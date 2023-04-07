Local

BASEBALL

College

Oral Roberts 16, Omaha 9

Pittsburg St. 14, Rogers St. 10

Thursday

Baylor 10, Oklahoma 6

Oklahoma St. 7, TCU 6

Oral Roberts 5, Omaha 4

High School

Sequoyah Claremore 17, Catoosa 4

Prue 12, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 4

Collinsville 2, McAlester 0

Pryor 8, Coweta 7

Oktaha 6, Eufaula 5

Morris 12, Henryetta

Wagoner 5, Holland Hall 4

Tonkawa 12, Hominy 6

Inola 14, Skiatook 6

Salina 16, Westville 0

Bo Duren Invitational

At Jones

Lincoln Christian 5, Oklahoma Christian 4

Latta 10, Comanche 3

Bobby Mudd Memorial Tournament

At Mounds

Okmulgee 7, Wewoka 0

NE Valley Conference Festival

Dewey 8, Nowata 0

Oklahoma Union 7, Dewey 5

Owasso Pro Nine Tournament

Blanchard 7, Kickapoo, Mo. 4

Blanchard 8, Ozark, Mo. 0

Verdigris 8, Kickapoo, Mo. 3

Wetumka

Depew 12, Sasakwa 0

Thursday

Bixby 11, Sapulpa 6

Checotah 1, Hulbert 0

Collinsville 9, Rejoice Christian 6

Cushing 18, Mannford 0

Wagoner 12, Fort Gibson 6

Sand Springs 11, Glenpool 4

Hominy 12, Pawnee 8

Tahlequah 10, McAlester 8

Salina 9, Oktaha 7

Vinita 8, Gentry AR 6

Regent Prep 8, Barnsdall 3

Bartlesville 9, Glenpool 8

Sequoyah Claremore 17, Catoosa 4

Prue 12, Cimarron/Aline-Cleo 4

Collinsville 2, McAlester 0

Dewar 10, Kellyville 0

Jenks 14, Edmond Memorial 10

Vian 7, Eufaula 4

Inola 9, Sequoyah Claremore 1

Kansas 10, Ketchum 9

Keys 2, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0

Kiefer 19, Cleveland 9

Locust Grove 13, Afton 5

Memorial 3, Rogers 2

Owasso 2, Tuttle 1

Owasso 6, Kickapoo, MO 3

Bartlesville 5, Ponca City 3

Perkins-Tryon 21, Sperry 3

Stilwell 32, Decatur, AR 0

Broken Arrow 8, Union 6

Westville 15, Colcord 14

Bill Tipton Classic

At Midwest City

Bethel 12, Del City 2

Carl Albert 8, Putnam City North 0

Stillwater 11, Carl Albert 10

Weatherford 6, Midwest City 5

Dale 9, Shawnee 5

Elgin 9, Del City 0

Shawnee 5, El Reno 2

Dale 11, El Reno 1

Norman North 5, Putnam City North 4

Stillwater 12, Norman North 3

Bo Duren Invitational

At Jones

Silo 11, Comanche 1

Bobby Mudd Memorial

At Mounds

Chouteau-Mazie 10, Okmulgee 2

Preston 16, Liberty 0

Edison 14, Drumright 3

Mounds 13, Wewoka 0

Cameron Osborn Memorial Tournament

At Wetumka

Wetumka 8, New Lima 0

Weleetka 11, Depew 6

Konawa 10, Canadian 2

Sasakwa 8, Strother 7

Stuart 22, Sasakwa 0

NE Valley Conference Festival

Nowata 6, Chelsea 5

GOLF

Local

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Ron Wilson 59; 2. Don Liland 64; 3. Mark Clemons 68; 4. Craig Hobbs 69; 5. Darrell Wood 70; 5. Tyrone Gilyard 70; 7. Dick Tullis 71; 7. Don Garrison 71; 9. Bill Kusleika 73; 9. Darrell Hathcock 73; 11. Duane Dunham 74; 12. Ed Hendrix 75; 13. Mel Hayes 77; 14. Bill Nash 80; 15. Frank Printice 84.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75.

