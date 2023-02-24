BASEBALL
College
NEWMAN 2, ROGERS ST. 0
RSU;000;000;000;--;0;3;0
Newman;000;100;01X;--;2;8;4
De Leon, Anderson (5) and Escalante; Vandevent and Ferrante, Smith (9). W: Vandevent (2-1). L: De Leon (2-1). HR: Stewart.
RIDER 6, OKLAHOMA 3
Rider;000;300;120;--;6;9;1
OU;001;020;000;3;11;0
Heine, Aiello (6), Sachais (6), Kirwin (7) and Skettini; Davis, Campbell (6), Calhoun (8), Hitt (8), Sundloff (9) and Carmichael. W: Sachais (2-1). L: Campbell (0-1).
BASKETBALL
College: Men
Thursday
Northeastern St. 73, Lincoln 69
Rogers St. 65, Central Missouri 59
College: Women
Thursday
Central Missouri 66, Rogers St. 53
Lincoln 76, Northeastern St. 58
South Dakota 77, Oral Roberts 63
High School: Boys
Verdigris 46, Poteau 45
Thursday
Alva 46, Cascia Hall 44
Summaries
Thursday
CASHION 47, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 46
Cashion;6;15;12;14;--;47
CHA;16;10;6;14--;46
Cashion: Nabavi 18, Vandruff 16, Acord 8, Miller 4, Wilburn 1.
CHA: Ezell 15, Campbell 12, Thomas 10, Jines 5, Tran 4.
RIVERFIELD 71, REGENT PREP 45
Riverfield;27;15;15;14;--;71
Regent Prep;7;9;17;12;--;45
Riverfield (19-5): B. Clinton 30, D. Clinton 18, Thomas 6, Snell 5, Scoggins 5, Harper 4, Hale 3.
Regent Prep (10-17): Boshoff 15, Haney 13, Smith 9, Phillips 4, Haney 3, Roller 1.
High School: Girls
Alva 47, Perry 29
Summaries
Thursday
BIXBY 76, ENID 23
Enid;5;4;6;8;--;23
Bixby;17;22;23;13;--;76
Enid (8-16): Mack 7, Malolo 6, Criss 4, Jibbwa 3, Morris 2, Mejla 1.
Bixby (17-7): G. Wernli 22, Baldwin 19, Nielsen 13, Musick 7, K. Wernli 7, Wilson 4, Daniel 2.
CASHION 58, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 38
Cashion;12;15;14;17;--;58
CHA;7;10;9;12;--;38
Cashion: Shafer 14, Jenkins 12, A. McCracken 11, Westerhoff 9, Williams 8, Hobgood 2, Ratcliff 2.
CHA: Hunt 12, French 9, Hall 6, Hale 5, Bullard 5, Hale 1.
SAND SPRINGS 58, STILLWATER 43
Stillwater;8;8;11;16;--;43
Sand Spring;10;12;17;19;--;58
Stillwater (8-16): Harland 13, Streeter 10, McFadden 7, Christian 7, Sisneros 3, Ware 2, Terantino 1.
Sand Springs (17-7): Jackson 19, Wilson 15, Taylor 12, Morris 8, Martin 2, Fueshko 2.
NORMAN 71, MUSKOGEE 32
Muskogee;5;7;15;5;–;32
Norman;25;16;15;15;–;71
Muskogee (6-16): Swanson 18, McVay 10, Burton 2, Ivy 2.
Norman (18-4): Jones 18, Begay 16, Rollins 11, Hybl 8, Parks 4, McGinnis 4, Hunt 4, Simmons 2, Bozeman 2, Team 2.
GOLF
Local
Hole in one
BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: Mark Fletcher, No. 6 110 yards, 9-iron.
Shoots age or better
PAGE BELCHER: Don Garrison 81, shot 79; Gilbert York, 82, shot 79.
SOFTBALL
College
MISSISSIPPI ST. 12, TULSA 3
MSU;401;43;--;12;5;2
TU;100;20;--;3;3;2
Marron, Fagan (4), Beuerlein (5) and Hull; Nash, Grant (4), Luneckas (5) and Vickrey, Park (4). W: Marron (4-0). L: Nash (3-3). HR: Cook (2).
OKLAHOMA ST. 3, NEBRASKA 1
OSU;010;000;2;--;3;14;0
NU;000;100;0;--;1;2;0
Kilfoyl and Schneidmiller; Kinney, Wallace (7) and Bredwell. W: Kilfoyl (2-0). L: Wallace (4-3). HR: Neal.
OKLAHOMA ST. 12, NEW MEXICO 1
UNM;000;01;--;1;1;1
OSU;903;0X;--;12;11;0
Brinka, Mitchell (3) and Cameron, Yeatts (3); Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (5-0). L: Brinka (1-2). HR: Edwards, Carwile.
TULSA 7, FURMAN 4
Tulsa;101;030;2;--;7;7;2
Furman;200;020;0;--;4;6;1
Moore, Nash (7) and Keith; Buzhardt, Tufts (6) and Ludlam. W: Moore (4-1). L: Buzhardt (0-2). HR: Ludlam 2 (4), Perry (3).
Thursday
Tulsa 4, South Alabama 2