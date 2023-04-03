Local records

BASKETBALL

High School: Boys

METRO LAKES CONFERENCE

ALL-CONFERENCE

MVP: Hagen Hacker, Grove

Offensive player of the year: Hayden Smith, Tahlequah

Defensive player of the year: Mason Ford, Coweta

Co-coaches of the year: Zack Trimble, Grove; Todd Anderson, Collinsville

FIRST TEAM

Zac Brown and Nick Scyrkels, Collinsville; Jase Lagers and Kort Seidel, Claremore; Wyatt Thompson, Coweta; Chance Watashe, Glenpool.

SECOND TEAM

Aiden Anderson, Collinsville; Ethan Pennington, Glenpool; Jackson Gaines, Grove; Hunter Howell, Skiatook; Brody Ward, Pryor; Donovan Smith, Tahlequah.

GOLF

College: Women

The Bruzzy

At Dornick Hills CC, Ardmore

Final

TEAM RESULTS

1. North Texas 286-277-293—856

2. Tulsa 291-280-287—858

3. Purdue 294-285-289—868

4. Texas Tech 295-288-286—869

5. UCF 303-282-286—871

6. Nebraska 291-301-292—884

7. Houston 301-297-293—891

8. Kansas State 295-291-307—893

9. TCU 297-294-303—894

10. Missouri 304-297-294—895

11. Wisconsin 300-302-294—896

12. Charlotte 298-287-312—897

13. Western Kentucky 307-295-296—898

14. Oklahoma 307-293-303—903

15. Miami 321-295- 303—919

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

1. Lilly Thomas, Tulsa 72-68-68—208

2. Patricia Sinolungan, No. Texas 72-69-69—210

3. Ellie Roth, North Texas 72-67-72—211

T4. Lovisa Gunnar, Tulsa 74-70-70—214

T4. Anna Nordfors, UCF 73-69-72—214

T4. Pimpisa Sisutham, UCF 74-70-70—214

TULSA INDIVIDUALS

T3. Lilly Thomas 72-68-68—208

T4. Lovisa Gunnar 74-70-70—214

T10. Grace Kilcrease 71-70-75—216

T27. Jenni Roller 74-72-75—221

T40. Sydney Seigel 76-74-74—224

OKLAHOMA INDIVIDUALS

T40. Mikhaela Fortuna 75-72-77—224

T46. Kaylee Vesely 76-73-76—225

T64. Reagan Chaney 81-72-77—230

T67. Savannah Barber 79-79-73—231

T71. Raychel Nelke 77-76-81—234

Local

BAILEY RANCH

Tulsa Sandblasters

A Flight: 1. Mike Gotcher, 72; 2. Robert Schlomann, 72; 3. Jim Ellis, 74.

B Flight: 1. Kirk Towe, 73; 2. Casey Ward, 73; 3. Allen Sawvell, 74.

C Flight: 1. Jax Britton, 74; 2. Peter Moran, 75; 3. Chase Day, 76.

D Flight: 1. Dean Robinson, 71; 2. David Canady, 71; 3. Chad Crawford, 72.

CHEROKEE HILLS

Jerry’s Gang Scramble: 1. Rick King, Mike Kaufman, Randy Steed, Ken Saltink; 2. Jim Smith, Fred Russell, Mike Collins, Glen Phillips; 3. Mike Geubelle, Ron Davis, Joe Martin, Mike Solo; 4. Jerry Shupe, Mike McKinney, Del Bustos, Kyle Parks.

INDIAN SPRINGS

CGA April Tournament

First Flight: 1. Matt Cathey, Katherine Cathey, Tom Mills and Renee Mills; 2. Pat Donica, Debbie Donica, Larry Rampey and Shirley Rampey; 3. Mike Clark, Tama Clark, Gil Morris and Donna Morris.

Second Flight: 1. Tim Wright, Janet Wright, Neil Lapham and Melinda Lapham; 2. Randy Rutherford, Kim Rutherford, Mike Abbott and Kathleen Abbott; 3. Doug Harrall, Jan Harrall, Robert Roggendorff and Linda Roggendorff.