MOHAWK PARK: Jack Hamilton, 81, shot 80.

PAGE BELCHER: Ron Wilson, 86, shot 74; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 80.

SOCCER

High School: Boys

Bethany 6, Cleveland 1

Thursday

Hale 2, Claremore 1

Heavener 3, Sequoyah Claremore 0

Holland Hall 4, Skiatook

Fort Gibson 2, Poteau 0

Bristow 10, OKC Douglass 2

Broken Arrow 3, Ponca City 0

Metro Christian 1, Catoosa 0

Collinsville 1, Grove 0

East Central 3, Coweta 2

Rogers 2, Glenpool 1

Hilldale 4, Stilwell 0

Locust Grove 2, Verdigris 1 (OT)

Wagoner 8, McLain 3

Oologah-Talala 3, Miami 1

Summit Christian 9, Riverfield 1

High School: Girls

Bethany 8, Cleveland 0

Sapulpa 3, Edison 0

Sand Springs 9, Choctaw 0

Thursday

Bristow 4, Keys 0

Glenpool 1, Rogers 0

Jenks 10, Putnam City 0

Metro Christian 6, Catoosa 0

Sequoyah Claremore 10, Heavener 0

Riverfield 4, Summit Christian 3 (OT)

Commerce 2, Westville 1 (OT)

Coweta 9, East Central 0

Hilldale 4, Stilwell 3

Rejoice Christian 3, Inola 1

Locust Grove 1, Verdigris 0 (OT)

SOFTBALL

College

Oklahoma St. 5, Kansas 1

South Florida 2, Tulsa 1 (8)

