Local sports
BASEBALL
College
ROGERS ST. 10, PITTSBURG ST. 9 (10)
PSU 200 050 000 2 — 9 15 1
RSU 300 000 301 3 — 10 13 2
Shoemaker, Wisner (6), Panduro (7), Terrell (7), Weddle (8), Pomeroy (10), Hanna (10) and Brannan; Anderson, Herron (5), Tocheniuk (6), Hankins (9), Wohlgemuth (10) and Escalante. W: Wohlgemuth (2-1). L: Hanna (2-1). HR: Coffee.
High School
Adair 5, Porter Consolidated 4
Bishop Kelley 2, Verdigris 1
Life Prep 6, Bishop Kelley 5
Coweta 2, B. T. Washington 0
Metro Christian 6, Beggs 3
Berryhill 10, Bristow 2
Pryor 14, Claremore 6
Vian 7, Eufaula 4
Woodland 4, Barnsdall 3
Bo Duren Invitational
At Jones
Heritage Hall 4, Lincoln Christian 2
Jones 11, Latta 1
Bobby Mudd Memorial
At Mounds
Mounds 13, Wewoka 0
Edison 14, Drumright 3
Carney Invitational Tournament
Oilton 12 Davenport 7
Oilton 14, Yale 6
NE Valley Conference Festival
Caney Valley 12, Nowata 3
Dewey 12, Chelsea 2
Oklahoma Union 12, Caney Valley 2
Wetumka Tournament
Weleetka 11, Depew 6
DISC GOLF
Local
RIVERSIDE PARK
Open Division: Matt Taylor 44, Greg McCord 46, Dylan Bailey 47. Advanced Division: Taylor Noriaga 53. Intermediate Division: Trevor Doyle 49, Colton Brown 50, Tim Davis 53. Recreational Division: Jacob Vanderwerken 54.
Hole in one
RIVERSIDE PARK: Matt Taylor, No. 8.
GOLF
High School: Girls
Wednesday
SAPULPA INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1, Bishop Kelley 343; 2, Bartlesville 359.
Individual leaders: 1, Kyla Reed (Metro Chr.) 79; 2, Emilyn Rainbolt (Bartlesville) 83; 3, Samantha Klingenberg (BK) 83; 4, Peyton Coburn (BK 84; 5, Amelia Johnson (BK) 84; 6, Taylor Price (Bartlesville) 97; 7, Hallee Sumner (Sapulpa) 88; 8, Aziah Perez (Sapulpa) 90; 9, Elle Stanger (BK) 92; 10, Vivan Syms (Bartlesville) 94.
Local
MEADOWBROOK
Men’s League: 1. Patrick West, Aaron Calhoun, 29; 2. Jeremy Hensley, Joe Truesdell, 29.4; 3. Mike Dudek, Coby Bentley, 30; 4. Jacob DeLaughter, Matt King, 31.3; T5. Jim Dewinter, Keith Horne, 32; T5. Justin Coburn, Andrew Dickison, 32; T5. Brian Cook, Greg Anderson, 32; T5. Preston Wilkins, David Polk, 32.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 80.
SOCCER
High School: Girls
Broken Arrow 4, Ponca City 0
Collinsville 2, Grove 0
Fort Gibson 4, Poteau 0
Wagoner 10, McLain 0
Oologah-Talala 5, Miami 0
Pryor 7, Sallisaw 0
Holland Hall 6, Skiatook 0
Heritage Hall 10, Cushing 0
Victory Christian 5, Porter Consolidated 0
Summary
METRO CHRISTIAN 6, CATOOSA 0
Catoosa 0 0 — 0
Metro Christian 4 2 — 6
Goals: Maddox 2, Redmond 2, Stewart 1, Simoni 1. Saves: West 8; Seefeldt 0.
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA ST. 7, KANSAS 5
OSU 040 001 2 — 7 7 1
KU 000 023 0 — 5 10 1
Kilfoyl and Tuck; Purvis, DesRochers (2), Ludwig (7) and Moore. W: Kilfoyl (10-1). L: Ludwig (2-4). HR: Wark (7).
