Local records
BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
METRO LAKES CONFERENCE
ALL-CONFERENCE
MVP: Hagen Hacker, Grove
Offensive player of the year: Hayden Smith, Tahlequah
Defensive player of the year: Mason Ford, Coweta
Co-coaches of the year: Zack Trimble, Grove; Todd Anderson, Collinsville
FIRST TEAM
Zac Brown and Nick Scyrkels, Collinsville; Jase Lagers and Kort Seidel, Claremore; Wyatt Thompson, Coweta; Chance Watashe, Glenpool.
SECOND TEAM
Aiden Anderson, Collinsville; Ethan Pennington, Glenpool; Jackson Gaines, Grove; Hunter Howell, Skiatook; Brody Ward, Pryor; Donovan Smith, Tahlequah.
GOLF
College: Women
The Bruzzy
At Dornick Hills CC, Ardmore
Final
TEAM RESULTS
1. North Texas 286-277-293—856
2. Tulsa 291-280-287—858
3. Purdue 294-285-289—868
4. Texas Tech 295-288-286—869
5. UCF 303-282-286—871
6. Nebraska 291-301-292—884
7. Houston 301-297-293—891
8. Kansas State 295-291-307—893
9. TCU 297-294-303—894
10. Missouri 304-297-294—895
11. Wisconsin 300-302-294—896
12. Charlotte 298-287-312—897
13. Western Kentucky 307-295-296—898
14. Oklahoma 307-293-303—903
15. Miami 321-295- 303—919
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa 72-68-68—208
2. Patricia Sinolungan, No. Texas 72-69-69—210
3. Ellie Roth, North Texas 72-67-72—211
T4. Lovisa Gunnar, Tulsa 74-70-70—214
T4. Anna Nordfors, UCF 73-69-72—214
T4. Pimpisa Sisutham, UCF 74-70-70—214
TULSA INDIVIDUALS
T3. Lilly Thomas 72-68-68—208
T4. Lovisa Gunnar 74-70-70—214
T10. Grace Kilcrease 71-70-75—216
T27. Jenni Roller 74-72-75—221
T40. Sydney Seigel 76-74-74—224
OKLAHOMA INDIVIDUALS
T40. Mikhaela Fortuna 75-72-77—224
T46. Kaylee Vesely 76-73-76—225
T64. Reagan Chaney 81-72-77—230
T67. Savannah Barber 79-79-73—231
T71. Raychel Nelke 77-76-81—234
Local
BAILEY RANCH
Tulsa Sandblasters
A Flight: 1. Mike Gotcher, 72; 2. Robert Schlomann, 72; 3. Jim Ellis, 74.
B Flight: 1. Kirk Towe, 73; 2. Casey Ward, 73; 3. Allen Sawvell, 74.
C Flight: 1. Jax Britton, 74; 2. Peter Moran, 75; 3. Chase Day, 76.
D Flight: 1. Dean Robinson, 71; 2. David Canady, 71; 3. Chad Crawford, 72.
CHEROKEE HILLS
Jerry’s Gang Scramble: 1. Rick King, Mike Kaufman, Randy Steed, Ken Saltink; 2. Jim Smith, Fred Russell, Mike Collins, Glen Phillips; 3. Mike Geubelle, Ron Davis, Joe Martin, Mike Solo; 4. Jerry Shupe, Mike McKinney, Del Bustos, Kyle Parks.
INDIAN SPRINGS
CGA April Tournament
First Flight: 1. Matt Cathey, Katherine Cathey, Tom Mills and Renee Mills; 2. Pat Donica, Debbie Donica, Larry Rampey and Shirley Rampey; 3. Mike Clark, Tama Clark, Gil Morris and Donna Morris.
Second Flight: 1. Tim Wright, Janet Wright, Neil Lapham and Melinda Lapham; 2. Randy Rutherford, Kim Rutherford, Mike Abbott and Kathleen Abbott; 3. Doug Harrall, Jan Harrall, Robert Roggendorff and Linda Roggendorff.
Third Flight: 1. Ray Tarwater, Terri Tarwater, Laurie Campbell and Nick Nail; 2. Tom Bauer, Becky Bauer, Terry Leger and Teresa Leger; 3. Jerry Stevens, Jolene Stevens, Ron Edlin and Anamarie Hurt.