Thursday

Oklahoma 3, Texas Tech 0

High School

Chelsea Festival

Fairland 13, Chelsea 1

Haskell 10, Chelsea 6

Chelsea 10, Sperry 0

Haskell 10, Fairland 5

Fairland 11, Sperry 5

Haskell 8, Sperry 2

Mounds Festival

Hulbert 8, Mason 0

Hulbert 12, Oilton 11

Mounds 2, Hulbert 0

Mounds 10, Liberty 0

Mason 10, Liberty 0

Wilson Henryetta 3, Mason 2

Mounds 5, Wilson Henryetta 4

Wilson Henryetta 8, Oilton 5

Hulbert 8, Mason 0

Shidler Tournament

Shidler 14, Glencoe 1

Wetumka Spring Explosion

Indianola 4, Wewoka 2

Allen 11, Wewoka 1

Bethel 9, Wewoka 0

66 Conference Tournament

Holdenville 9, Stroud 2

Prague 14-14, Chandler 11-2

Thursday

Berryhill 21-11, Memorial 5-1

Tahlequah 13, Fairland 8

Fairland 12, Welch 0

Tahlequah 13, Welch 4

Jenks 10-8, Owasso 4-3

Pryor 22, Muskogee 2

Union 12, Muskogee 2

Tahlequah 13, Fairland 8

Davenport 17, Kellyville 13

Fort Gibson 6, Sequoyah Tahlequah 5

Choctaw JV 13, Hominy 10

Olive 8, Oilton 4

Mason 6, Olive 2

Mounds 3k, Prue 1

Pryor 15, Union 1

Checotah Tournament

Spiro 13, Roland 2

Henryetta 7, Sallisaw 6

Stilwell 10 Spiro 0

Spiro 11, Checotah 2

Stilwell 11, Oktaha JV 3

Stilwell 14, Vian 2

Stilwell 14, Henryetta 2

Oktaha 11, Stilwell 9

Shidler Tournament

Frontier 9, Coyle 1

Frontier 12, Shidler 9

Glencoe 9, Barnsdall 5

Shidler 14, Glencoe 1

Wetumka Spring Explosion

Weleetka 9, Sasakwa 7

Wyandotte Festival

Afton 10, Quapaw 4

Wyandotte 5, Afton 4

Salina 5, Afton 4

Wyandotte 12, Quapaw 0

Salina 6, Quapaw 1

Wyandotte 10, Salina 0

66 Conference Tournament

Chandler 10 Okemah 1

Chandler 14, Stroud 4

Prague 10, Holdenville 6

Holdenville 16, McLoud 4

McLoud 15, Okemah 14

Stroud 13, Meeker 1

Prague 12, Seminole 0

Stroud 17, McLoud 3

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

SATURDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

MINNESOTA -122 Houston +104

TAMPA BAY -290 Oakland +235

Boston -154 DETROIT +130

CLEVELAND -142 Seattle +120

N.Y Yankees -126 BALTIMORE +108

Toronto -112 LA ANGELS -104

National League

PHILADELPHIA -146 Cincinnati +124

N.Y METS -162 Miami +136

MILWAUKEE -144 St. Louis +122

ATLANTA -164 San Diego +138

COLORADO -142 Washington +120

LA Dodgers -154 ARIZONA +130

Interleague

CHICAGO CUBS OFF Texas OFF

SAN FRANCISCO -142 Kansas City +120

Chi. White Sox -130 PITTSBURGH +110

NBA

SATURDAY

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

UTAH OFF (OFF) Denver

LA CLIPPERS 16½ (OFF) Portland

Minnesota 13½ (OFF) SAN ANTONIO

NHL

SATURDAY

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Carolina -170 BUFFALO +140

Pittsburgh -178 DETROIT +146

DALLAS -142 Vegas +118

Edmonton -275 SAN JOSE +220

ARIZONA -146 Anaheim +122

Tampa Bay -152 OTTAWA +126

WINNIPEG -176 Nashville +146

New York -275 COLUMBUS +220

TORONTO -385 Montreal +300

Florida -166 WASHINGTON +138

N.Y ISLANDERS -260 Philadelphia +215

BOSTON -137 New Jersey +114

MINNESOTA -240 St. Louis +195

Calgary -160 VANCOUVER +132

SEATTLE -400 Chicago +310

Colorado -128 LOS ANGELES +106

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Milwaukee 58 22 .725 —

y-Boston 55 25 .688 3

x-Philadelphia 52 28 .650 6

x-Cleveland 51 30 .630 7½

x-New York 47 33 .588 11

Brooklyn 44 36 .550 14

y-Miami 43 38 .531 15½

pb-Atlanta 41 39 .513 17

pb-Toronto 40 40 .500 18

pb-Chicago 38 42 .475 20

e-Washington 35 46 .432 23½

e-Orlando 34 46 .425 24

e-Indiana 34 47 .420 24½

e-Charlotte 26 55 .321 32½

e-Detroit 17 64 .210 41½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

z-Denver 52 28 .650 —

y-Memphis 50 30 .625 2

y-Sacramento 48 32 .600 4

x-Phoenix 45 35 .563 7

L.A. Clippers 42 38 .525 10

Golden State 42 38 .525 10

L.A. Lakers 41 39 .513 11

New Orleans 41 39 .513 11

Minnesota 40 40 .500 12

Oklahoma City 39 42 .481 13½

Dallas 38 42 .475 14

e-Utah 36 44 .450 16

e-Portland 33 47 .413 19

e-San Antonio 21 59 .263 31

e-Houston 21 60 .259 31½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division; z-clinched conference

pb-clinched play-in berth

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Thursday’s results

Cleveland 118, Orlando 94

Miami 129, Philadelphia 101

San Antonio 129, Portland 124

Oklahoma City 114, Utah 98

Phoenix 119, Denver 115

Friday’s results

Detroit 122, Indiana 115

Houston 112, Charlotte 109

Washington 114, Miami 108

Orlando at Brooklyn, (n)

Philadelphia at Atlanta, (n)

Toronto at Boston, (n)

Memphis at Milwaukee, (n)

New York at New Orleans, (n)

Chicago at Dallas, (n)

Golden State at Sacramento, (n)

Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Saturday’s games

Denver at Utah, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Atlanta at Boston, 12 p.m.

