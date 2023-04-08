Local sports record for April 8
BASEBALL
College
BAYLOR 5, OKLAHOMA 3
OU 010 001 100 — 3 12 3
BU 203 000 00X — 5 9 0
Carsten, B.Carmichael (3), Atwood (8) and E.Carmichael; Rigney, Muirhead (6), Calder (6), Craig (7), Oliver (9) and Castle. W: Rigney (3-1). L: Carsten (1-2). HR: Mackenzie (5), E.Carmichael (4).
ORAL ROBERTS 8, OMAHA 5
ORU 000 221 021 — 8 9 0
UNO 121 001 000 — 5 8 2
Gollert, Patten (6), Isaacs (6), Denton (8) and Godman; Kreiling, Gainer (5), Sellers (6), Bales (7), Sanders (8) and Rosario. W: Isaacs (4-0). L: Bales (0-1). HR: McCroskey (2), Thompson (1); Goetzmann (1), Rosario (1).
PITTSBURG ST. 8, ROGERS ST. 4
PSU 100 223 000 — 8 13 1
RSU 200 020 000 — 4 7 1
Des Rosiers, Hanna (6), Weddle (9) and Brannan; Parker, Wohlgemuth (7), Hall (9) and Escalante. W: Des Rosiers (6-0). L: Parker (5-2). HR: Grauberger.
TCU 12, OKLAHOMA ST. 5
OSU 010 400 000 — 5 5 1
TCU 030 100 07X — 12 9 0
Watts-Brown, Davis (6), O’Toole (7), Stebens (8), Blake (8) and Adkison; Brown, Stoutenborough (4), Wright (7) and Bowen. W: Wright (2-1). L: O’Toole (3-1). HR: Wulfert (7); Byrne (2).
Friday
TCU 7, Oklahoma St. 3
High School
Sapulpa 3, B. T. Washington 1
Victory Christian 15-13, Checotah 0-1
Glenpool 11, Cleveland 3
Collinsville 14, Jay 0
Sand Springs 11, Edmond Deer Creek 3
Enid 10, Ponca City 2
Holland Hall 13, Porter Consolidated 2
Pryor 9, McAlester 5
Sequoyah Claremore 8, Ketchum 5
Bill Tipton Classic
At Midwest City
Norman North 14, Bethel 0
Stillwater 11, Carl Albert 4
El Reno 4, Weatherford 3
Shawnee 15, Putnam City North 0
Shawnee 5, El Reno 2
Bo Duren Invitational
At Jones
Latta 9, Lincoln Christian 8
Bobby Mudd Memorial Tournament
At Mounds
Drumright 10, Okmulgee 0
Edison 8, Mounds 4
NE Valley Conference Festival
Dewey 9, Caney Valley 3
Owasso Pro Nine Tournament
Ozark, MO 5, Owasso 4
66 Conference Tournament
McLoud 15, Holdenville 2
Prague 10, Chandler 2
Friday
Regent Prep 8, Barnsdall 3
Bartlesville 9, Glenpool 8
Bixby 11, Broken Arrow 3
Checotah 14, Hale 10
Claremore 8, B. T. Washington 6
Ketchum 13, Colcord 0
Morris 12, Henryetta 4
Jay 4, Kansas 3
Mannford 8, Kiefer 6
Fort Gibson 15, Porter Consolidated 1
Jenks 11, Salina 3
Tonkawa 12, Hominy 6
Union 9, Victory Christian 6
Locust Grove 11, Claremore Christian 1
Bo Duren Invitational
At Jones
Washington 9, Heritage Hall 5
Silo 11, Jones 0
Bobby Mudd Memorial Tournament
At Mounds
Chouteau Mazie 11, Mounds 2
Drumright 15,l Liberty 1
Preston 7, Edison 3
NE Valley Conference Festival
Caney Valley 10, Chelsea 0
Cameron Osborn Memorial Tournament
At Wetumka
Konawa 16-16, Strother 2-1
Konawa 5, New Lima 4
Muldrow 14, Wetumka 1
Sasakwa 9, Canadian 7
Stuart 8, Weleetka 0
GOLF
Local
Hole in one
TULSA CC: Charles Heinberg, No. 9, 155 yards, 7-wood.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.
