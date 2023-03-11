BASEBALL
College
DALLAS BAPTIST 15, ORAL ROBERTS 5
ORU;000;030;020;--;5;11;0
DBU;030;003;36X;--;15;15;0
Gollert, Patten (6), Hart (8), Ronan (8), Allman (8) and Blackwell; Johnson, Baker (5), Reeves (8), Bollenbacher (9) and Jay. W: Baker (1-0). L: Patten (0-1). HR: Thompson (1); Humphreys (1), Rombach (1), Santos (1), Mann (2).
ROGERS ST. 15, FORT HAYS ST. 10
RSU;100;300;(11)00;--;15;14;3
FHSU;201;330;100;--;10;12;4
Anderson, Cortez (4), Herron (5), Tocheniuk (7), Sanchex (8) and Escalante; Berg, Hansen (7), Holle (7), ter Beek (7), Campbell (7) and Stephens. W: Herron (1-0). L: Holle (1-2). HR: Barrera (1), Womack (1), Horn (1), Holguin (1), Mitchell (1); Ural (1), Knox (1).
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Tyrone Gilyard 72; 2. Mel Hayes 79; 3. Mark Clemons 81; 4. Duane Dunham 82.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 71.
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 9, MISSISSIPPI ST. 3
OU;090;000;0;--;9;12;1
MSU;002;000;1;--;3;7;3
Bahl, Storako (3), Deal (7) and Hansen, Nugent (3); Wesley, Hawk (2), Fagan (3), Faapito (5) and McKenna, Hull (3). W: Storako (6-0). L: Wesley (4-3). HR: Brito (1); Cook (1).
OKLAHOMA ST. 9, FLORIDA ST. 1
FSU;000;10;--;1;2;1
OSU;422;01;--;9;8;0
Leonard, Royalty (1), DuBois(3), Wilson (5) and Edenfield, Frey; Aycock and Schneidmiller. W: Aycock (5-0). L: Leonard (0-1).
TULSA 1, NORTHERN IOWA 0
UNI;000;000;0;--;0;1;0
TU;010;000;X;--;1;3;0
Packard and Pupillo; Moore and Keith. W: Moore (7-3). L: Packard (3-3). HR: Skaggs (5).
TULSA 7, SAM HOUSTON ST. 1
SHSU;000;000;1;--;1;3;0
TU;000;016;X;--;7;13;0
Vento, Wasik (6) and Herzinger; Nash and Keith. W: Nash (6-6). L: Vento (1-5). HR: Herzinger (1).