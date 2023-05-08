Local sports

GOLF

CGA The Club at Indian Springs

First Flight

1st—Bob & Sharie Hansen and Mark & Emily Baber

2nd—Tom & Becky Bauer and Joel and Betsy Spitler

3rd—Tom & Debbie McClain and Randy & Kim Rutherford

Second Flight

1st—Tim & Jane Lafalier and John & Ann Darnaby

2nd—Ron Edlin & Anamarie Hurt and Bryan & Dana Rehm

3rd—Nick Nail & Laurie Campbell and Bill & Marcia Thrutchley

Third Flight

1st—Pat & Debbie Donica and Neil & Melinda Lapham

2nd—Dan & Debi Dyer and Tim & Janet Wright

3rd—Dan & Cindy Llewellyn and Pat & Monique Fitzgerald

Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship 1.Tyrone Gilyard, 67; 2.Bill Hawkins, 68; 3.Don Liland, 73; 3.Bill Nash, 73; 5.Gilbert York, 74; 5.Dick Tullis, 74; 7.Darrell Wood, 76; 7.Ken Hayes, 76; 7.Mel Hayes, 76; 10.Bill Kusleika, 77; 10.Ron Wilson, 77; 10.Dave Hohensee, 77; 13.Duane Dunham, 79; 14.Mike Hayes, 83; 15.James Young, 84.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72.

LaFORTUNE: Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 75; Gary Sharp, 71, shot 76.

OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC: Chet Blair, 85, shot 78.

PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 86, shot 78; Gilbert York, 81, shot 80.

PRYOR CREEK: Bill Kannegiesser, 80, shot 78.

