Local results
BASEBALL
High School Boys
Afton 24, Fairland 23
Barnsdall 12, South Coffeyville 0
Cushing 6, Hilldale 3
Dewey 6, Berryhill 2
Enid 1, Bixby 0
Eufaula 14, Spiro 13 (OT)
Hale 17, Memorial 16
Mounds 9, Liberty 1
Sand Springs 11, Southmoore 2
Sperry 17, Beggs 0
Union 12, Muskogee 4
Verdigris 10, Skiatook 0
Wyandotte 10, Colcord 1
GOLF
Local
Adams Senior Golf results
ASMGA 2 Man Scramble Results
A Flight: 1. Mike Tyndall, Steve Seger, 64; 2. Steve Hughes, Mike Bowden, 65; 2. Wendell Price, Frank Jordan 65; 4. Jim Jenkins, Dennis Befort, 66; 5. Jim Sasaki, Derek Griffin, 68; 6. Dave Harding, Paul Taylor, 69; 7. David Flick, Ruben Anguiano, 74.
B Flight: 1. Jason Peterman, Stan Baughn, 68; 1. Ed John, Jon Hargis, 68; 3. Gregg Harder, Farrell Oldham, 71; 3. Marty Lowe, Joe Allison, 71; 5. Gary Reheis, Joe Bradley, 73; 6. Rick Martinez, Dennis Cubbage, 74.
C Flight; 1. Mark Riner, Don Noak, 74; 1. Tom Brewington, Robert Jordan, 74; 3. Ben Lewis, Sid Roper, 76; 3. Blake Davis, Eric Hsieh, 76; 5. Larry Palmer, Mark Abbott, 78; 6. JD Paige, Bill Estes, 80.
D Flight: 1. Rich Maley, Boyd Geary, 71; 2. Gary Jenneman, Ken Taylor, 72; 2. Mike Glades, John McCollum, 72; 4. Craig Sarver, Dave Holder, 74, 5. Ken Fitch, Danny White, 79; 6. Dennis Reck, Steve Domann, 80.
E Flight: 1. Steve Nett, Ed Durkin, 75; 2. Steve Bell, Paul Vassar, 78; 2. Vic Scullawl, Kevin Sparks, 78; 4. Jim Anderson, Tom Desalme, 80; 5. Eldred Traxson, David Griffin, 81; 6. Gerald Barnes, Jeff Gillispie, 82.
F Flight: 1. Darrell Potts, Jeff Hall, 73; 2. Dave Hampton, Mike Matlock, 81; 2. Randy Everett, Lindsey Stubbs, 81; 4. Jim Liehr, Don Antle, 82; 5. Alvin Yearout, Butch Young, 83; 6. Tom Polk, Kent Blount, 84; 7. Hal Hohnson, Walt Ward; 87.
Closest to the Pin: No. 3, Derek Griffin; No. 6, Tyndall; No. 12, Ken Taylor; No. 16, Price.
Page Belcher WGA
Ace of the Month: Diane Schmidt, 70
Low Net Championship: First: Susan Byrd, 72; Susie Parker, 74; Pat Stevens, 76; Marsha Cooper, 77; Christie Burroughs, 77; Janice Boerner, 78; Judy Genzer, 79; Becky Masoner, 79.
A Flight: First: Diane Schmidt, 70; Susan Hall, 71; Lori Smith, 75; Mary Peterson, 76; Carolyn Smith, 77; Joyce Smith, 80; Connie Glenn, 90.
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
Dick Tullis 64; 2. Gary Jones 66; 3. Gilbert York 67; 3. Ron Wilson 67; 5. Darrell Wood 68; 5. Bill Kusleika 68; 7. Hank Prideaux 71; 7. Frank Printice 71; 9. Ed Hendrix 72; 9. Dave Hohensee 72; 11. Mel Hayes 73; 12. Don Garrison 77.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 76.
BROKEN ARROW GOLF&ALTHETIC: Jerry Strout, 84, shot 80; Wayne Trahern, 85, shot 74.
LaFORTUNE: Jess Mitchell, 83, shot 81.
MEADOWBROOK COUNTRY CLUB: Ron Roberts, 80, shot 78.
PAGE BELCHER: Dick Tullis, 82, shot 77; Ron Wilson age 86 shot 78; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 77; Gilbert York, 81 shot 74.
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jack Beggs, 81, shot 74.