Charlotte at Cleveland, 12 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 12 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 12 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 12 p.m.

Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 12 p.m.

Golden State at Portland, 2:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Memphis at Okla. City, 2:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Denver, 2:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at L.A. Lakers, 2:30 p.m.

End of regular season

THURSDAY’S BOX SCORE

Thunder 114, Jazz 98

OKLAHOMA CITY (114)

Dort 1-7 3-4 5, Jal.Williams 4-10 0-0 9, Jay.Williams 4-8 0-0 11, Giddey 6-14 3-4 17, Gilgeous-Alexander 7-19 7-10 22, Dieng 0-2 0-0 0, Robinson-Earl 0-0 0-0 0, Waters III 4-7 0-0 10, Saric 5-10 2-2 14, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joe 3-11 2-2 11, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Wiggins 5-9 4-4 15. Totals 39-97 21-26 114.

UTAH (98)

Olynyk 6-10 4-6 16, Samanic 3-8 1-2 8, Azubuike 6-8 0-0 12, Agbaji 6-18 1-2 13, Dunn 9-10 2-2 22, Fontecchio 4-11 2-2 11, Toscano-Anderson 2-9 1-2 5, Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Potter 0-0 0-0 0, Juzang 3-6 0-0 7. Totals 41-83 11-16 98.

Oklahoma City 32 23 29 30 — 114

Utah 25 27 24 22 — 98

3-Point Goals—Oklahoma City 15-45 (Jay.Williams 3-5, Joe 3-9, Saric 2-4, Giddey 2-5, Waters III 2-5, Jal.Williams 1-4, Wiggins 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-5, Dieng 0-1, Dort 0-3), Utah 5-31 (Dunn 2-2, Juzang 1-3, Samanic 1-5, Fontecchio 1-6, Olynyk 0-2, Toscano-Anderson 0-5, Agbaji 0-8). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Oklahoma City 50 (Saric 10), Utah 45 (Olynyk 14). Assists—Oklahoma City 29 (Giddey 8), Utah 24 (Dunn, Olynyk 8). Total Fouls—Oklahoma City 17, Utah 23. A—18,206 (18,206)

FOOTBALL

XFL

North Division

W L Pct PF PA

DC 6 1 .857 207 153

Seattle 5 2 .714 152 122

St. Louis 5 2 .714 163 127

Vegas 2 5 .286 137 175

South Division

W L Pct PF PA

Houston 4 3 .571 177 137

Arlington 3 4 .429 93 125

San Antonio 2 5 .286 101 114

Orlando 1 6 .143 137 214

Saturday’s games

Vegas at St. Louis, 12 p.m.

Arlington at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Houston at San Antonio, 2 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 6 p.m.

GOLF

The Masters

Augusta National, Augusta, Ga.

Purse: $15M; Yardage: 7,545; Par: 72

Suspended Second Round, Friday

(completed holes in parentheses)

