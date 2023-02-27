GOLF
Hole in one
LaFORTUNE: Cosby Carter, par 3 course, hole 3, 166 yards, 7 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 77; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74; Ray White, 87, shot 85.
LaFORTUNE: Vince Nerio, 83, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 88, shot 84.
Jerry’s Gang scramble at Cherokee Hills
1st place: Ken Saltink, Mike Solo, Jim Rouse, Justin Barrett; 2nd place: Delo Bustos, Joe Martin, Rick King, Randy Steed; 3rd place Mike Collins, Danny McKee, Mike Kaufman, Glen Phillips; 4th place: Mike McKinney, Mike Guebelle, Jack Beggs, Jerry Shupe.
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Ron Wilson 69; 2. Bill Hawkins 71; 3. Don Garrison 73; 4. George Siler 78; Darrell Wood 78; 6. Duane Dunham 79; 6. Mark Clemons 79; 6. Bill French 79; 9. Mel Hayes 80; 10; Gary Jones 81; 11. Hank Prideaux 83.