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Ron Wilson 63; 1. Frank Prentice 63; 3. Gilbert York 76; 4. Don Garrison 68; 4. Ken Hayes 68; 4. James Young 68; 7. Mark Clemons 69; 7. Duane Dunham 69; 9. Bill Hawkins 70; 10. Dick Tullis 72; 10. Bill Kuskeika 72; 12. Darrell Wood 73; 13. Mel Hayes 75; 14. Bill Crowell 77; 14. Dave Hohensee 77; 14. Darrell Hathcock 77; 17. Charlie Webster 80.
Hole in one
CHEROKEE HILLS: Michael Josephson, No. 13, 127 yards, 50-degree Wedge.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 84; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 88, shot 82; Ken Hayes, 90, shot 89; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 80; Gilbert York, 81, shot 76.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
Tuesday
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -156 at KANSAS CITY +132
at TEXAS -142 Baltimore +120
at HOUSTON -275 Detroit +225
at SEATTLE -164 LA Angels +138
Cleveland -205 at OAKLAND +172
National League
at SAN DIEGO -142 Arizona +120
Chicago Cubs -126 at CINCINNATI +108
N.Y Mets -164 at MILWAUKEE +138
at ST. LOUIS -126 Atlanta +108
at LA DODGERS -275 Colorado +225
Interleague
at MIAMI -162 Minnesota +136
at N.Y YANKEES -158 Philadelphia +134
Tampa Bay -164 at WASHINGTON +138
at BOSTON -148 Pittsburgh +126
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Milwaukee 13 (OFF) at WASHINGTON
Cleveland 4½ (OFF) at ORLANDO
Miami 11½ (OFF) at DETROIT
Toronto 14½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE
at BROOKLYN 1 (OFF) Minnesota
at CHICAGO 3½ (OFF) Atlanta
at MEMPHIS 18 (OFF) Portland
at PHILADELPHIA 2½ (OFF) Boston
at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (OFF) Sacramento
Denver 10 (OFF) at HOUSTON
LA Lakers 8 (OFF) at UTAH
at PHOENIX 18½ (OFF) San Antonio
at GOLDEN STATE 8 (OFF) Oklahoma City
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -275 Ottawa +220
at FLORIDA -194 Buffalo +160
Detroit -122 at MONTREAL +102
at TORONTO -385 Columbus +300
at NEW JERSEY -154 Pittsburgh +128
Vegas -134 at NASHVILLE +112
at ST. LOUIS -142 Philadelphia +118
at CALGARY -410 Chicago +315
Seattle -114 at VANCOUVER -105
Edmonton -132 at LOS ANGELES +110
Colorado -230 at SAN JOSE +188
BASKETBALL
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Milwaukee 56 22 .718 —
x-Boston 54 24 .692 2
x-Philadelphia 51 27 .654 5
x-Cleveland 49 30 .620 7½
x-New York 46 33 .582 10½
Brooklyn 43 35 .551 13
Miami 41 37 .526 15
Atlanta 39 39 .500 17
Toronto 39 39 .500 17
Chicago 38 40 .487 18
Orlando 34 44 .436 22
e-Washington 34 44 .436 22
e-Indiana 34 45 .430 22½
e-Charlotte 26 53 .329 30½
e-Detroit 16 62 .205 40
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
y-Denver 52 26 .667 —
y-Memphis 49 29 .628 3
x-Sacramento 47 31 .603 5
Phoenix 43 35 .551 9
L.A. Clippers 41 38 .519 11½
Golden State 41 38 .519 11½
L.A. Lakers 40 38 .513 12
New Orleans 40 38 .513 12
Minnesota 39 40 .494 13½
Oklahoma City 38 41 .481 14½
Dallas 37 42 .468 15½
Utah 36 42 .462 16
e-Portland 33 45 .423 19
e-San Antonio 20 58 .256 32
e-Houston 19 60 .241 33½
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament
Sunday’s results
Toronto 128, Charlotte 108
Chicago 128, Memphis 107
Portland 107, Minnesota 105
Brooklyn 111, Utah 110
New York 118, Washington 109
San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134, OT
Atlanta 132, Dallas 130, OT
Orlando 128, Detroit 102
L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109
Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 118
Milwaukee 117, Philadelphia 104
Cleveland 115, Indiana 105
Denver 112, Golden State 110
Monday’s games
No Games scheduled.
Tuesday’s games
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.
Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
SUNDAY’S BOX SCORE
Suns 128, Thunder 118
PHOENIX (128)
Durant 13-21 6-6 35, Okogie 1-2 2-4 4, Ayton 8-12 3-4 19, Booker 8-14 5-5 22, Paul 5-9 4-5 16, Craig 3-5 1-1 8, Wainright 1-1 0-0 3, Warren 2-5 0-0 6, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-1 1-1 3, Payne 2-4 0-0 5, Shamet 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 46-81 23-28 128.
OKLAHOMA CITY (118)
Dort 4-14 4-6 14, Jal.Williams 5-12 1-1 12, Jay.Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Giddey 5-16 4-6 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-22 17-17 39, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Waters III 0-3 1-2 1, Saric 2-3 2-2 8, Joe 2-6 2-3 7, Wiggins 5-8 2-2 14. Totals 36-88 35-41 118.
Phoenix 27 42 29 30 — 128
Oklahoma City 27 28 34 29 — 118
3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-34 (Durant 3-7, Warren 2-4, Paul 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Wainright 1-1, Craig 1-2, Payne 1-2, Booker 1-5, Okogie 0-1, Ross 0-2), Oklahoma City 11-32 (Saric 2-3, Wiggins 2-3, Dort 2-7, Giddey 2-7, Jay.Williams 1-2, Jal.Williams 1-3, Joe 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Waters III 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Ayton 11), Oklahoma City 41 (Giddey 9). Assists—Phoenix 31 (Booker 10), Oklahoma City 21 (Giddey 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 30, Oklahoma City 23. A—17,981 (18,203)
HOCKEY
NHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Boston 77 60 12 5 125 286 166
x-Toronto 76 45 21 10 100 258 211
x-Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231
Florida 77 39 31 7 85 272 260
Buffalo 75 37 31 7 81 270 276
Ottawa 77 37 34 6 80 244 251
Detroit 76 34 33 9 77 226 252
e-Montreal 77 30 41 6 66 219 284
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 76 49 18 9 107 248 196
x-New Jersey 77 48 21 8 104 266 216
x-N.Y. Rangers 77 45 21 11 101 261 207
N.Y. Islanders 78 39 30 9 87 227 214
Pittsburgh 77 38 29 10 86 248 249
Washington 77 34 34 9 77 240 243
e-Philadelphia 76 29 34 13 71 207 253
e-Columbus 76 24 44 8 56 203 303
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 76 44 23 9 97 229 205
Colorado 75 45 24 6 96 252 207
Dallas 76 41 21 14 96 262 212
Winnipeg 77 43 31 3 89 234 215
Nashville 75 38 29 8 84 212 220
e-St. Louis 77 35 35 7 77 251 286
e-Arizona 77 27 37 13 67 215 274
e-Chicago 76 24 46 6 54 186 277
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Vegas 76 47 22 7 101 253 217
x-Los Angeles 77 45 22 10 100 266 242
x-Edmonton 77 45 23 9 99 306 255
Seattle 75 41 26 8 90 259 240
Calgary 77 36 26 15 87 250 241
e-Vancouver 76 34 35 7 75 261 285
e-San Jose 76 22 39 15 59 223 291
e-Anaheim 77 23 44 10 56 195 317
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
z-clinched conference
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Sunday’s results
N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2
Boston 4, St. Louis 3, SO
Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2
Winnipeg 6, New Jersey 1
Detroit 5, Toronto 2
Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1
Calgary 5, Anaheim 4
Monday’s results
Vegas at Minnesota, (n)
Nashville at Dallas, (n)
Arizona at Seattle, (n)
Tuesday’s games
Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.
Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Calgary at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.
ECHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Newf’land 67 45 20 2 0 92 250 202
Reading 67 38 23 5 1 82 240 196
Maine 66 38 25 2 1 79 238 192
Worcester 68 33 31 4 0 70 215 227
Adirondack 66 29 26 9 2 69 217 222
Trois-Rivieres 67 27 37 3 0 57 200 251
Norfolk 67 19 43 2 3 43 183 288
South Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
So.Carolina 66 40 21 4 1 85 242 178
Jacksonville 64 39 21 3 1 82 204 183
Florida 66 36 22 4 4 80 209 194
Greenville 66 35 22 8 1 79 213 201
Atlanta 68 34 27 6 1 75 217 226
Orlando 67 30 29 7 1 68 208 236
Savannah 66 26 30 9 1 62 189 227
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Cincinnati 67 45 13 6 3 99 251 195
Toledo 68 43 18 4 3 93 240 166
Indy 67 39 23 5 0 83 229 195
Fort Wayne 66 32 27 4 3 71 248 253
Kalamazoo 66 27 35 4 0 58 156 204
Wheeling 67 26 36 5 0 57 204 228
Iowa 67 20 33 13 1 54 175 239
Mountain Division
GP W L ol so pts GF GA
Idaho 66 53 10 2 1 109 270 139
Allen 65 33 30 1 1 68 233 241
Kansas City 66 30 28 6 2 68 200 213
Utah 66 32 31 3 0 67 210 247
Wichita 67 30 31 6 0 66 210 222
Rapid City 66 30 33 3 0 63 221 251
Tulsa 65 21 35 8 1 51 192 248
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s games
No Games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4
Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9
New England 4 1 1 13 8 6
Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8
Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2
New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7
Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6
Philadelphia 2 3 1 7 8 8
Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7
Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7
Chicago 1 1 3 6 7 7
New York 1 2 3 6 4 5
D.C. United 1 3 2 5 7 10
Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11
CF Montréal 1 4 0 3 3 12
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 5 1 0 15 15 5
Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3
Los Angeles FC 3 0 2 11 9 3
Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 6 3
San Jose 3 2 1 10 6 7
FC Dallas 2 2 2 8 8 7
Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7
Houston 2 3 0 6 5 7
Vancouver 1 2 3 6 10 7
Portland 1 3 2 5 6 11
Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13
LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6
Sporting Kansas City 0 3 3 3 2 7
Colorado 0 3 3 3 2 8
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday’s results
Atlanta 1, New York 0
Cincinnati 1, Miami 0
Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0
Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1
New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie
Nashville 2, Orlando City 0
Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie
Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie
D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie
Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0
Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie
San Jose 2, Houston 1
Vancouver 5, CF Montréal 0
Saturday, April 8
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at New England, 6:30 p.m.
San Jose at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.
Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Portland at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
USL Championship
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Birmingham 3 0 1 10 7 3
Tulsa 1 1 3 6 8 6
Pittsburgh 1 0 3 6 5 3
Louisville 2 2 0 6 4 9
Charleston 1 0 2 5 5 2
Indy 1 0 2 5 2 1
Loudoun 1 2 1 4 4 6
Detroit City FC 1 3 0 3 3 4
Miami 0 1 3 3 3 4
Hartford 0 2 2 2 5 8
Tampa Bay 0 2 2 2 2 7
Memphis 0 2 1 1 3 7
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sacramento 3 0 1 10 8 1
San Antonio 3 0 1 10 7 3
San Diego 2 1 1 7 6 3
Colorado Springs 2 1 1 7 4 3
Rio Grande Valley 1 0 3 6 4 3
Monterey Bay FC 1 2 1 4 7 7
El Paso 1 3 1 4 7 8
Oakland 1 1 1 4 3 4
Las Vegas 0 0 3 3 3 3
New Mexico 1 1 0 3 1 1
Orange County 0 1 3 3 5 7
Phoenix 0 1 2 2 3 6
Saturday’s results
Orange County 1, Hartford 1, tie
Colorado 1, Loudoun 0
Rio Grande Valley 1, Detroit City FC 0
Las Vegas 0, Indy 0, tie
Memphis 1, Miami 1, tie
Birmingham 2, Tampa Bay 0
San Antonio 2, Monterey Bay FC 1
Oakland 1, New Mexico 0
Sacramento 5, Louisville 0
San Diego 2, Phoenix 2, tie
Saturday, April 8
Detroit City FC at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Tulsa at San Diego, 4 p.m.
Oakland at Indy, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Orange County at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.
New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Bligh Madris and INF J.J. Matijevic outright to Sugar Land (PCL).
NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Hamilton. Transferred RHP Frankie Montas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Jordal Luplow for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Jared Shuster to Gwinnett.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. Placed RHP Nic Enright o the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Released INF/OF Darin Ruf.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Boog Powell.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Mekki Sargent. Re-signed OT Cole Van Lanen.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LB Andrew Dowell.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Joe Beckett.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jon Gillies and C Justin Richards to Cleveland.
DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL). Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Ryan McAllister to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Ronnie Attar from Lehigh Valley (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned LW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Vadim Zherenko from Springfield (AHL).
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired F Ryan McAllister.
COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Acquired D Ville Ottavainen. Returned LW Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL).
LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired F Brendan Furry. Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).
SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired G Brian Wilson.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW — Named Rob McBurnett vice president of communications.
National Women’s Soccer League
ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Amanda Allen to a three-year contract pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.