Tulsa County Club Augusta National Flight
1st Place Gross-135: Joby Wood; Kevin Quigg; Whit Culver; Allen Hoerman. 1st Place Net-117: Paul Boullion; Derek Reiners; Doug Thompson; Robert Stephens
August Country Club Flight
1st Place Gross-151: Ron Weese; Bill Bacon; David Vaughan; Todd Bazata. 1st Place Net-127: Will Campbell; Matt Akins; Ross Bishop; Sandy Chalmers. Closest to the Hole: No 6: Doug Thompson; No. 9: Kevin Quigg; No. 14: Bob Karlovich; No. 17: Doug Thompson.
High school Boys
Sapulpa Boys Invitational
Team scores: 1, Stillwater JV 304; 2, Sand Springs 305.
Individual leaders: 1, DeGiacomo (Metro Chr.) 71; 2, Brown (Victory Chr.) 71; 3, Berger (Stillwater) 71; 4, Haley (Enid) 72; 5, Downey (Sand Springs) 72; 6, Branstetter (Enid) 74; 7, Houpe (Mingo Valley) 74; 8, Wooten (Stillwater) 76; 9, Hight (Sand Springs) 76; 10, Villines (Sand Springs) 76.
SOCCER
High School Girls
Memorial 3, Durant 2 (OT)
Metro Christian 10, McLain 0
Claremore 2, Rogers 0
Inola 7, Heavener 0
Victory Christian 5, Rejoice Christian 2
Broken Arrow 10, Muskogee 0
Coweta 5, Glenpool 0
Edison 7, Del City 0
Fort Gibson 2, Pryor 0
Summit Christian 10, Westville 0
High School Boys
Memorial 3, Durant 1
Slow-pitch softball
High School Girls
Bartlesville 12, Pryor 8
Bristow 7, Perkins-Tryon 3
Broken Arrow 13, Morris 1
Broken Arrow 2, Muskogee 3
Davenport Festival
Depew 10, Bethel 9
Fairland 10, Afton 4
Fairland 15, Ketchum 0
Haskell 20, Checotah 1
Shidler 11, Hominy 1
Shidler 6, Kellyville 2
Stilwell 11, Locust Grove 3
Warner 6, Salina 2
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
THURSDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
BALTIMORE -205 Oakland +172
TAMPA BAY -178 Boston +150
N.Y YANKEES -138 Minnesota +118
TORONTO -230 Detroit +190
National League
Philadelphia -120 CINCINNATI +102
ST. LOUIS -235 Pittsburgh +194
SAN DIEGO -145 Milwaukee +125
NHL
THURSDAY
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
TAMPA BAY -240 Detroit +195
BUFFALO -138 Ottawa +115
Pittsburgh -210 COLUMBUS +172
N.Y RANGERS -128 Toronto +106
Boston -295 MONTREAL +235
New Jersey -184 WASHINGTON +152
FLORIDA -115 Carolina -104
Minnesota OFF NASHVILLE OFF
COLORADO -184 Winnipeg +152
DALLAS -230 St. Louis +188
Philadelphia -114 CHICAGO -105
EDMONTON -490 San Jose +365
Los Angeles -235 ANAHEIM +190
Vancouver -156 ARIZONA +130
Vegas -130 SEATTLE +108
BASEBALL
MLB
WEDNESDAY’S BOX SCORES
Twins 3, White Sox 1
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Benintendi lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .260
Robert Jr. cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .340
Vaughn 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .279
Sheets rf-1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Grandal dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .263
Alberto 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Sosa 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .250
Zavala c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .308
Andrus ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .146
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 5
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Solano 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .333
Buxton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .302
Miranda 3b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .191
Gordon lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Jeffers c 4 2 2 0 0 1 .400
Larnach rf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .283
Farmer ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Castro pr-ss 2 1 2 1 0 0 .154
Julien 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Wallner rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .233
Totals 34 3 10 3 2 10
Chicago 000 000 001 — 1 6 0
Minnesota 000 100 02x — 3 10 0
LOB: Chicago 7, Minnesota 10. 2B: Robert Jr. (4), Zavala (1), Castro (1). 3B: Jeffers (1). HR: Sosa (1), off Duran. RBIs: Sosa (1), Taylor 2 (3), Castro (1). DP: Minnesota 1 .