Brooks Koepka 65-67 — 132 -12

Jon Rahm 65-(9) -9

Sam Bennett (a) 68-68 — 136 -8

Collin Morikawa 69-69 — 138 -6

Viktor Hovland 65-(10) — -6

Jason Day 67-72 — 139 -5

Sam Burns 68-71 — 139 -5

Jordan Spieth 69-70 — 139 -5

Cameron Young 67-(9) — -5

Gary Woodland 68-72 — 140 -4

Phil Mickelson 71-69 — 140 -4

Joaquin Niemann 71-69 — 140 -4

Justin Rose 69-71 — 140 -4

Russell Henley 73-(17) — -4

Patrick Reed 71-(14) — -4

Shane Lowry 68-(13) — -4

Adam Scott 68-(10) — -4

K.H. Lee 74-67 — 141 -3

Ryan Fox 70-71 — 141 -3

Chris Kirk 70-(12) — -3

Hideki Matsuyama 71-(8) — -3

Harris English 71-71 — 142 -2

Matt Fitzpatrick 70-72 — 142 -2

Tom Kim 70-72 — 142 -2

Sahith Theegala 73-(14) — -2

Keegan Bradley 70-(11) — -2

Justin Thomas 70-(9) — -2

Cameron Smith 70-(8) — -2

Harold Varner III 72-71 — 143 -1

Sepp Straka 70-73 — 143 -1

Dustin Johnson 71-72 — 143 -1

Scottie Scheffler 68-75 — 143 -1

Tony Finau 69-74 — 143 -1

Tommy Fleetwood 72-71 — 143 -1

Abraham Ancer 72-(12) — -1

Xander Schauffele 68-(10) — -1

Sungjae Im 71-(8) — -1

Mito Pereira 74-70 — 144 E

Tyrrell Hatton 71-73 — 144 E

Max Homa 71-73 — 144 E

Fred Couples 71-(17) — E

Mackenzie Hughes 76-(13) — E

Patrick Cantlay 71-(10) — E

Taylor Moore 73-72 — 145 +1

Si Woo Kim 73-72 — 145 +1

Zach Johnson 75-70 — 145 +1

Talor Gooch 72-(17) — +1

Keith Mitchell 75-(14) — +1

Séamus Power 73-(12) — +1

J.T. Poston 74-72 — 146 +2

Tiger Woods 74-(11) — +2

Projected cut +2

Charl Schwartzel 74-73 — 147 +3

Billy Horschel 73-74 — 147 +3

Scott Stallings 70-77 — 147 +3

Thomas Pieters 74-(13) — +3

Francesco Molinari 72-76 — 148 +4

Bryson DeChambeau 74-74 — 148 +4

Tom Hoge 74-74 — 148 +4

Mike Weir 72-76 — 148 +4

Kazuki Higa 76-(14) — +4

Bernhard Langer 75-74 — 149 +5

Ben Carr (a) 75-74 — 149 +5

Rory McIlroy 72-77 — 149 +5

Adrian Meronk 73-(17) — +5

Kevin Kisner 72-(17) — +5

Harrison Crowe (a) 75-(15) — +5

Sergio Garcia 74-(14) — +5

Mateo de Oliveira (a) 76-(12) — +5

Kurt Kitayama 75-(10) — +5

Cameron Champ 76-74 — 150 +6

Danny Willett 75-75 — 150 +6

Vijay Singh 75-75 — 150 +6

Min Woo Lee 75-(15) — +6

Aldrich Potgieter (a) 77-74 — 151 +7

Brian Harman 77-74 — 151 +7

Matthew McClean (a) 77-74 — 151 +7

Jason Kokrak 73-(17) — +7

Louis Oosthuizen 76-(17) — +7

Bubba Watson 77-(12) — +7

Corey Conners 73-79 — 152 +8

Alex Noren 78-(17) — +8

Adam Svensson 75-(14) — +8

Gordon Sargent (a) 77-76 — 153 +9

José María Olazábal 77-77 — 154 +10

Larry Mize 79-(16) — +12

Sandy Lyle 81-(17) — +19

Kevin NaWD

Will ZalatorisWD

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

z-Boston 78 61 12 5 127 288 167

x-Toronto 78 46 21 11 103 263 215

x-Tampa Bay 79 45 28 6 96 271 243

Florida 79 41 31 7 89 281 263

Buffalo 77 38 32 7 83 278 284

e-Ottawa 79 37 35 7 81 248 261

e-Detroit 78 35 33 10 80 237 259

e-Montreal 79 31 42 6 68 225 291

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

x-Carolina 78 50 19 9 109 251 201

x-New Jersey 79 50 21 8 108 279 218

x-N.Y. Rangers 79 46 21 12 104 269 213

N.Y. Islanders 79 40 30 9 89 233 215

Pittsburgh 79 39 30 10 88 253 255

e-Washington 78 34 35 9 77 242 249

e-Philadelphia 78 29 36 13 71 210 261

e-Columbus 78 24 46 8 56 206 315

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

x-Dallas 78 43 21 14 100 271 214

x-Colorado 76 46 24 6 98 256 210

x-Minnesota 78 44 24 10 98 233 213

Winnipeg 78 43 32 3 89 235 218

