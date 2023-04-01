Local
BASEBALL
College
EMPORIA ST. 16, ROGERS ST. 10
RSU 302 103 100 — 10 18 1
ESU 000 172 06X — 16 13 1
Cortez, Hankins (5), Lintz (5), Anderson (6), Herron (6), McGlynn (7), Hall (8) and Escalante; Geekie, Hann (4), Gorman (7), Meek (8) and Racherbaumer. W: Meek (1-0). L: McGlynn (0-1).
ORAL ROBERTS 7, WESTERN ILLINOIS 2
WIU 000 100 001 — 2 8 3
ORU 101 032 00X — 7 10 2
Armstrong, Harrington (6), Herrmann (6) and Contactos, Jang (8); Gollert, Patten (6) and Casey, Blackwell (8). W: Gollert (4-1). L: Armstrong (2-3). HR: Botaletto; Hogan.
Friday
Oklahoma 2, Stanford 0
Oral Roberts 16, Western Illinois 5
Rogers St. 10, Emporia St. 6 (11)
Texas 5, Oklahoma St. 3
High School
Friday
B.T. Washington 7, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 5
Bristow 11, Chandler 3
Cascia Hall 9, Cleveland 1
Sapulpa 15, Claremore 2
Collinsville 10, Pryor 7
Metro Christian 8, Crossings Christian 8
Okmulgee 211, Okemah 11
Stigler 17, Pocola 5
Olive 12, Prue 10
Ketchum 6, Quapaw 5
Sand Springs 6, Muskogee 4
Adair Festival
Dewey 11, Rejoice Christian 5
Oologah-Talala 7, Vinita 5
Beggs Classic
Depew 8, Checotah 3
Preston 19 Holdenville 2
Morris 14, Holdenville 1
Preston 6, Holland Hall 0
Fort Gibson/Hilldale Shootout
Oktaha 9, Oklahoma Christian 3
Sallisaw 9, Sperry 1
Gladys Winters Festival
At Enid
Mustang 16, Edmond Deer Creek 15
Edmond Memorial 12, Ponca City 0
Yukon 9, Edmond Santa Fe 5
Union 8, Westmoore 4
Stillwater 10, Yukon 2
Stillwater 11, Edmond North 9
Joe Fowler Gumbo Classic
At Dewar
Dewar 22, Allen 0
Eufaula 12, Gore 1
Gore 12, Regent Prep 2
Noble Rose Rock Classic Tournament
Choctaw 17, Southmoore 14
McAlester 14, Midwest City 4
Norman 7, Noble 1
Nowata Tournament
Nowata 15, Copan 3
Nowata 15, Oaks Mission 0
GOLF
Local
BROKEN ARROW G&AC
2-Person Scramble: 1. Dyan Bramwell & Teri Pass, 49.5; 2. Dana Peacock & Kay Hays, 51.5; 3. Fran Newberger & Dixie Reed, 53.75; 4. Carole Bowles & Earlene Page, 56.5; 5. Cindy Phillips & Terri Utz, 59.6.
SOUTH LAKES
SLAM Low Net
Nicklaus Flight: 1. Cole Stephenson, 71; 2. Steve Hughes, 73; 3. Rod Rist, 75. Woods Flight: 1. Adam Barbee, 66; 2. Larry Yates, 70; 3. Waco Bassham, 72; 4. Rodney Whitlatch, 72; 5. Jason Ward, 73. Hagen Flight: 1. Brandon Wilbanks, 67; 2. Orville Nichols, 70; 3. Brian Bridges, 71; 4. Ray Payne, 72; 5. Lloyd Conn, 72. Hogan Flight: 1. Grady Whitaker, 67; 2. Nick Hamra, 70; 3. Dean Torgler, 70; 4. Aaron Holderness, 70; 5. Justin Newell, 71. Player Flight: 1. Don Naifeh, 67; 2. Brian Harbour, 68; 3. Caleb Gastelum, 69; 4. Mark Eberhard, 71.
Shoots Age or Better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.
HOCKEY
ECHL
TULSA 4, MAINE 2
Tulsa 1 0 3 — 4
Maine 0 1 1 — 2
1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Watson 1 (Jarvis), 2:30. Penalties-Wilson Mne (hooking), 8:29; Boudrias Tul (slashing), 9:09; Askew Mne (slashing), 9:09; McLaughlin Tul (slashing), 14:22.
2nd Period: 2, Maine, Fossier 14 (Stefanson, Chicoine), 3:18 (PP). Penalties-Zapata Tul (boarding), 1:31; McKee Tul (roughing), 2:13; Fossier Mne (hooking), 8:15; Morton Mne (interference), 13:12.
3rd Period: 3, Tulsa, Zapata 1 (McLaughlin, Farren), 5:01. 4, Tulsa, Supryka 5 (Farren), 9:01. 5, Maine, Fossier 15 (Doherty, Gabriele), 14:47. 6, Tulsa, Crozier 1 18:19 (SH EN). Penalties-McKee Tul (cross-checking), 1:04; Stefanson Mne (elbowing), 6:51; Zapata Tul (tripping), 18:11.
Shots on Goal: Tulsa 15-13-16-44. Maine 5-9-9-23. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 0 / 4; Maine 1 / 5. Goalies: Tulsa, Morris 3-6-1-0 (23 shots-21 saves). Maine, DiPietro 16-9-0-0 (43 shots-40 saves). A: 4,754. Referee: JR Stragar (2).
