Local sports record for April 5
BASEBALL
College
WICHITA ST. 13, OKLAHOMA ST. 6
WSU 200 500 240 — 13 13 1
OSU 000 301 020 6 13 1
Boyer, Miner (3), Cranz (5), Snead (6), Bye (8) and Millan; Bogusz, Phillips (3), Benzor (5), O’Toole (6), Shatwelll (7), Davis (7), Keisel (8), Root (9) and Adkison, Smith (9). W: Boyer (1-0). L: Bogusz (0-1). HR: Rodden (8), Tolle (6).
High School
Adair 17-14, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0-1
Quapaw 12, Afton 0
Bishop Kelley 13, Midwest City 3
Cascia Hall 6, Sperry 1
People are also reading…
Glenpool 8, McAlester 5
Grove 15-17, Hale 0-2
Ketchum 15, Rejoice Christian 12
Pryor 12, Oologah-Talala 7
Prue 13, Bradford Christian 5
Bixby 4, Union 3
Catoosa 7, Skiatook 4
Dewey 12, Cleveland 2
Haskell 4, Dewar 0
Frontier 11, Pawnee 1
Owasso 12, Southmoore 0
Frontier 11, Pawnee 1
Caney Valley 10, Wyandotte 3
Depew 10-18, Olive 2-6
Morris 21, Okmulgee 3
Ponca City 2, Putnam City North 1
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship: Wilson, Garrison, Tullis, def. Kusleika, Liland, Prideaux.
Shoots age or better
BAILEY RANCH: James Brock, 84, shot 83.
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75.
PAGE BELCHER: Hank Prideaux, 82, shot 82.
SOUTH LAKES: Vincente Nerio, 83, shot 76.
HOCKEY
ECHL
WICHITA 3, TULSA 1
Tulsa 0 1 0 — 1
Wichita 0 2 1 — 3
1st Period: No Scoring.Penalties-Jarvis Tul (fighting—major), 14:08; Liwiski Wic (fighting—major), 14:08.
2nd Period: 1, Wichita, Dickman 25 (Boeing, Watts), 4:34. 2, Wichita, Stinil 28 (Bates, Dockery), 5:05. 3, Tulsa, Sheriff 12 (Poulsen, Bertuzzi), 18:42. Penalties-McLaughlin Tul (delay of game, game misconduct—puck shot into spectator area), 12:42; Watson Tul (slashing), 12:42.
3rd Period: 4, Wichita, Bates 18 (Stinil, Preston), 7:14. Penalties-Dickman Wic (hooking), 3:46; Stinil Wic (hooking), 10:04; Boeing Wic (hooking), 13:27; Supryka Tul (tripping), 14:35.
Shots on Goal: Tulsa 13-9-15-37. Wichita 5-16-10-31. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 3; Wichita 0 / 3. Goalies: Tulsa, Morris 3-8-1-0 (31 shots-28 saves). Wichita, Gorsuch 2-1-0-1 (37 shots-36 saves). A: 4,640. Referees: Sam Heidemann (22), Rocco Stachowiak (28).
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Tuesday
Verdigris 6, Central 0
Coweta 5, Grove 0
Bishop Kelley 8, Del City 1
Cascia Hall 3, Poteau 1
East Central 33, Claremore 2
Summit Christian 5, Commerce 0
Hilldale 7, Pryor 0
Heavener 2, Rejoice Christian 1
Victory Christian 4, Bristow 1
Metro Christian 8, Skiatook 1
High School: Girls
Tuesday
Collinsville 2, Glenpool 0
Union 9, Enid 0
Fort Gibson 5, Stilwell 0
Jenks 7, Sand Springs 0
Porter Consolidated 4, Keys 0
Locust Grove 4, Mannford 0
Holland Hall 4, Catoosa 0
Summit Christian 7, Commerce 0
Rejoice Christian 9, Heavener 0
Porter Consolidated 4, Keys 0
Miami 9, McLain 1
SOFTBALL
College
Tuesday
Wichita St. 8, Oklahoma St. 7
High School
Tuesday
Bristow 16-15, Hulbert 9-1
Colcord 13, Salina 12
Depew 8, Seminole 0
Muskogee 14, Bixby 6
Morris 9-5, Okmulgee 0-0
Owasso 21, Tahlequah 5
Union 8, Sperry 2
Tahlequah 10, Bartlesville 5
Owasso 4, Bartlesville 3
Shidler 21, Pawhuska 6
Stilwell Tournament
Fort Gibson 14, Stilwell 10 (Tournament Championship)