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Giolito, L, 0-1 6 5 1 1 2 7 6.00
Middleton 2/3 2 0 0 0 2 0.00
Diekman 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 7.94
Bummer 2/3 2 2 2 0 1 3.86
Santos 1/3 1 0 0 0 0 6.75
Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Gray, W, 2-0 5 3 0 0 2 5 0.53
Alcala 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
J.López 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Jax 1 0 0 0 1 0 2.84
Duran, S, 3 1 2 1 1 0 0 4.15
Inherited runners-scored: Diekman 2-0, Santos 1-1. HBP: Giolito (Farmer). WP: J.López. T: 2:37. Att.: 17,658 (38,544).
Astros 7, Pirates 0
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCormick cf-rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .275
Bregman 3b 3 1 1 3 2 0 .196
Tucker rf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .311
J.Abreu 1b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .291
Hensley dh 5 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .214
Julks lf 5 2 2 1 0 1 .294
Dubón 2b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .361
Diaz c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .200
Totals 37 7 12 7 5 2
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bae ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .229
Reynolds lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .347
McCutchen dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .323
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Smith-Njigba ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .149
Joe rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .368
Suwinski cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .130
Mathias 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Heineman c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Totals 28 0 3 0 6 8
Houston 001 100 320 — 7 12 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 3 0
LOB: Houston 10, Pittsburgh 7. 2B: Dubón (3), J.Abreu (2), Julks (2), Santana (3). HR: Julks (1), off Hill; Bregman (2), off Moreta. RBIs: J.Abreu (4), Julks (2), Bregman 3 (6), Diaz (1), Tucker (13). SB: McCutchen (3), McCormick (4), Bae (3). CS: Joe (1). SF: Diaz, Tucker. DP: Houston 1.
Houston IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Urquidy, W, 1-0 6 2 0 0 3 2 2.35
Neris 1 0 0 0 1 2 2.84
B.Abreu 1 1 0 0 1 2 1.35
Blanco 1 0 0 0 1 2 7.20
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Hill, L, 0-2 6 5 2 2 2 0 7.20
Moreta 1/3 3 3 3 2 0 5.40
De Jong 12/3 3 2 2 1 1 8.53
Hernandez 1 1 0 0 0 1 1.42
Inherited runners-scored: De Jong 2-0.
T: 2:51. Att.: 10,064 (38,753).
Yankees 4, Guardians 3
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Volpe ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .143
Judge dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .318
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .282
Stanton rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .275
Torres pr-2b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .371
F.Cordero lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .280
Cabrera 2b-rf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .286
Kiner-Falefa 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .105
Higashioka c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .154
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Totals 33 4 7 3 1 7
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kwan lf 3 1 1 0 2 0 .283
Rosario ss 5 1 1 1 0 1 .204
Ramírez 3b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .294
Naylor dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .209
Giménez 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .109
Brennan rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .308
Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Gonzalez ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .147
Totals 32 3 6 3 5 7
New York 000 020 101 — 4 7 1
Cleveland 201 000 000 — 3 6 2
E: Kiner-Falefa (1), Giménez (1), Rosario (4). LOB: NY 3, Cleveland 8. 2B: Volpe (1), Ramírez (6). HR: F.Cordero (4), off Stephan; Rosario (1), off Schmidt. RBIs: Higashioka (2), F.Cordero (11), Cabrera (5), Naylor (9), Bell (4), Rosario (4). DP: NY 2; Cleveland 1.
New York IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Schmidt 4 6 3 3 1 3 8.44
Marinaccio 1 0 0 0 2 2 1.50
King 2 0 0 0 0 1 2.57
Peralta, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Holmes, S, 4 1 0 0 0 2 1 3.18
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Battenfield 42/3 4 2 1 0 3 1.93
Sandlin 11/3 0 0 0 1 1 2.57
Stephan 1 1 1 1 0 1 1.29
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 0 1 6.00
Clase, L, 1-1 1 2 1 0 0 1 3.86
Inherited runners-scored: Sandlin 1-0. HBP: Holmes (Brennan). WP: Marinaccio.
T: 2:44. Att.: 23,164 (34,788).
