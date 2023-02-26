BASKETBALL
High School: Girls
Summaries
DALE 54, CASHION 34
Dale;13;18;12;11;--;54
Cashion;14;7;7;6;--;34
Dale: Rutland 17, Herman 13, Bell 10, Strange 8, Watkins 4, Waller 2
Cashion: Jenkins 11, Shafer 8, Williams 8, McCracken 3, Westerhoff 3, Hobgood 1
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Summaries
Class 2A regionals
DALE 83, CASHION 30
Dale;21;31;20;11;--;83
Cashion;7;4;8;11;--;30
Dale: Dayton Forsythe 13, Jones 12, Womack 11, Denton Forsythe 10, Chambers 10, Edmondson 9, Barnell 5, Kelley 5, Smelser 2, Richardson 2, Higdon 2, Nowakowski 1, Caldwell 1
Cashion: Nabavi 7, Vandruff 6, Moore 6, Brandt 3, Acord 3, Shafer 3, Tichenor 2
Class 5A regional
HOLLAND HALL 47, TAHLEQUAH 43
Tahlequah;4;15;10;14;--;43
Holland Hall;10;22;6;8;--;47
Tahlequah (12-11): H.Smith 14, D.Smith 8, Matlock 7, Young 6, Guerrero 3, B.Smith 3, Wooldridge 2.
Holland Hall (20-4): Benton 16, Thompson 8, Wilson 8, Mullendore 6, Cool 5, Taber 4.