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

NBA Playoffs

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG

BOSTON 7 (214) Philadelphia

DENVER 5½ (228) Phoenix

NHL Playoffs

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

NEW JERSEY -146 Carolina +122

Dallas -142 SEATTLE +118

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

CLEVELAND -225 Detroit +188

Tampa Bay -124 BALTIMORE +106

N.Y YANKEES -225 Oakland +188

Chi. White Sox -138 KANSAS CITY +118

LA ANGELS -144 Houston +122

SEATTLE -162 Texas +136

National League

PITTSBURGH -168 Colorado +144

N.Y Mets -225 CINCINNATI +188

LA Dodgers OFF MILWAUKEE OFF

CHICAGO CUBS -124 St. Louis +106

Miami -116 ARIZONA -102

SAN FRAN. -240 Washington +198

Interleague

PHILA. -134 Toronto +114

ATLANTA -178 Boston +150

San Diego -112 MINNESOTA -104

GOLF

PGA

Wells Fargo Championship

At Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71

Final Round, Sunday

$3,600,000

Wyndham Clark (500)67-67-63-68—265

$2,180,000

Xander Schauffele (300)66-69-64-70—269

$1,180,000

Harris English (163)71-66-66-69—272

Tyrrell Hatton (163)69-65-68-70—272

$772,500

Tommy Fleetwood (105)65-71-67-70—273

Adam Scott (105)67-68-67-71—273

$675,000

Michael Kim (90)68-68-69-69—274

$525,000

Corey Conners (73)70-69-66-70—275

Max Homa (73)70-67-68-70—275

Sungjae Im (73)69-66-68-72—275

Kyoung-Hoon Lee (73)66-70-71-68—275

Denny McCarthy (73)71-67-71-66—275

Brendon Todd (73)71-68-65-71—275

$355,000

Rickie Fowler (54)71-68-68-69—276

Justin Thomas (54)68-67-70-71—276

Jimmy Walker (54)72-68-68-68—276

Gary Woodland (54)69-69-67-71—276

$285,000

Seamus Power (47)69-70-67-71—277

Alex Smalley (47)73-65-68-71—277

Kevin Streelman (47)66-71-70-70—277

$235,000

Patrick Cantlay (42)67-71-71-69—278

Dylan Wu (42)72-65-69-72—278

$185,000

Tony Finau (36)71-69-70-69—279

Emiliano Grillo (36)67-73-68-71—279

Tom Kim (36)67-73-68-71—279

Matt Kuchar (36)72-67-68-72—279

$134,125

Doug Ghim (27)71-69-67-73—280

Mark Hubbard (27)72-69-67-72—280

Stephan Jaeger (27\70-70-70-70—280

Nate Lashley (27)68-66-71-75—280

Taylor Moore (27)66-71-71-72—280

J.J. Spaun (27)68-67-72-73—280

Adam Svensson (27)68-67-70-75—280

Trace Crowe (0)70-70-69-71—280

$99,600

Keegan Bradley (19)70-69-69-73—281

Matt Fitzpatrick (19)69-70-72-70—281

Matthew NeSmith (19)67-71-69-74—281

Ryan Palmer (19)66-72-70-73—281

Chad Ramey (19)69-71-70-71—281

$83,000

Joseph Bramlett (15)72-69-72-69—282

Kramer Hickok (15)67-74-72-69—282

Francesco Molinari (15)72-68-71-71—282

$69,000

Hayden Buckley (12)72-67-73-71—283

Viktor Hovland (12)71-69-66-77—283

Si Woo Kim (12)68-72-70-73—283

Akshay Bhatia (0)72-69-69-73—283

$51,222

Zac Blair (8)72-68-73-71—284

MJ Daffue (8)70-70-70-74—284

Beau Hossler (8)68-69-72-75—284

David Lingmerth (8)71-67-75-71—284

Rory McIlroy (8)68-73-71-72—284

Trey Mullinax (8)70-69-71-74—284

Henrik Norlander (8)70-71-73-70—284

Sam Stevens (8)70-70-72-72—284

Alejandro Tosti (8)75-66-72-71—284

$46,200

Ryan Armour (6)70-71-75-69—285

Chris Kirk (6)67-71-73-74—285

Sahith Theegala (6)67-74-71-73—285

$44,600

Cameron Davis (5)71-70-73-72—286

Harrison Endycott (5)74-66-71-75—286

Keith Mitchell (5)69-71-71-75—286

Justin Suh (5)72-69-73-72—286

Cameron Young (5)71-70-72-73—286

$43,000

Austin Eckroat (4)70-70-75-72—287

Webb Simpson (4)71-67-77-72—287

Callum Tarren (4)70-71-72-74—287

$42,200

Stewart Cink (4)71-66-78-74—289

$41,800

Nick Hardy (3)71-70-77-74—292

PGA Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Classic

TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

Purse: $2M; Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72

Final Round, Sunday

Stephen Ames, $300,000 65-64-68—197

M. Angel Jimenez, $176,000 67-66-68—201

