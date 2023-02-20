Golf
Local
Jerry’s Gang scramble at Cherokee Hills
1st place: Randy Steed, Mike Kaufman, Joe Martin, Delio Bustos.
2nd place: Fred Russell, Danny McKee, James, Boyd, Jerry Shupe.
3rd place: Mike Collins, Jack Beggs, Jim Rouse, Justen Barrett.
4th place: Mike McKinney, Mike Solo, Glen Phillips, Gary Butts.
Page Belcher Christian Men's Fellowship
1. Mike Brannon 65; 2. George Siler 67; 3. Bill Hawkins 69; 3. Gilbert York 69; 5. Don Garrison 70; 5. Mel Hayes 70; 5. Mark Clemons 70; 8. Ron Wilson 73; 9. Darrell Wood 74; 9. Bill French 74; 9. Frank Prentice 74; 12. Hank Prideaux 75; 13.13. Ken Hayes 76; 14. Mike Hayes 77; 14. Duane Dunham 77; 16. Ed Hendrix 79; 16. James Young 79; 18. Charles Webster 82.
People are also reading…
Hole in one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jason Weeks, hole No. 11, 169 yards, 7 iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.
SOUTH LAKES: Vicente Nerio, 83, shot 78.
WRESTLING
CLASS 4A EAST REGIONAL
At Catoosa
Team scores: Catoosa 264.5, Cushing 195.5, Cascia Hall 176.5, Skiatook 164.5, Poteau 149.5, Fort Gibson 137.5, Sallisaw 116.5, Wagoner 102, Ada 68, Miami 52.5, Oologah 37, Hlldale 25, Broken Bow 7, Stilwell 5.
Championship
106: Jagen Jones (Skiatook) d. Aydin Machado (Cushing) 10-5; 113: TreShaun Tecson (Cascia Hall) d. Brogan O`Neal (Catoosa) 8-4; 120: Gerald Harris III (Cascia Hall) d. Iziah Tusler (Cushing) 8-1; 126: Blade Walden (Fort Gibson) t,f, Garrett Salt (Oologah) 43:59; 132: Corban Zugelder (Catoosa) d. Miles Velasquez (Cascia Hall) 6-0; 138: Cory Velasquez (Cascia Hall) m.d. Michael Blendowski (Catoosa) 11-2; 144: Kaiser Simpson (Cushing) p. Jaiden Johnson (Fort Gibson) 3:13; 150: Fernando Dominguez (Catoosa) m.d. Kasey Griffin (Skiatook) 13-3; 157: Josey Jernegan (Skiatook) t.f. Max Weller (Cascia Hall) 2:47; 165: Kobe Smith (Cushing) d. Isaac Long (Skiatook) 6-3; 175: Corey Chilcoat (Catoosa) d. Luke Brooks (Poteau) 10-7; 190: Luke Eschenhiemer (Cascia Hall) m.d. Kale Charboneau (Wagoner) 8-0; 215: Gunner Wilson (Catoosa) p. Witt Edwards (Wagoner), 3:04; 285: Will Restine (Poteau) d. Roman Garcia (Wagoner) 3-1.
CLASS 3A WEST REGIONAL
At Perry
Team scores: Blackwell 324.5, Comanche 264.5, Perry 182.5, Sulphur 177, Vinita 152, Pawnee 139, Watonga 124, Hinton 119, Tonkawa 96.5, Kingfisher 79.
CHAMPIONSHIP
106: Jaxson Brown (Blackwell) p. Noah Heitland (Sulphur) 1:21;113: Zane Donley (Vinita) d. Louden Wolfe (Blackwell) 4-0; 120: Beau Murphy (Blackwell) d. Cadyn Burns (Perkins-Tryon) 11-8; 126: Kaiden Ailey (Blackwell) m.d. Gant Browning (Kingfisher) 14-4; 132: Jake Miller (Blackwell) m.d. Legend Yates (Comanche) 15-3; 138: Grady Mittasch (Pawnee) d. Kasen O`Dell (Blackwell) 9-2; 144: Baer Webb (Sulphur) d. Dakota Dahlenburg (Hinton) 7-3; 150: Jadin Howard (Tonkawa) p. Chris Cordova (Perry) 1:54; 157: Noah Presgrove (Comanche) p. Rich Hart (Perkins-Tryon) 5:40; 165: Kyle Harrall (Hinton) p. Kasen Vanbuskirk (Comanche) 3:52; 175: Kaleb Owen (Perry) d. Jason Osgood (Blackwell) 3-2; 190: Kruz Goff (Blackwell) p. Treg Bowman (Perry) 1:34; 215: Kooper Doucet (Comanche) d. Kolby Looper (Blackwell) 5-1; 285: Justus Gilliam (Sulphur) d. Cade White (Comanche) 1-0.