Third Flight: 1. Ray Tarwater, Terri Tarwater, Laurie Campbell and Nick Nail; 2. Tom Bauer, Becky Bauer, Terry Leger and Teresa Leger; 3. Jerry Stevens, Jolene Stevens, Ron Edlin and Anamarie Hurt.

PAGE BELCHER

Christian Men’s Fellowship: 1. Ron Wilson 63; 1. Frank Prentice 63; 3. Gilbert York 76; 4. Don Garrison 68; 4. Ken Hayes 68; 4. James Young 68; 7. Mark Clemons 69; 7. Duane Dunham 69; 9. Bill Hawkins 70; 10. Dick Tullis 72; 10. Bill Kuskeika 72; 12. Darrell Wood 73; 13. Mel Hayes 75; 14. Bill Crowell 77; 14. Dave Hohensee 77; 14. Darrell Hathcock 77; 17. Charlie Webster 80.

Hole in one

CHEROKEE HILLS: Michael Josephson, No. 13, 127 yards, 50-degree Wedge.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Eugene Blake, 86, shot 84; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.

PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 88, shot 82; Ken Hayes, 90, shot 89; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 80; Gilbert York, 81, shot 76.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Toronto -156 at KANSAS CITY +132

at TEXAS -142 Baltimore +120

at HOUSTON -275 Detroit +225

at SEATTLE -164 LA Angels +138

Cleveland -205 at OAKLAND +172

National League

at SAN DIEGO -142 Arizona +120

Chicago Cubs -126 at CINCINNATI +108

N.Y Mets -164 at MILWAUKEE +138

at ST. LOUIS -126 Atlanta +108

at LA DODGERS -275 Colorado +225

Interleague

at MIAMI -162 Minnesota +136

at N.Y YANKEES -158 Philadelphia +134

Tampa Bay -164 at WASHINGTON +138

at BOSTON -148 Pittsburgh +126

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

Milwaukee 13 (OFF) at WASHINGTON

Cleveland 4½ (OFF) at ORLANDO

Miami 11½ (OFF) at DETROIT

Toronto 14½ (OFF) at CHARLOTTE

at BROOKLYN 1 (OFF) Minnesota

at CHICAGO 3½ (OFF) Atlanta

at MEMPHIS 18 (OFF) Portland

at PHILADELPHIA 2½ (OFF) Boston

at NEW ORLEANS 2½ (OFF) Sacramento

Denver 10 (OFF) at HOUSTON

LA Lakers 8 (OFF) at UTAH

at PHOENIX 18½ (OFF) San Antonio

at GOLDEN STATE 8 (OFF) Oklahoma City

NHL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

at CAROLINA -275 Ottawa +220

at FLORIDA -194 Buffalo +160

Detroit -122 at MONTREAL +102

at TORONTO -385 Columbus +300

at NEW JERSEY -154 Pittsburgh +128

Vegas -134 at NASHVILLE +112

at ST. LOUIS -142 Philadelphia +118

at CALGARY -410 Chicago +315

Seattle -114 at VANCOUVER -105

Edmonton -132 at LOS ANGELES +110

Colorado -230 at SAN JOSE +188

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 56 22 .718 —

x-Boston 54 24 .692 2

x-Philadelphia 51 27 .654 5

x-Cleveland 49 30 .620 7½

x-New York 46 33 .582 10½

Brooklyn 43 35 .551 13

Miami 41 37 .526 15

Atlanta 39 39 .500 17

Toronto 39 39 .500 17

Chicago 38 40 .487 18

Orlando 34 44 .436 22

e-Washington 34 44 .436 22

e-Indiana 34 45 .430 22½

e-Charlotte 26 53 .329 30½

e-Detroit 16 62 .205 40

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

y-Denver 52 26 .667 —

y-Memphis 49 29 .628 3

x-Sacramento 47 31 .603 5

Phoenix 43 35 .551 9

L.A. Clippers 41 38 .519 11½

Golden State 41 38 .519 11½

L.A. Lakers 40 38 .513 12

New Orleans 40 38 .513 12

Minnesota 39 40 .494 13½

Oklahoma City 38 41 .481 14½

Dallas 37 42 .468 15½

Utah 36 42 .462 16

e-Portland 33 45 .423 19

e-San Antonio 20 58 .256 32

e-Houston 19 60 .241 33½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Sunday’s results