SOUTH FLORIDA 7, TULSA 0
TU 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
USF 103 003 X — 7 9 0
Moore, Grant (6) and Keith; Nori and Castro. W: Nori (4-6). L: Moore (10-7). HR: Garcia (3), Ponn (2).
High School
Cushing 10, Hominy 9
Cushing 10, Woodland 2
North Rock Creek 16, Davenport 2
North Rock Creek 9, Kellyville 1
Morris 16-12, Beggs 2-0
Broken Arrow 15-17, Bartlesville 0-0
Haskell 10, Bixby 2
Colcord 10, Locust Grove 0
Hominy 8, Woodland 7
Choctaw 13, Hominy 10
Okmulgee 15, Liberty 6
Berryhill 11, Memorial 1
Checotah Tournament
Henryetta 9, Dewar 6
Eufaula 8, Dewar 0
Eufaula 11, Roland 1
Oktaha 11, Eufaula 2
Henryetta 10, Eufaula 9
Henryetta 11, Vian 2
Pocola 14, Henryetta 2
Henryetta 7, Sallisaw 6
Oktaha 13, Muldrow 4
Oktaha 12, Sallisaw 0
Pocola 9, Oktaha 8
Pocola 11, Stilwell 1
Dewar 7, Oktaha JV 0
Vian 17, Muldrow 15
Vian 13, Spiro 10
Shidler Tournament
Glencoe 9, Barnsdall 5
Wetumka Spring Explosion
Depew 10, Weleetka 0
Depew 5, Konawa 4
Depew 11, Sasakwa 3
Konawa 21, New Lima 1
Weleetka 9, Sasakwa 7
Wyandotte Festival
Afton 10, Quapaw 4
Wyandotte 5, Afton 4
Salina 5, Afton 4
Salina 6, Quapaw 1
Wyandotte 10, Salina 0
Wyandotte 12, Quapaw 0
TENNIS
High School: Boys
Regent Prep Classic
Champion: 1. Metro Christian 16; 2. Tulsa Edison 6; 3 Regent Prep 5; 4. Victory Christian 1
No. 1 Singles: Third place, Isiah Fellows, Tulsa Edison, default. Championship, Jack Michalcik, Metro Christian, def. Enre Boshoff, Regent Prep, 7-5, 6-4.
No. 2 Singles: Third place, Juan Mendoza, Tulsa Edison, default. Championship, Beau Aspenson, Metro Christian, def. Bo Bayless, Regent Prep, 2-6, 7-6 (6).
No. 1 Doubles: Third place, Robinson and Greuel, Regent Prep, def. Fletcher and Farquar, Victory Christian, 6-0, 6-0. Championship, Bartles and Huntley, Metro Christian, def. Gilbert and Robertson, Tulsa Edison, 6-1, 6-2.
No. 2 Doubles: Third place, Miligore and Iser, Victory Christian, def. Ebert and Sanders, Regent Prep, 6-3, 6-3. Championship, Liang and Ruefer, Metro Christian, def. Kester and Thompson, Tulsa Edison, 6-3, 6-2.
High School: Girls
2023 Regent Prep Classic
Champion: 1. Metro Christian 14; 2. Regent Prep 7; 3. Tulsa Edison 5. 4. Victory Christian 2.
No. 1 Singles: Third place, Ruby Walker, Victory Christian, def. Chloe Magnon, Regent Prep, 6-0, 6-0. Championship, Ivy Wilson, Metro Christian, def. Kirri Simpson, Tulsa Edison, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 2 Singles: Third place, K. Elliot, Victory Christian, def. Gabby Ross, Tulsa Edison, 6-4, 4-6 (8). Championship, Gracie Lim, Regent Prep, def. Peyton Wilkerson, Metro Christian, 6-4, 0-6 (6).
No. 1 Doubles: Third place, Wright and Drake, Regent Prep, def. C. Farquar/Stubbs, Victory Christian, 6-0, 6-1. Championship, Klein/Stone, Metro Christian, def. Barrazza/Owsley, Tulsa Edison, 6-2, 7-6.
No. 2 Doubles: Third place, Mohne/Wilferth, Tulsa Edison, default. Championship, Coffman/LaButti, Metro Christian, def. Helton, Mooberry, Regent Prep, 6-0, 6-0.