Basketball
High school: Girls
FORT GIBSON 55, BISHOP KELLEY 32
Fort Gibson;19;11;16;9;--;55
Bishop Kelley;6;6;6;14;--;32
Fort Gibson: Whiteley 24, Stanley 9, Foutch 8, Frost 7, Hickman 7.
Bishop Kelly: Weber 10, Roy 8, Grisaffe 6, Blankenship 4, Strandmark 4.
Inola 43, Verdigris 37
Kingston 56, Madill 35
Basketball
High school: Boys
Madill 60, Kingston 41
Golf
Local
Hole in one
CLUB at INDIAN SPRINGS (LAKES): Mike Donley, hole 7, 118 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.
SOUTH LAKES: Dale Starling, 79, shot 78.