Toronto 128, Charlotte 108

Chicago 128, Memphis 107

Portland 107, Minnesota 105

Brooklyn 111, Utah 110

New York 118, Washington 109

San Antonio 142, Sacramento 134, OT

Atlanta 132, Dallas 130, OT

Orlando 128, Detroit 102

L.A. Lakers 134, Houston 109

Phoenix 128, Oklahoma City 118

Milwaukee 117, Philadelphia 104

Cleveland 115, Indiana 105

Denver 112, Golden State 110

Monday’s games

No Games scheduled.

Tuesday’s games

Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Washington, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 7 p.m.

Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Golden State, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Brooklyn at Detroit, 6 p.m.

New York at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

SUNDAY’S BOX SCORE

Suns 128, Thunder 118

PHOENIX (128)

Durant 13-21 6-6 35, Okogie 1-2 2-4 4, Ayton 8-12 3-4 19, Booker 8-14 5-5 22, Paul 5-9 4-5 16, Craig 3-5 1-1 8, Wainright 1-1 0-0 3, Warren 2-5 0-0 6, Ross 0-2 0-0 0, Biyombo 1-1 1-1 3, Payne 2-4 0-0 5, Shamet 2-5 1-2 7. Totals 46-81 23-28 128.

OKLAHOMA CITY (118)

Dort 4-14 4-6 14, Jal.Williams 5-12 1-1 12, Jay.Williams 2-3 2-2 7, Giddey 5-16 4-6 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 11-22 17-17 39, Dieng 0-1 0-0 0, Waters III 0-3 1-2 1, Saric 2-3 2-2 8, Joe 2-6 2-3 7, Wiggins 5-8 2-2 14. Totals 36-88 35-41 118.

Phoenix 27 42 29 30 — 128

Oklahoma City 27 28 34 29 — 118

3-Point Goals—Phoenix 13-34 (Durant 3-7, Warren 2-4, Paul 2-5, Shamet 2-5, Wainright 1-1, Craig 1-2, Payne 1-2, Booker 1-5, Okogie 0-1, Ross 0-2), Oklahoma City 11-32 (Saric 2-3, Wiggins 2-3, Dort 2-7, Giddey 2-7, Jay.Williams 1-2, Jal.Williams 1-3, Joe 1-3, Dieng 0-1, Waters III 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Phoenix 38 (Ayton 11), Oklahoma City 41 (Giddey 9). Assists—Phoenix 31 (Booker 10), Oklahoma City 21 (Giddey 8). Total Fouls—Phoenix 30, Oklahoma City 23. A—17,981 (18,203)

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

z-Boston 77 60 12 5 125 286 166

x-Toronto 76 45 21 10 100 258 211

x-Tampa Bay 77 45 26 6 96 267 231

Florida 77 39 31 7 85 272 260

Buffalo 75 37 31 7 81 270 276

Ottawa 77 37 34 6 80 244 251

Detroit 76 34 33 9 77 226 252

e-Montreal 77 30 41 6 66 219 284

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Carolina 76 49 18 9 107 248 196

x-New Jersey 77 48 21 8 104 266 216

x-N.Y. Rangers 77 45 21 11 101 261 207

N.Y. Islanders 78 39 30 9 87 227 214

Pittsburgh 77 38 29 10 86 248 249

Washington 77 34 34 9 77 240 243

e-Philadelphia 76 29 34 13 71 207 253

e-Columbus 76 24 44 8 56 203 303

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Minnesota 76 44 23 9 97 229 205

