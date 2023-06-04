Baseball
Texas League
Saturday
DRILLERS 8, WIND SURGE 1
Tulsa;501;002;000;--;8;11;0
Wichita;000;001;000;--;1;3;1
Sheehan, Rooney (6), Pilarski (7), Dodson (8) and Cartaya; Donato. Brink (6), Taylor (8) and Winkel. W: Sheehan (4-1). L: Donato (1-5). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (8), Leonard (5). T: 2:21. A: 4,815.
Golf
Local
Hole in one
BATTLE CREEK: Todd Raffensperger, hole 11, 130 yards, pitching wedge.
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA: Terry Collier, hole 5, 160 yards, 11 wood.
2023 MeadowLark mens member/guest
Overall
1st Rob Jezek/Josh Bernard 181.4; 2nd Sean Dickson/Mike Beckham 182.3; 3rd Shaun Mirabal/Will Brueckner 184.5.
Flight Winners
Hovland Flight
1st Rob Jezek/Josh Bernard 181.4; 2nd Shaun Mirabal/Will Brueckner 184.5; 3rd Cory Weaver/Sean McClanahan 185.
Ancer Flight
1st Kelly Lewis/Cade Lewis 187.7; 2nd Clay Bird/Phillip Butts 188.8; 3rd Doug Crain/Barry Walters 189.2.
Glasson Flight
1st Sean Dickson/Mike Beckham 182.3; 2nd Josh White/Luke Yandell 184.8; 3rd Glenn Shaw/Paul Tims 185.9.
Streck Flight
1st Doug Stuart/Mark Infante 188.7; 2nd Kent Taylor/Jack Lindley 193.5; 3rd Harold Belote/Taylor Belote 196.2.