Friday
MAINE 4, TULSA 3
Tulsa 2 0 1 0 — 3
Maine 0 3 01 — 4
1st Period: 1, Tulsa, Sheriff 11 (Supryka, Bertuzzi), 9:06. 2, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 22 (McLaughlin, Hilderman), 16:19 (PP). Penalties-Leef Tul (cross-checking), 12:46; Albrecht Mne (interference), 15:22.
2nd Period: 3, Maine, Albrecht 5 (Voyer, Johnson), 1:30. 4, Maine, Voyer 20 (Gabriele, Shea), 11:10 (PP). 5, Maine, Johnson 14 (Peski, Olson), 18:22. Penalties-Supryka Tul (hooking), 1:30; Hilderman Tul (tripping), 5:51; Crozier Tul (high-sticking), 9:36; Voyer Mne (cross-checking), 19:44.
3rd Period: 6, Tulsa, Bertuzzi 23 (Sheriff, Poulsen), 7:09. Penalties-Leef Tul (elbowing), 7:19.
1st OT Period: 7, Maine, Doherty 4 (Fossier, Doherty), 2:02. Penalties-No Penalties
Shots on Goal: Tulsa 13-7-13-0-33. Maine 9-16-5-2-32. Power Play Opportunities: Tulsa 1 / 2; Maine 1 / 5. Goalies: Tulsa, Morris 3-6-1-0 (32 shots-28 saves). Maine, Brassard 15-12-1-0 (33 shots-30 saves). A: 3,960. Referees: Casey Terreri (14), JR Stragar (2).
SOCCER
High School: Boys
Friday
Hilldale 3, Cascia Hall 0
Memorial 2, Del City 0
East Central 7, Grove 0
Fort Gibson 2, Victory Christian 0
High School: Girls
Friday
Memorial 7, Del City 1
Inola 4, Bristow 2
SOFTBALL
College
OKLAHOMA 4, TEXAS 3
UT 010 011 0 — 3 5 1
OU 000 010 3 — 4 9 2
Morgan, Gutierrez (7) and Atwood; Storako, Bahl (7) and Hansen. W: Bahl (10-1). L: Gutierrez (10-1). HR: Martinez; Coleman.
OKLAHOMA ST. 11, INCARNATE WORD 0
OSU 130 07 — 11 16 0
UIW 000 00 — 0 2 1
Maxwell, Kilfoyl (5) and Tuck; Gunther, Myers (5), Floyd (5) and McGary. W: Maxwell (11-0). L: Gunther (5-4).
OKLAHOMA ST. 10, INCARNATE WORD 0
OSU 051 13 — 10 12 1
UIW 000 00 — 0 1 0
Rosenberry, Aycock (5) and Schneidmiller; Portillo, Blake (2), Garcia (5) and Sanchez. W: Rosenberry (4-1). L: Portillo (1-2).
ROGERS ST. 12, LINCOLN 0
RSU 210 036 — 12 13 2
LU 000 000 0 3 0
Llamas-Howell, Hill (6) and Rogers; Stalling, Galliher (3) and Blair, Garcia (2). W: Llamas-Howell (12-1). L: Stalling (1-8). HR: Donaldson, Morales, Barrett, Denney.
ROGERS ST. 17, LINCOLN 0
RSU 841 40 — 17 13 0
LU 000 00 — 0 3 1
Sanders, Phelps (4), Culie (5) and Yellin, Farris (4); Marriott, Rakes (3) and Blair. W: Sanders (8-2). L: Marriott (1-3). HR: Jackson, Rogers, Farris.
TULSA 7, MEMPHIS 0
MEM 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
TU 142 000 X — 7 10 0
Dugar, Hoschak (3) and Ponder; Moore and Keith. W: Moore (10-6). L: Dugar (1-10). HR: Keith (3).
Friday
Oklahoma 8, Texas 1
Tulsa 9, Memphis 7
High School
Friday
Fairland 15-10, Afton 5-1
Broken Arrow/Union Festival
Broken Arrow 14, Bartlesville 5
Bartlesville 4, Tecumseh 3
Jenks 26, Bartlesville 7
Union 6, Bixby 5
Broken Arrow 8, Berryhill 7
Broken Arrow 20,k Jenks 10
Jenks 11, Union 3
Crooked Oak Festival
McLoud 22, Crooked Oak 3
Depew 23, Western Heights
Depew 15, Millwood 0
McLoud 16, Santa Fe South 0
Dewar Tournament
Checotah 11, Meeker 9
Moss 12, Checotah 0
Moss 13, Meeker 1
Moss 6, Okemah 3
Heartland Conference Festival
Eufaula 19, Preston 14
Eufaula 13, Beggs 0
Eufaula 12, Kellyville 0
Kellyville 14, Beggs 1
Kellyville 11, Preston 9
Preston 22, Beggs 3
Hinton Tournament
Hinton 21, Fairview 0
Amber-Pocasset 19, Hinton 12
Bristow 6, Merritt 1
Ripley Festival
Chandler 15, Hennessey 3
Ripley 12, Hennessey 0
Ripley 15, Hominy 5
Hominy 12, Mulhall-Orlando 4
Morrison 14, Prague 3
Prague 16, Mulhall-Orlando 4
Woodland Festival Tournament
Davenport 12, Frontier 2
Woodland 8, Davenport 6
Shidler 16, Pawhuska 3
Shidler 13, Barnsdall 2