Baseball
High School Boys
Cascia Hall 13, Beggs 0
Checotah 14, Keys 11
Collinsville 3, Coweta 2
Enid 5, Bartlesville 3 (OT)
Eufaula 5, Roland 4
Glencoe 11, Pawnee 1
Glenpool 11, Rogers 6
Henryetta 11, Wilson Henryetta 1
Jenks 3, Broken Arrow 2
Kiefer 4, Chandler 2
Kellyville 15-14, OKC Star-Spencer 0-0
Mannford 1, Skiatook 0
Muskogee 6, B. T. Washington 5
Pawhuska 10, Copan 0
Prague 12, Okmulgee 2
Perry 10, Metro Christian 6
Pryor 7, Holland Hall 2
Sperry 8, Morris 4
Vian 8, Muldrow 0
Victory Christian 16, Spiro 0
Vinita 7, Chouteau-Mazie 3
Golf
Local
Hole in one
PAGE BELCHER: Austin Kang, hole 8, Olde Page, 167 yards, 8 iron.
Shoots age or better
LINCOLN PARK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73; Shelby Ownbey, 70, shot 70; Ray White, 87, shot 83.
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 90, shot 88; Bill Kusleika, 80, shot 80; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 78; Gilbert York, 81, shot 74.
PATRICIA ISLAND: Bill Edwards, 77, shot 77; Rick Miller, 75, shot 75.
Page Belcher Christian Men's Fellowship
Match play turnament
Day 1: Mark Clemons def. Dick Tullis; Don Garrison def. Don Liland; Bill Nash def. Darrell Wood; Mel Hayes def. Bill Kusleika. Non Tournament: 1. Ron Cagle 66; 2. Gilbert York 68; 3. Mike Brannon 69; 4. Ken Hayes 71; 5. Hank Prideaux 74; 5. Frank Prentice 74; 7. George Siler 75; 8. James Young 76; 9. Mike Hayes 81.
Slow-pitch softball
High School Girls
Berryhill 8-11, Muskogee 0-7
Bristow 14, Cushing 4
Depew 9, Carney/Agra 3
Eufaula 12, Morris 8
Hulbert 6, Afton 4
Muskogee 7, Memorial 0
Owasso 16, Bartlesville 6
Prague 11, Kellyville 3
Preston 7-15, Henryetta 4-6
Sperry 12, Beggs 2
Stroud 15, Davenport 14
Union 17, Beggs 3
Wyandotte 15, Salina 2
Big Cat Classic
Cache 17, Guthrie 5
Cache 15, Deer Creek Edmond 2
Mustang 11, Plainview 4
Mustang 9, Southmoore 1
North Rock Creek 16, Guthrie 0
North Rock Creek 14, Westmoore 7
North Rock Creek 11, Tahleqluah 1
Plainview 8, Tahlequah 7
Southmoore 9, Tahlequah 8
Southmoore 9, Tahlequah 8
Westmoore 13, Cache 9
Westmoore 16, Purcell 11
OSSAA District Tournament
Class 4A
Coalgate 15, Okmulgee 0
Coalgate 19 Wewoka 0
Coalgate 11, Wewoka 1
Class 3A
Hydro-Eakly 13, Burns Flat-Dill City 1
Hydro Eakly 12, Sayre 2
Hydro-Eakly 11, Sayre 5
Sayre 13, Burns Flat-Dill City 0
Sayre 7, Hydro Eakly 3
Class B
Arnett 14-23, Waynoka 3-0