Ken Tanigawa, $144,000 66-66-71—203

Brett Quigley, $120,000 70-65-69—204

Lee Janzen, $88,000 66-71-68—205

Steve Stricker, $88,000 70-67-68—205

Kris Blanks, $72,000 70-68-68—206

Bernhard Langer, $60,000 67-69-71—207

Billy Mayfair, $60,000 70-69-68—207

Alex Cejka, $41,714 70-69-69—208

Ernie Els, $41,714 68-68-72—208

David McKenzie, $41,714 72-70-66—208

Colin Montgomerie, $41,714 70-68-70—208

Timothy O’Neal, $41,714 69-68-71—208

Kirk Triplett, $41,714 73-67-68—208

Y.E. Yang, $41,714 66-68-74—208

Stuart Appleby, $29,150 72-66-71—209

Steve Flesch, $29,150 71-70-68—209

Rod Pampling, $29,150 66-71-72—209

Paul Stankowski, $29,150 70-73-66—209

Brian Gay, $23,333 72-68-70—210

Robert Karlsson, $23,333 70-68-72—210

Rocco Mediate, $23,333 71-70-69—210

Darren Clarke, $18,700 72-71-68—211

Ken Duke, $18,700 69-72-70—211

Tom Gillis, $18,700 70-73-68—211

Jeff Maggert, $18,700 69-73-69—211

Esteban Toledo, $18,700 74-71-66—211

David Toms, $18,700 65-70-76—211

Woody Austin, $14,750 73-69-70—212

Joe Durant, $14,750 71-72-69—212

Jim Furyk, $14,750 73-66-73—212

Paul Goydos, $14,750 67-73-72—212

Billy Andrade, $11,571 72-69-72—213

Glen Day, $11,571 73-71-69—213

Harrison Frazar, $11,571 70-69-74—213

Robert Gamez, $11,571 74-73-66—213

Davis Love III, $11,571 68-73-72—213

Tim Petrovic, $11,571 76-70-67—213

Charlie Wi, $11,571 72-70-71—213

Shane Bertsch, $8,600 71-69-74—214

K.J. Choi, $8,600 69-72-73—214

Thongchai Jaidee, $8,600 69-72-73—214

Steve Jones, $8,600 75-70-69—214

Scott Parel, $8,600 73-70-71—214

Tom Pernice, $8,600 71-74-69—214

Wes Short, $8,600 71-74-69—214

John Huston, $6,400 72-69-74—215

Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,400 74-68-73—215

Jesus Rivas, $6,400 72-74-69—215

Vijay Singh, $6,400 68-75-72—215

Scott Dunlap, $5,200 75-71-70—216

Richard Green, $5,200 71-76-69—216

Paul Broadhurst, $4,600 73-73-71—217

Retief Goosen, $4,600 74-72-71—217

Mario Tiziani, $4,600 72-70-75—217

Jay Don Blake, $3,600 73-71-74—218

David Branshaw, $3,600 72-73-73—218

Olin Browne, $3,600 70-76-72—218

Russ Cochran, $3,600 73-76-69—218

Chris DiMarco, $3,600 71-76-71—218

Rob Labritz, $3,600 70-70-78—218

Scott McCarron, $3,600 71-69-78—218

Brian Cooper, $2,600 71-81-67—219

John Senden, $2,600 74-75-70—219

Duffy Waldorf, $2,600 78-70-71—219

Notah Begay, $1,960 74-71-75—220

Michael Bradley, $1,960 73-73-74—220

Matt Gogel, $1,960 68-74-78—220

Willie Wood, $1,960 76-73-71—220

Jason Bohn, $1,580 69-81-71—221

Steve Pate, $1,580 73-79-69—221

Larry Mize, $1,400 78-71-73—222

Carlos Franco, $1,320 75-74-76—225

Gary Hallberg, $1,240 82-74-72—228

Marion Dantzler, $1,160 72-84-73—229

R.W. Eaks, $1,080 85-85-78—248

BASEBALL

Double-A Texas League

North Division W L Pct. GB

Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 10 .630 —

Arkansas (Seattle) 16 11 .593 1

NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 15 12 .556 2

Springfield (St. Louis) 13 14 .481 4

Wichita (Minnesota) 10 17 .370 7

South Division W L Pct. GB

Midland (Oakland) 15 12 .556 —

Amarillo (Arizona) 13 14 .481 2

Frisco (Texas) 13 14 .481 2

Corpus Christi (Houston) 11 15 .423 3½

San Antonio (San Diego) 11 15 .423 3½

Sunday’s results

Midland 13, Frisco 2

San Antonio 5, Tulsa 4

Arkansas 10, Springfield 2

NW Arkansas 12, Wichita 3

Corpus Christi 5, Amarillo 4

Monday’s results

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s games

Midland at Amarillo, 11:05 a.m.

Wichita at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Wichita at Frisco, 11:05 a.m.

Springfield at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.

Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2, 5:05 p.m.

NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.