Nashville 78 40 30 8 88 219 227

e-St. Louis 79 37 35 7 81 258 290

e- Arizona 78 27 38 13 67 216 282

e- Chicago 77 25 46 6 56 190 280

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

x-Vegas 78 48 22 8 104 259 223

x-Edmonton 79 47 23 9 103 312 257

x-Los Angeles 78 45 23 10 100 267 245

Seattle 77 43 26 8 94 272 243

Calgary 79 37 27 15 89 256 246

e- Vancouver 77 34 36 7 75 263 290

e-San Jose 77 22 39 16 60 226 295

e-Anaheim 78 23 45 10 56 196 320

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Thursday’s results

New Jersey 8, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 1

Boston 2, Toronto 1, OT

Montreal 6, Washington 2

Buffalo 7, Detroit 6, SO

Florida 7, Ottawa 2

N.Y. Islanders 6, Tampa Bay 1

St. Louis 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Nashville 3, Carolina 0

Dallas 4, Philadelphia 1

Vancouver 3, Chicago 0

Vegas 5, Los Angeles 2

Colorado 6, San Jose 2

Seattle 4, Arizona 2

Friday’s results

No games scheduled

Saturday’s games

Carolina at Buffalo, 11:30 a.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 12 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 3 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Toronto, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 6:30 p.m.

New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Anaheim, 7:30 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

NFLD 68 46 20 2 0 94 255 205

Reading 68 39 23 5 1 84 248 200

Maine 68 39 26 2 1 81 243 198

Adirondack 67 30 26 9 2 71 221 223

Worcester 69 33 32 4 0 70 217 231

Trois-Riv. 68 27 38 3 0 57 203 256

Norfolk 68 19 44 2 3 43 187 296

South Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

So.Carolina 67 41 21 4 1 87 244 179

Jacksonville 65 39 22 3 1 82 206 187

Florida 67 37 22 4 4 82 213 196

Greenville 67 35 23 8 1 79 214 203

Atlanta 68 34 27 6 1 75 217 226

Orlando 67 30 29 7 1 68 208 236

Savannah 67 27 30 9 1 64 195 232

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Cincinnati 67 45 13 6 3 99 251 195

Toledo 68 43 18 4 3 93 240 166

Indy 67 39 23 5 0 83 229 195

Fort Wayne 66 32 27 4 3 71 248 253

Kalamazoo 66 27 35 4 0 58 156 204

Wheeling 67 26 36 5 0 57 204 228

Iowa 67 20 33 13 1 54 175 239

Mountain Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Idaho 67 54 10 2 1 111 273 141

Allen 66 33 30 2 1 69 238 247

Utah 67 32 31 4 0 68 212 250

Kansas City 67 30 29 6 2 68 202 216

Wichita 68 31 31 6 0 68 213 223

Rapid City 67 31 33 3 0 65 224 253

Tulsa 66 21 36 8 1 51 193 251

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s results

South Carolina 2, Greenville 1

Friday’s results

Newfoundland 5, Trois-Rivieres 3

Adirondack 4, Maine 1

Reading 8, Norfolk 4

Atlanta at Jacksonville, (n)

Florida at South Carolina, (n)

Orlando at Greenville, (n)

Iowa at Wheeling, (n)

Cincinnati at Toledo, (n)

Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, (n)

Kansas City at Tulsa, (n)

Rapid City at Wichita, (n)

Savannah at Allen, (n)

Utah at Idaho, (n)

Saturday’s games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 4:30 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Indy, 6 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Allen, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Trois-Rivieres at Newfoundland, 1:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Maine, 2 p.m.

Cincinnati at Indy, 3 p.m.