Mets 5, Padres 2
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Grisham cf 2 0 0 0 3 0 .196
Machado 3b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .250
Soto lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .217
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .327
Cronenworth 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .214
Carpenter dh 3 0 1 0 1 1 .200
Nola c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Cruz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .320
Odor 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .118
Dixon rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Campusano c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 31 2 6 2 6 7
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Nimmo cf 5 0 3 2 0 0 .243
Marte rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Lindor ss 4 1 1 1 0 2 .227
Alonso 1b 3 2 2 1 1 0 .250
Canha lf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
McNeil 2b 1 0 0 0 3 0 .250
Pham dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .276
Escobar 3b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .103
Nido c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125
Totals 30 5 8 5 7 7
San Diego 200 000 000 — 2 6 1
New York 011 011 10x — 5 8 0
E: Honeywell Jr. (1). LOB: SD 9, NY 9. 2B: Soto (3), Nimmo (2). HR: Soto (3), off Megill; Lindor (2), off Snell; Alonso (6), off Snell. RBIs: Soto 2 (7), Nimmo 2 (5), Lindor (8), Alonso (12), Pham (5). SB: Pham (2), Canha (1), McNeil (1). S: Escobar. DP: SD 2; NY 2.
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Snell, L, 0-2 5 6 4 4 5 5 7.62
Honeywell Jr. 12/3 2 1 1 2 1 2.16
Hill 11/3 0 0 0 0 1 3.18
New York IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Megill, W, 3-0 5 3 2 2 3 3 2.25
Raley 2/3 1 0 0 0 0 7.71
Smith 1 0 0 0 2 2 3.60
Robertson 11/3 2 0 0 0 2 0.00
Ottavino, S, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 1.80
Inherited runners-scored: Honeywell Jr. 2-1, Hill 2-0, Smith 2-0, Robertson 2-0. HBP: Raley (Cronenworth).
T: 2:51. Att.: 34,876 (42,136).
Mariners 5, Cubs 2
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rodríguez cf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .254
France 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .357
Suárez 3b 5 0 1 1 0 3 .309
Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Hernández rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .216
Kelenic lf 4 1 2 1 0 1 .351
Hummel dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .111
Wong 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .105
Crawford ss 3 2 1 0 1 1 .209
Totals 36 5 10 5 3 11
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hoerner ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .347
Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .316
Happ lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Bellinger cf 3 1 2 2 0 1 .238
Mancini dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Wisdom 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .235
Mastrobuoni rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .200
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 31 2 5 2 1 9
Seattle 002 000 120 — 5 10 0
Chicago 100 000 001 — 2 5 0
LOB: Seattle 7, Chicago 4. 2B: Crawford (5). HR: Hernández (3), off Merryweather; Kelenic (3), off Merryweather; Bellinger (2), off Sewald. RBIs: Suárez (11), Hernández 2 (8), France (9), Kelenic (5), Bellinger 2 (9). CS: Rodríguez (2). SF: Bellinger.
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Gilbert, W, 1-1 62/3 4 1 1 1 7 2.70
Brash 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 4.50
Topa 1 0 0 0 0 1 0.00
Sewald 1 1 1 1 0 1 3.86
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Stroman, L, 2-1 6 5 2 2 2 6 1.00
Boxberger 1 2 1 1 1 2 2.08
Merryweather 1 2 2 2 0 2 12.71
Fulmer 1 1 0 0 0 1 1.69
Inherited runners-scored: Brash 2-0.
T: 2:31. Att.: 26,944 (41,363).
Cardinals 7, Rockies 4
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Donovan ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .214
Burleson lf 4 0 1 0 1 1 .300
Gldschmdt 1b 4 1 2 1 1 2 .364
Arenado dh 4 1 1 2 1 1 .327
Contreras c 5 1 0 0 0 1 .179
Gorman 2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .313
O’Neill cf 4 2 2 1 0 2 .282
Walker rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .319
Motter 3b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Totals 38 7 10 7 3 13
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Profar lf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .222
Blackmon rf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .341
McMahon 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .227
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .227
Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .150
Daza cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .292
Castro dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .167
Tovar ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .209
Serven c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .429
Díaz ph-c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .342
Totals 32 4 7 3 3 11
St. Louis 010 200 121 — 7 10 0
Colorado 100 100 200 — 4 7 1
E: Cron (2). LOB: St. Louis 7, Colorado 4. 2B: Goldschmidt 2 (4), Motter (2), Blackmon (3), Daza (4). HR: O’Neill (2), off Ureña; Arenado (2), off Ureña; Gorman (4), off Lawrence; Profar (2), off Flaherty. RBIs: O’Neill (4), Arenado 2 (13), Motter (1), Gorman 2 (10), Goldschmidt (7), Profar 2 (5), Díaz (7). SB: O’Neill (1). DP: St. Louis 2.