HOCKEY
ECHL
Friday
OILERS 4, MAVERICKS 2
Kansas City 0 2 0 — 2
Tulsa 2 1 1 — 4
1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 24 (Poulsen, Boudrias), 2:58. 2, Tulsa, Matsushima 28 (Gilmour, Watson), 15:53. Penalties-Elmes Kc (fighting—major), 18:10; McKee Tul (fighting—major), 18:10; Harrison Kc (tripping), 18:55.
2nd Period: 3, Tulsa, Boudrias 6 (Supryka, Crozier), 2:37. 4, Kansas City, Roy 16 (Howdeshell, Lammon), 7:51. 5, Kansas City, Roy 17 (Harrison, Sambrook), 15:20 (SH). Penalties-served by Sheriff Tul (bench—too many men), 8:34; Calvas Kc (hooking), 13:45; Sheriff Tul (tripping), 18:47.
3rd Period: 6, Tulsa, Leef 10 19:16 (EN). Penalties-Rosen Kc (boarding), 19:38; Wall Tul (roughing), 19:38.
Shots on Goal: Kansas City 7-10-12-29. Tulsa 14-13-8-35. Power Play Opportunities: Kansas City 0 / 2; Tulsa 0 / 2. Goalies: Kansas City, Kelley 6-3-1-1 (17 shots-14 saves); Starrett 20-21-4-1 (17 shots-17 saves). Tulsa, Mannella 7-15-2-0 (29 shots-27 saves). A: 8,665. Referees: Rocco Stachowiak (28), Sam Heidemann (22).
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Friday
Bartlesville 1, B. T. Washington 0 (OT)
Owasso 6, Bixby 3
Sand Springs 2, Choctaw 0
Edison 5, Sapulpa 0
Stillwater 1, Enid 0
Memorial 2, McAlester 1 (OT)
Muskogee 3, Tahlequah 0
OKC Southeast 10, McLain 1
High School: Girls
Friday
Union 2, Edmond North 1
Bixby 1, Owasso 0
Memorial 2, McAlester 1
Muskogee 2, Tahlequah 0
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 7, TEXAS TECH 0
TTU 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
OU 222 100 X — 7 11 0
Fritz, Carlin (2), Rains (3), Hoover (5) and Wyckoff; May, Deal (6), Storako (7) and Hansen. W: May (11-0). L: Fritz (8-4). HR: Lee 2.
OKLAHOMA ST. 7, KANSAS 0
OSU 430 000 0 — 7 11 0
KU 000 000 0 — 0 4 1
Aycock, Rosenberry (7) and Schneidmiller; Brooks, Kasey (1) and Moore, Richards (4). W: Aycock (8-0). L: Brooks (4-4). HR: Becker.
ROGERS ST. 8, NORTHWEST MISSOURI ST. 0
NWMSU 000 00 — 0 4 0
RSU 120 05 — 8 11 0
Streigle and Gray; Llamas-Howell and Rogers. W: Llamas-Howell (15-1). L: Streigle (9-7).
ROGERS ST. 7, NORTHWEST MISSOURI ST. 1
NWMSU 000 100 0 — 1 5 0
RSU 101 401 X — 7 9 2
Dickey, Simmons (5) and Friest; Sanders, Hill (6) and Yellin. W: Sanders (11-2). L: Dickey (5-9). HR: Yellin, Spain.
SOUTH FLORIDA 5, TULSA 4
TU 000 040 0 — 4 5 0
USF 000 010 4 — 5 8 0
Moore, Nash (6) and Keith; Nori, Ponn (6) and Castro. W: Ponn (2-0). L: Nash (6-11). HR: Keith; Trivelpiece.
Friday
Oklahoma 6, Texas Tech 0
Rogers St. 8-5, Missouri Western 0-1
High School
Wetumka Tournament
Depew 6, Sasakwa 1
Konawa 8, Indianola 2
Sasakwa 13, Mulhall-Orlando 5
Porum 9, Weleetka 6
Porum 9, Depew 8
Friday
Shidler Tournament
Shidler 20, Barnsddall 5
Shidler 14-7, Frontier 9-5
Wetumka Spring Explosion
Porum 6, Allen 3
Porum 9, Indianola 2
Porum 13, Mulhall Orlando 6
Indianola 4, Wewoka 2
66 Conference Tournament
Chandler 14, Holdenville 10