Allen at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4

Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9

New England 4 1 1 13 8 6

Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8

Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2

New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7

Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6

Philadelphia 2 3 1 7 8 8

Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7

Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7

Chicago 1 1 3 6 7 7

New York 1 2 3 6 4 5

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 7 10

Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11

CF Montréal 1 4 0 3 3 12

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 5 1 0 15 15 5

Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3

Los Angeles FC 3 0 2 11 9 3

Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 6 3

San Jose 3 2 1 10 6 7

FC Dallas 2 2 2 8 8 7

Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7

Houston 2 3 0 6 5 7

Vancouver 1 2 3 6 10 7

Portland 1 3 2 5 6 11

Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13

LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6

Sporting Kansas City 0 3 3 3 2 7

Colorado 0 3 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Birmingham 3 0 1 10 7 3

Tulsa 1 1 3 6 8 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 3 6 5 3

Louisville 2 2 0 6 4 9

Charleston 1 0 2 5 5 2

Indy 1 0 2 5 2 1

Loudoun 1 2 1 4 4 6

Detroit City FC 1 3 0 3 3 4

Miami 0 1 3 3 3 4

Hartford 0 2 2 2 5 8

Tampa Bay 0 2 2 2 2 7

Memphis 0 2 1 1 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sacramento 3 0 1 10 8 1

San Antonio 3 0 1 10 7 3

San Diego 2 1 1 7 6 3

Colorado Springs 2 1 1 7 4 3

Rio Grande Valley 1 0 3 6 4 3

Monterey Bay FC 1 2 1 4 7 7

El Paso 1 3 1 4 7 8

Oakland 1 1 1 4 3 4

Las Vegas 0 0 3 3 3 3

New Mexico 1 1 0 3 1 1

Orange County 0 1 3 3 5 7

Phoenix 0 1 2 2 3 6

Saturday’s games

Detroit City FC at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Indy, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Jose Ruiz for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Jesse Scholtens from Charlotte (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated OF Kyle Isbel from the paternity list. Optioned 1B Nick Pratto to Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Josh Winder on a rehab

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Estevan Florial outright to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with RHP Spencer Patton and LHP John Beller on minor league contracts.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled OF Jordan Luplow from Buffalo (IL). Optioned OF Nathan Lukes to Buffalo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled RHP Luis Frias from Reno (PCL). Placed RHP Cole Sulser on the 15-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled SS Eli White from Gwinnett (IL).

MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Steven Okert on a rehab assignment to Jacksonville (IL).

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Omar Narvaez on the 10-day IL. Recalled C Francisco Alvarez from Syracuse (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled INF Kody Clemens from Lehigh Valley (IL). Placed INF Darick Hall on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Signed G Justin Champagnie to a rest-of-season contract.

BROOKLYN NETS — Converted the contract of G David Duke Jr. to an NBA contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Kobi Simmons to a multi-year contract and F Xavier Sneed to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Re-signed LB Kristian Welch.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed WR Rickie James.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C J.C. Hassenauer.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed P Thomas Morstead and DL Quinton Jefferson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DT Jeffrey Simmons to a four-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled G Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic from Grand Rapids (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned C Josh Dunne, LW Joona Luoto and D Marcus Bjork to Cleveland (AHL). Returned D Billy Sweezey to Cleveland.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Returned G Mack Guzda to Charlotte (AHL).

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Returned G Cayden Primeau and D Corey Schueneman to Laval (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Returned C Ridly Greig and G Leevi Merilainen to Belleville (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned D Mason Millman from Reading (ECHL) to Lehigh Valley (AHL). Reassigned D Ronnie Attard to Lehigh Valley.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Promoted F Alexander Nylander from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Sent G Adin Hill to Henderson (AHL) on a conditioning loan.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed G Mitchell Gibson to a one-year, entry-level contract. Reassigned LW Ludwig Persson from BIK Karlskoga (Sweden-2) tp Hershey (AHL). Recalled F Beck Malenstyn from Hershey (AHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named Will Kuntz senior vice president of player personnel.

National Women’s Soccer League

HOUSTON DASH — Signed G Emily Alvarado to a one-year contract. Signed D Lindsi Jennings as an injury replacement player.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed M Thais Reiss to a one-year contract, pending receipt of her P-1 visa.