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Flaherty 51/3 5 2 1 1 6 1.76
Thompson 2/3 0 0 0 1 1 0.00
VerHagen 1/3 2 2 2 1 0 3.18
Pallante, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7.11
Gallegos 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Helsley, S, 3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 3.18
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Ureña 5 5 3 3 1 6 9.90
Suter 11/3 2 1 1 0 3 2.16
Hand 2/3 0 0 0 0 2 2.45
Lawrnce, L, 0-1 1 1 2 0 0 2 1.23
Seabold 1 2 1 1 2 0 8.10
Inherited runners-scored: Thompson 2-0, Pallante 2-1, Hand 1-0. IBB: off Seabold (Arenado). PB: Contreras (1).
T: 2:34. Att.: 22,250 (50,144).
Marlins 3, Phillies 2 (10)
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Chisholm Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 1 4 .229
Soler dh 4 1 2 1 1 2 .217
Fortes pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .160
Arraez 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .500
De La Cruz lf 5 0 3 2 0 1 .257
Gurriel 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .346
Segura 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Sánchez rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Hampson ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stallings c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .118
Berti ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
Totals 37 3 8 3 4 12
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Stott 2b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .420
Turner ss 5 0 2 0 0 0 .321
Schwarber dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .188
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .295
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .200
Marsh cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .387
Bohm 3b-1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Cave lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .174
Sosa ph-3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .261
Clemens 1b 2 1 1 0 0 1 .111
Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Pache lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Totals 37 2 8 2 1 12
Miami 000 100 010 1 — 3 8 0
Philadelphia 000 110 000 0 — 2 8 0
LOB: Miami 9, Philadelphia 7. 2B: Soler (5), Arraez (4), Stallings (2), Turner (2), Castellanos (8), Stott (4). HR: Soler (4), off Alvarado. RBIs: De La Cruz 2 (7), Soler (8), Marsh (8), Stott (4). SB: Stott (3), Turner (3), Berti (3). DP: Miami 1.
Miami IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Cabrera 5 7 2 2 1 4 4.63
Scott 1 0 0 0 0 1 7.71
Nardi 1 0 0 0 0 3 6.75
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Puk, W, 1-0 2 1 0 0 0 2 3.60
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Wheeler 6 3 1 1 3 6 4.02
Alvarado 11/3 2 1 1 0 2 1.69
Domínguez 2/3 2 0 0 0 0 13.50
Soto, L, 1-2 11/3 0 1 0 1 3 6.35
Kimbrel 2/3 1 0 0 0 1 9.00
Inherited runners-scored: Kimbrel 1-1.
T: 2:40. Att.: 29,584 (42,901).
Diamondbacks 7, Brewers 3
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich lf 5 0 2 2 0 2 .245
Adames ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .273
Tellez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Anderson ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Contreras c 4 0 3 0 0 0 .364
Mitchell cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .316
Voit 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200
Turang 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .294
Wiemer rf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .222
Brosseau 3b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .294
Totals 36 3 11 3 3 9
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Rojas 3b 4 2 3 1 0 0 .412
Marte 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .229
Gurriel Jr. dh 5 2 3 3 0 0 .250
Walker 1b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .178
Carroll lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .255
McCarthy rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Thomas cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .200
Perdomo ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .409
Herrera c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286
Totals 36 7 12 7 2 3
Milwaukee 000 000 300 — 3 11 3
Arizona 103 100 20x — 7 12 0
E: Contreras 2 (3), Brosseau (2). LOB: Milwaukee 9, Arizona 8. 2B: Contreras (2), Gurriel Jr. (2), Thomas 2 (2), Rojas 2 (5). HR: Gurriel Jr. (1), off Junk; Carroll (3), off Varland. RBIs: Brosseau (4), Yelich 2 (4), Walker (7), Gurriel Jr. 3 (8), Rojas (6), Carroll 2 (6). DP: Arizona 2.
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Junk, L, 0-1 42/3 7 5 4 2 2 7.71
Milner 1 1 0 0 0 1 0.00
Varland 11/3 3 2 2 0 0 3.00
Guerra 1 1 0 0 0 0 2.84
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Jameson 4 3 0 0 0 4 1.46
Ginkel 2/3 1 0 0 1 1 6.75
K.Nelsn, W, 2-0 11/3 1 0 0 0 3 1.59
Frías 0 3 3 3 1 0 21.60
Chafin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Castro 1 2 0 0 0 0 3.38
McGough 1 0 0 0 1 1 6.23
Inherited runners-scored: Milner 1-0, Varland 1-0, K.Nelson 2-0, Chafin 3-2. WP: Ginkel, K.Nelson.
T: 2:40. A: 13,136 (48,359).