Midland at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

NCAA

USA Today Coaches Poll

Records through Sunday, first-place votes in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs

1. Wake Forest (27) 39-7 771 2

2. LSU (4) 37-10 738 1

3. Arkansas 36-12 683 6

4. Vanderbilt 34-13 645 5

5. Florida 37-12 635 3

6. Stanford 31-13 612 7

7. South Carolina 36-11 590 4

8. Duke 32-13 496 10

9. Coastal Carolina 30-16 470 8

10. Connecticut 35-11 453 9

11. West Virginia 36-12 391 14

11. Campbell 36-10 391 13

13. Miami (Fla.) 31-16 371 11

14. Virginia 37-11 354 12

15. East Carolina 34-14 323 15

16. Kentucky 33-13 322 21

17. Boston College 30-16 236 17

18. Oregon State 33-14 229 20

18. Dallas Baptist 36-12 229 18

20. Tennessee 32-16 193 16

21. Clemson 31-17 187 NR

22. Oklahoma State 33-14 140 23

23. Maryland 33-16 125 NR

24. Texas San Antonio 36-12 82 NR

25. Indiana State 32-13 64 NR

25. Texas Tech 32-16 64 24

Dropped out: No. 19 Oregon (31-16); No. 22 Arizona State (29-18); No. 25 Louisville (29-18).

Others receiving votes: Oregon (31-16) 60; Southern Miss (32-15) 46; Arizona State (29-18) 29; Louisville (29-18) 19; North Carolina (29-17) 19; North Carolina State (31-15) 19; Alabama (32-16) 17; Indiana (34-14) 15; Florida Gulf Coast (35-12) 14; Texas (32-17) 11; Auburn (27-19) 9; Texas A&M (28-20) 7; Northeastern (36-9) 6; Cal State Fullerton (28-15) 4; Oral Roberts (36-11) 3; Notre Dame (26-19) 3.

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

(best-of-7)

SECOND ROUND

Sunday’s results

New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

(Carolina leads series 2-1)

Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT

(Florida leads series 3-0)

Seattle 7, Dallas 2

(Seattle leads series 2-1)

Monday’s result

Vegas at Edmonton, (n)

(Series tied 1-1)

Tuesday’s games

Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

(Best-of-7) SECOND ROUND

Sunday’s results

Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT

(Series tied 2-2)

Phoenix 129, Denver 124

(Series tied 2-2)

Monday’s results

New York at Miami, (n)

(Miami led series 2-1)

Golden State at L.A. Lakers, (n)

(L.A. Lakers led series 2-1)

Tuesday’s games

Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Joey Krehbiel outright to Norfolk (IL).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RF Chas McCormick from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Rylan Bannon to Sugar land (PCL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP James McArthur from Philadelphia for OF Junior Marin and cash considerations and then optioned him to Omaha (IL). Designated RF Franmil Reyes for assignment. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL).

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Suarez on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Salt Lake (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from Iowa (IL). Optioned OF Nelson Velasquez to Iowa.

CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Frank German off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Louisville (IL).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Ethan Lindrow to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Chris Owings from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Oritz to the taxi squad.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed CF Victor Robles on the 10-day IL.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Denver G Nikola Jokic an undisclosed amount for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside during May 7 game against Phoenix.

Women’s National

Basketball Association

MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived Gs Kiana Williams and Stephanie Watts.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tre Flowers to a one-year contract.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Jaquan Amos. Waived DE Levi Brown.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Chandler Zavala to a rookie contract.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles and TE Damien Caffrey. Signed TE Stephen Carlson.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed FS Rodney McLeod.

DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Grant DuBose, LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie. Released LS Jack Coco.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LBs Jermaine Carter and Neville Hewitt.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Tyler Adams and Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DBs Montrae Braswell, Anthony Cook, Kahlef Hailassie, Martez Manuel and Isaiah Norman, G Jerome Carvin, Ts Chukwuebuka Godrick, Anderson Hardy and Blake Haynes, LBs Cam Jones and Isaiah Moore, DE Truman Jones, RB Deneric Prince and WR Nikko Remigio.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Jaquelin Roy to a rookie contract.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Terrell Burgess on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived S Andre Chachere. Signed TE Dan Arnold.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Brandon Allen, TE Troy Fumagalli and DL Marlon Davidson to one-year contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Robinson assistant general manager.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Tyrell Pigrome, WRs Otis Lanier, Michael O’Shea and Matt Cole and DE/LS Damian Jackson

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned RW Olivier Nadeau to Rochester (AHL).

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz and Tyce Thompson, Ds Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen and G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.