). HR: Vanderbilt: Thomas 2, Kolwych; OSU: Mathis, McLean 2, Garcia.
Records: OSU 11-2-1; Vanderbilt 12-2
At Dallas
Dallas Baptist 17, ORU 6
ORU;010;000;104;--;6;12;0
DBU;010;012;(11)2x;--;17;14;1
Notary, Weber (5), Archambo (6), McCullough (7), Odom (7), Rainwater (7), Roy (7), Gregory (7) and Gibson; Rich, Carver (6), Eldred (7), Russell (8), Young (9), Arnold (9) and Boulware. W: Rich (2-0). L: Notary (0-2). HR: DBU: Town, Moore, Boulware.
Records: ORU 6-9; Dallas Baptist 9-5
From Saturday
No. 2 Vanderbilt 5, No. 9 OSU 0
Vanderbilt;001;120;010;--;5;8;0
OSU;000;000;000;--;0;2;2
Rocker, Maldonado (9) and Rodriguez; Scott, Walker (5), Cheney (6), Phansalkar (8) and Hewitt. W: Rocker (4-0). L: Scott (3-1).
No. 2 Vanderbilt 18, No. 9 OSU 4
Vanderbilt;000;406;260;--;18;14;1
OSU;000;000;202;--;4;7;3
Leiter, Hiboki (6), Owen (8), Evans (9) and Romero. Wrobleski, Davis (4), Varela (6), Elliott (6), Stone (8) and Mathis. W: Leiter (4-0). L: Wrobleski (1-1). HR: Vanderbilt: LaNeve, Thomas, Kolwyck; OSU: Cabbiness.
Golf
College: women
Clover Cup (Mesa, Arizona)
Final results
Team standings (Top 5): 1. Arizona State 288-283-277-848; 2. Arizona 281-284-286-851; 3. UNLV 283-293-291-867; 4. Clemson 299-289-281-869; 5. Oklahoma 296-288-287-871.
OU individuals: T7. Hannah Screen 74-69-69-212; T17. Kaitlin Milligan 73-73-72-218; T17. Libby Winans 76-73-69-218; T38. Ellen Secor 73-74-78-225; T45. Maria Fernanda Martinez 77-73-77-227.
Local
Shoots age or better
Indian Springs (River Course): Ron Edline, 78, shot 78
Rowing
College: women
Oak Ridge (Tenn.) Cardinal Invitational
Varsity 8+: 1. Wisconsin 6:23.906, 2. Notre Dame 6:28.485, 3. Tulsa 6:32.226. 2nd Varisty 8+: 1. Wisconsin 6:33.941; 2. Tulsa 6:35.188, 3. Notre Dame 6:54.133. Varsity 4+: 1. Notre Dame 7:15.849, 2. Wisconsin 7:21.129, 3. Tulsa 7:26.075. 2nd Varsity 4+: 1. Notre Dame 7:26.194, 2. Wisconsin 7:33.613, 3. Tulsa 7:49.180.
Softball
College
At Oklahoma City
No. 1 OU 5, Liberty 4
Liberty;100;030;0;--;4;5;1
OU;022;001;x;--;5;8;0
Johnson, Wagoner (3), Kirby (6) and Hudson; Juarez, May (6) and Hansen. HR: Liberty: Bishop. OU: Alo, Hansen.
No. 1 OU 16, Liberty 0
Liberty; 000;00;--;0;1;2
OU;2(10)4;0x;--;16;15;0
Kirby, Wagoner (2), Jones (2), Johnson (3) and Hudson; May, Rains (3), Saile (5) and Hansen. HR: OU: Jennings, Alo, Lyons, Hansen 2.
Records: OU 22-0; Liberty 17-9
Soccer
College: women
At Omaha, Neb.
Omaha 2, ORU 1
ORU;1;0;--;1
Omaha;2;0;--;2
Goals: ORU, Van Loon (assisted by See), 01:21; Omaha, West (Daves, Green), 06:43; Omaha, Zimmers, 34:03.
At Denton, Texas
No. 15 OSU 4, North Texas 3 (2 OT)
OSU;1;2;0;1;--;4
UNT;2;1;0;0;--;3
Goals: OSU, Yochum, 30:00; UNT, Starrett, 31:50; UNT, Hunter, 42:50; OSU, Dowell, 68:47; UNTi, Tufts, 71:44; OSU, Charm PK, 77:25; OSU, Yochum, 102:02.
Records: OSU 9-2-1; UNT 5-1-0
From Saturday
Rogers State 2, Oklahoma Chistian 0
Tennis
College: men
Tulsa 5, Wichita State 2
Singles: Kody Pearson (Tulsa) def. Marius Frosa (WSU) 6-4, 6-4; Murkel Dellien (WSU) def. Ezequiel Santalla (Tulsa) 7-5, 6-2; Connor Di Marco (Tulsa) def. Stefan Latinovic (WSU) 6-2, 6-2; Stefan Hampe (Tulsa) def. Nicolas Acevedo (WSU) 7-6 (6), 6-3; Juan Pablo Cenoz (Tulsa) def. Orel Ovil (WSU) 7-5, 6-1; Luke Mrsic (WSU) def. Daniel Siddall (Tulsa) 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Di Marco-Pearson (Tulsa) def. Dellien-Frosa (WSU) 6-2; Ovil-Mrsic (WSU) def. Hampe-Boriss Kamdem (Tulsa) 6-0; Santalla-Siddall (Tulsa) def. Acevedo-Latinovic (WSU) 7-5.
Records: Tulsa 8-6, Wichita State 9-5