Colorado 75 45 24 6 96 252 207

Dallas 76 41 21 14 96 262 212

Winnipeg 77 43 31 3 89 234 215

Nashville 75 38 29 8 84 212 220

e-St. Louis 77 35 35 7 77 251 286

e-Arizona 77 27 37 13 67 215 274

e-Chicago 76 24 46 6 54 186 277

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

x-Vegas 76 47 22 7 101 253 217

x-Los Angeles 77 45 22 10 100 266 242

x-Edmonton 77 45 23 9 99 306 255

Seattle 75 41 26 8 90 259 240

Calgary 77 36 26 15 87 250 241

e-Vancouver 76 34 35 7 75 261 285

e-San Jose 76 22 39 15 59 223 291

e-Anaheim 77 23 44 10 56 195 317

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Sunday’s results

N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2

Boston 4, St. Louis 3, SO

Columbus 4, Ottawa 3, OT

Carolina 2, N.Y. Islanders 1

Pittsburgh 4, Philadelphia 2

Winnipeg 6, New Jersey 1

Detroit 5, Toronto 2

Los Angeles 4, Vancouver 1

Calgary 5, Anaheim 4

Monday’s results

Vegas at Minnesota, (n)

Nashville at Dallas, (n)

Arizona at Seattle, (n)

Tuesday’s games

Buffalo at Florida, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Detroit at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Calgary at Winnipeg, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

ECHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Newf’land 67 45 20 2 0 92 250 202

Reading 67 38 23 5 1 82 240 196

Maine 66 38 25 2 1 79 238 192

Worcester 68 33 31 4 0 70 215 227

Adirondack 66 29 26 9 2 69 217 222

Trois-Rivieres 67 27 37 3 0 57 200 251

Norfolk 67 19 43 2 3 43 183 288

South Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

So.Carolina 66 40 21 4 1 85 242 178

Jacksonville 64 39 21 3 1 82 204 183

Florida 66 36 22 4 4 80 209 194

Greenville 66 35 22 8 1 79 213 201

Atlanta 68 34 27 6 1 75 217 226

Orlando 67 30 29 7 1 68 208 236

Savannah 66 26 30 9 1 62 189 227

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Cincinnati 67 45 13 6 3 99 251 195

Toledo 68 43 18 4 3 93 240 166

Indy 67 39 23 5 0 83 229 195

Fort Wayne 66 32 27 4 3 71 248 253

Kalamazoo 66 27 35 4 0 58 156 204

Wheeling 67 26 36 5 0 57 204 228

Iowa 67 20 33 13 1 54 175 239

Mountain Division

GP W L ol so pts GF GA

Idaho 66 53 10 2 1 109 270 139

Allen 65 33 30 1 1 68 233 241

Kansas City 66 30 28 6 2 68 200 213

Utah 66 32 31 3 0 67 210 247

Wichita 67 30 31 6 0 66 210 222

Rapid City 66 30 33 3 0 63 221 251

Tulsa 65 21 35 8 1 51 192 248

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s games

No Games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Rapid City at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 4 0 2 14 8 4

Atlanta 4 1 1 13 13 9

New England 4 1 1 13 8 6

Columbus 3 2 1 10 15 8

Nashville 3 2 1 10 6 2

New York City FC 2 2 2 8 6 7

Orlando City 2 2 2 8 5 6

Philadelphia 2 3 1 7 8 8

Toronto FC 1 1 4 7 8 7

Inter Miami CF 2 4 0 6 6 7

Chicago 1 1 3 6 7 7

New York 1 2 3 6 4 5

D.C. United 1 3 2 5 7 10

Charlotte FC 1 3 2 5 6 11

CF Montréal 1 4 0 3 3 12

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 5 1 0 15 15 5

Seattle 4 1 1 13 12 3

Los Angeles FC 3 0 2 11 9 3

Minnesota United 3 0 2 11 6 3

San Jose 3 2 1 10 6 7

FC Dallas 2 2 2 8 8 7

Austin FC 2 2 1 7 6 7

Houston 2 3 0 6 5 7

Vancouver 1 2 3 6 10 7

Portland 1 3 2 5 6 11

Real Salt Lake 1 4 0 3 3 13

LA Galaxy 0 2 3 3 3 6

Sporting Kansas City 0 3 3 3 2 7

Colorado 0 3 3 3 2 8

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s results

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Cincinnati 1, Miami 0

Columbus 4, Real Salt Lake 0

Seattle 2, LA Galaxy 1

New York City FC 1, New England 1, tie

Nashville 2, Orlando City 0

Sporting Kansas City 0, Philadelphia 0, tie

Charlotte FC 2, Toronto FC 2, tie

D.C. United 0, Chicago 0, tie

Portland 1, FC Dallas 1, tie

Minnesota 1, Saint Louis City SC 0

Los Angeles FC 0, Colorado 0, tie

San Jose 2, Houston 1

Vancouver 5, CF Montréal 0

Saturday, April 8

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 6:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Los Angeles FC, 6:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at New England, 6:30 p.m.

