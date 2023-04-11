Golf
LOCAL
Forest Ridge Senior Scramble
First: S Gidley, S Coleman, Dave Beinke, Leland Slack 60; Second: B Meyers, S Humphrey, R Couch, S Griffith 63; Third: J Pyle, DB Merrill, G Kuenning, M Kilbury 63; Fourth: D Wing, J Morton, T Graham 66; Fifth: R Brown, R Dallarosa, T Bracken, D Hansen 66.
Sapulpa Senior Scramble
First: Ray Martin, Joel Hill, Phil Cahwee, Doyle Williams, 56; Second: Johnny Baker, Dave Block, Steve McCormack, Darrell Woods, 61; Third: Harry Bailey, Charlie Hostetter, Dave Shouse, Bob Phillipe, 61; Fourth: Wayne Johnson, Jerry Bennett, Ed Horton, Jim Herron, 62; Fifth: Steve Carlile, Tom Rutledge, Mark Dale, Van Robinson, 62; Sixth: Joe Bennett, Dave Heatherly, Ron Warren, Bob Warner, 64; Seventh: Will Cleveland, Bill McLane, Mark Nelson, Bill Cruikshank, 64; Eighth: Dave Henderson, Paul Pearcy, Frank Wright, Tom Henderson, 65; Ninth: Lee Benest, Finton Carpenter, Dennis Morris, Quentin Maxwell, 65; 10th: Jim Ellis, Lloyd Skinner, Bobby Hunt, Bob Hunt, 65; 11th: Dean Wiehl, Ken Tunin, Paul Bevenue, Jerry Reed, 66; 12th: Craig Crowder, Dave Ostrander, Bud Musser, Gail Musser, 66; 13th: Dennis Cavenah, Brian Stevens, Bailey Jackson, Keith Bacon, 66.
Heritage Hills Sr. men's scramble
1st: (61) Steve Kebert, Terry Cox, Donald Hicks; 2nd: (62) Jim Goad, Chuckwens, Dennis Atkins, Mark Olmstead; 3rd: (63) Bill Reese, Kevin Anderson, Ron Martin, Bob Berry; 4th: (64) Gene Higgins, John Higgins, Troy Willcut, Bob Higgins; 5th: (64) Rod Allred, Jeff Rhodes, Larry Riley, Mark Lechtenberg; 5th: (64) Kevin Hanes, Phil Sinor, Aaron Ross, Alan Frietus; 6th: (67) Rick King, Ted Heimbach, Richard Stevens, Steve Dunkin; 7th: (67) Paul Lewis, David Adair, Russ Lowe, Russ Meyer; 8th: (67) Delio Bustos, Dennis Seawright, Steve Olmstead, Ron Henness; 9th: (67) James Olinger, Ray Hanzia, Don Jones, George Hartenstein; 10th: (67) Jerry Holloman, Greg Underhill, Steve Presfeild, Arne Dahl; 11th: (68) Doug Whitson, Andy Evans, Jim Scanlin, Kirby Bramble.
The Club at Indian Springs ROB results
First: Mike Donley, Nick Nail, Bob Garner and Kirk Taylor; Second: Johnny Hamilton, Tom Mills, Bryan Rehm and Ben Long; Third: Jerry Triska, Paul Peterson, John Herndon and Pat Kernan; Fourth: Mike Clark, Ron Edlin, Randy Diffee and Jack Lewis.
PINNACLE SOUTH CONFRENCE GOLF TOURNAMENT
at Lakes Golf Course
High School
Boys
Teams: 1. Cascia Hall, 302; 2. Lincoln Christian, 303; 3. Holland Hall, 304, 4. Metro Christian, 328; 5. Rejoice Christian, 332; 6. Regent Prep, 359; 7. Victory Christian, 360.
Medalist: Benton Manly, Regent Prep, 67.
First Team All Conference: 1. Benton Manly, Regent Prep, 67; 2. Preston Whitmarsh, Lincoln, 68; T3. Harrison Shaw, Matthew Kendrick, Cascia Hall, 70; 5. Ayden Degiacomo, Metro Christian, 74.
Second Team All Conference: T1. Tyler Johnson, Ayan Iftikhar, Holland Hall, 75; 3. Dylan Murray, Lincoln, 76; T4. Beau Broerman, Griffin Tucker, Holland Hall, 77.
High School
Girls
Teams: 1. Holland Hall, 355; 2. Lincoln Christian, 390; 3. Cascia Hall, 397; 4. Metro Chrisstian, 410; 5. Victory Christian, 429; 6. Rejoice Christian, 454.
Medalist: Megan Kalapura, Holland Hall, 74.
First Team All Conference: 1. Megan Kalapura, Holland Hall, 4; 2. Riley Beeler, Holland Hall, 78; 3. Taylor Stone, Lincoln Christian, 86; 4. Kyla Reed, Metro Christian, 90; 5. Lemley Himaya, Lincoln Christian, 93.
Second Team All Conference: 1. Allison Turner, Cascia Hall, 95; 2. Allie Lowry, Holland Hall, 96; 3. Maya Jacob, Cascia Hall 98; 4. Liz Lake, Rejoice Christian, 99; 5. Hailey Horstien, Lincoln Christian, 100.
BASEBALL
High School Boys
Adair 19, Westville 0
Drumright 15, Olive 5
Kansas 15, Sequoyah Tahlequah 0
Victory Christian 14, Regent Prep 4
Sallina 17, Vinita 0
Tahlequah 7, B. T. Washington 3
Metro Christian 5, Chandler 3
Coweta 6, Claremore 3
Collinsville 3, Grove 2 (OT)
Vian 14, Hulbert 2
Inola 6, Tecumseh 2
Perry 5, Kiefer 3
Pryor 4, Wagoner 3
Sequoyah Claremore 10, Rejoice Christian 0
Bishop Kelley 7, McAlester 4
Bristow 9, North Rock Creek 7
Broken Arrow 10, Ponca City 0
Hominy 5, Ripley 3
Sallisaw 3, Stigler 1
Glenpool 8, Durant 6
Edison 6, NOAH 5
Fort Gibson 14, Poteau 9
Midwest City 18, Rogers 4
Oktaha 5, Haskell 1
SLOW PITCH SOFTBALL
High School
Girls
Afton 16, Ketchum 1
Wyandotte 7, Bartlesville 3
Beggs 15, Liberty 6
Cushing 17, Meeker 5
Muskogee 6, Morris 5
Pryor 11, Wyandotte 1
Eufaula 12, Wilburton 0
Dale 15, Henryetta 2
Eufaula 11, Quinton 3
Okmulgee 13, Seminole 6
Oktaha 14, Tahlequah 4
Chelsea 18-8, Barnsdall 2-2
Berryhill 19, Union 9
Eufaula 12, Wilburton 0
Oilton 20, Carney 0
Davenport Festival
Oilton 20, Carney/Agra 0
Davenport 9, Woodland 7
Prague 4, Davenport 2
Depew 10, Wellston 1
Depew 12, Woodland 0
Prague 8, Bethel 0
Prague 10, Woodland 0
Davenport 9, Stroud 4
Morrison Festival
Woodland 14, Choctaw JV 12