San Jose at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Atlanta at New York City FC, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at Real Salt Lake, 8:30 p.m.

Saint Louis City SC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

USL Championship

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Birmingham 3 0 1 10 7 3

Tulsa 1 1 3 6 8 6

Pittsburgh 1 0 3 6 5 3

Louisville 2 2 0 6 4 9

Charleston 1 0 2 5 5 2

Indy 1 0 2 5 2 1

Loudoun 1 2 1 4 4 6

Detroit City FC 1 3 0 3 3 4

Miami 0 1 3 3 3 4

Hartford 0 2 2 2 5 8

Tampa Bay 0 2 2 2 2 7

Memphis 0 2 1 1 3 7

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sacramento 3 0 1 10 8 1

San Antonio 3 0 1 10 7 3

San Diego 2 1 1 7 6 3

Colorado Springs 2 1 1 7 4 3

Rio Grande Valley 1 0 3 6 4 3

Monterey Bay FC 1 2 1 4 7 7

El Paso 1 3 1 4 7 8

Oakland 1 1 1 4 3 4

Las Vegas 0 0 3 3 3 3

New Mexico 1 1 0 3 1 1

Orange County 0 1 3 3 5 7

Phoenix 0 1 2 2 3 6

Saturday’s results

Orange County 1, Hartford 1, tie

Colorado 1, Loudoun 0

Rio Grande Valley 1, Detroit City FC 0

Las Vegas 0, Indy 0, tie

Memphis 1, Miami 1, tie

Birmingham 2, Tampa Bay 0

San Antonio 2, Monterey Bay FC 1

Oakland 1, New Mexico 0

Sacramento 5, Louisville 0

San Diego 2, Phoenix 2, tie

Saturday, April 8

Detroit City FC at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Oakland at Indy, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Charleston, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 7 p.m.

Sacramento at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Orange County at El Paso, 8:30 p.m.

New Mexico at Monterey Bay FC, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent OF Bligh Madris and INF J.J. Matijevic outright to Sugar Land (PCL).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned RHP Jhony Brito to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Agreed to terms with RHP Ian Hamilton. Transferred RHP Frankie Montas from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated OF Jordal Luplow for assignment. Selected the contract of LHP Ryan Dodd from Gwinnett (IL). Optioned LHP Jared Shuster to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Jeff Lindgren from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville. Placed RHP Nic Enright o the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Released INF/OF Darin Ruf.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak.

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Boog Powell.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived RB Mekki Sargent. Re-signed OT Cole Van Lanen.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Durham Smythe to a two-year contract extension.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Re-signed LB Andrew Dowell.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed LB Joe Beckett.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned C Oskar Steen to Providence (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Cleveland (AHL). Returned G Jon Gillies and C Justin Richards to Cleveland.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Thomas Harley from Texas (AHL). Reassigned D Dawson Barteaux from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Ryan McAllister to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F John Leonard from Milwaukee (AHL).

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Ronnie Attar from Lehigh Valley (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Loaned LW Alexander Nylander to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL).

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Vadim Zherenko from Springfield (AHL).

American Hockey League

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired F Ryan McAllister.

COACHELLA FIREBIRDS — Acquired D Ville Ottavainen. Returned LW Luke Stevens to Kansas City (ECHL).

LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Acquired F Brendan Furry. Returned LW Alex Kile to Maine (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Acquired G Brian Wilson.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Named Rob McBurnett vice president of communications.

National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Amanda Allen to a three-year contract pending the receipt of her international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.