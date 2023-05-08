Local sports
GOLF
CGA The Club at Indian Springs
First Flight
1st—Bob & Sharie Hansen and Mark & Emily Baber
2nd—Tom & Becky Bauer and Joel and Betsy Spitler
3rd—Tom & Debbie McClain and Randy & Kim Rutherford
Second Flight
1st—Tim & Jane Lafalier and John & Ann Darnaby
2nd—Ron Edlin & Anamarie Hurt and Bryan & Dana Rehm
3rd—Nick Nail & Laurie Campbell and Bill & Marcia Thrutchley
Third Flight
People are also reading…
1st—Pat & Debbie Donica and Neil & Melinda Lapham
2nd—Dan & Debi Dyer and Tim & Janet Wright
3rd—Dan & Cindy Llewellyn and Pat & Monique Fitzgerald
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship 1.Tyrone Gilyard, 67; 2.Bill Hawkins, 68; 3.Don Liland, 73; 3.Bill Nash, 73; 5.Gilbert York, 74; 5.Dick Tullis, 74; 7.Darrell Wood, 76; 7.Ken Hayes, 76; 7.Mel Hayes, 76; 10.Bill Kusleika, 77; 10.Ron Wilson, 77; 10.Dave Hohensee, 77; 13.Duane Dunham, 79; 14.Mike Hayes, 83; 15.James Young, 84.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 72.
LaFORTUNE: Mike Nietzel, 75, shot 75; Gary Sharp, 71, shot 76.
OWASSO GOLF & ATHLETIC: Chet Blair, 85, shot 78.
PAGE BELCHER: Bill Hawkins, 86, shot 78; Gilbert York, 81, shot 80.
PRYOR CREEK: Bill Kannegiesser, 80, shot 78.
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
NBA Playoffs
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
BOSTON 7 (214) Philadelphia
DENVER 5½ (228) Phoenix
NHL Playoffs
Tuesday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
NEW JERSEY -146 Carolina +122
Dallas -142 SEATTLE +118
MLB
Tuesday
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
CLEVELAND -225 Detroit +188
Tampa Bay -124 BALTIMORE +106
N.Y YANKEES -225 Oakland +188
Chi. White Sox -138 KANSAS CITY +118
LA ANGELS -144 Houston +122
SEATTLE -162 Texas +136
National League
PITTSBURGH -168 Colorado +144
N.Y Mets -225 CINCINNATI +188
LA Dodgers OFF MILWAUKEE OFF
CHICAGO CUBS -124 St. Louis +106
Miami -116 ARIZONA -102
SAN FRAN. -240 Washington +198
Interleague
PHILA. -134 Toronto +114
ATLANTA -178 Boston +150
San Diego -112 MINNESOTA -104
GOLF
PGA
Wells Fargo Championship
At Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $20M; Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71
Final Round, Sunday
$3,600,000
Wyndham Clark (500)67-67-63-68—265
$2,180,000
Xander Schauffele (300)66-69-64-70—269
$1,180,000
Harris English (163)71-66-66-69—272
Tyrrell Hatton (163)69-65-68-70—272
$772,500
Tommy Fleetwood (105)65-71-67-70—273
Adam Scott (105)67-68-67-71—273
$675,000
Michael Kim (90)68-68-69-69—274
$525,000
Corey Conners (73)70-69-66-70—275
Max Homa (73)70-67-68-70—275
Sungjae Im (73)69-66-68-72—275
Kyoung-Hoon Lee (73)66-70-71-68—275
Denny McCarthy (73)71-67-71-66—275
Brendon Todd (73)71-68-65-71—275
$355,000
Rickie Fowler (54)71-68-68-69—276
Justin Thomas (54)68-67-70-71—276
Jimmy Walker (54)72-68-68-68—276
Gary Woodland (54)69-69-67-71—276
$285,000
Seamus Power (47)69-70-67-71—277
Alex Smalley (47)73-65-68-71—277
Kevin Streelman (47)66-71-70-70—277
$235,000
Patrick Cantlay (42)67-71-71-69—278
Dylan Wu (42)72-65-69-72—278
$185,000
Tony Finau (36)71-69-70-69—279
Emiliano Grillo (36)67-73-68-71—279
Tom Kim (36)67-73-68-71—279
Matt Kuchar (36)72-67-68-72—279
$134,125
Doug Ghim (27)71-69-67-73—280
Mark Hubbard (27)72-69-67-72—280
Stephan Jaeger (27\70-70-70-70—280
Nate Lashley (27)68-66-71-75—280
Taylor Moore (27)66-71-71-72—280
J.J. Spaun (27)68-67-72-73—280
Adam Svensson (27)68-67-70-75—280
Trace Crowe (0)70-70-69-71—280
$99,600
Keegan Bradley (19)70-69-69-73—281
Matt Fitzpatrick (19)69-70-72-70—281
Matthew NeSmith (19)67-71-69-74—281
Ryan Palmer (19)66-72-70-73—281
Chad Ramey (19)69-71-70-71—281
$83,000
Joseph Bramlett (15)72-69-72-69—282
Kramer Hickok (15)67-74-72-69—282
Francesco Molinari (15)72-68-71-71—282
$69,000
Hayden Buckley (12)72-67-73-71—283
Viktor Hovland (12)71-69-66-77—283
Si Woo Kim (12)68-72-70-73—283
Akshay Bhatia (0)72-69-69-73—283
$51,222
Zac Blair (8)72-68-73-71—284
MJ Daffue (8)70-70-70-74—284
Beau Hossler (8)68-69-72-75—284
David Lingmerth (8)71-67-75-71—284
Rory McIlroy (8)68-73-71-72—284
Trey Mullinax (8)70-69-71-74—284
Henrik Norlander (8)70-71-73-70—284
Sam Stevens (8)70-70-72-72—284
Alejandro Tosti (8)75-66-72-71—284
$46,200
Ryan Armour (6)70-71-75-69—285
Chris Kirk (6)67-71-73-74—285
Sahith Theegala (6)67-74-71-73—285
$44,600
Cameron Davis (5)71-70-73-72—286
Harrison Endycott (5)74-66-71-75—286
Keith Mitchell (5)69-71-71-75—286
Justin Suh (5)72-69-73-72—286
Cameron Young (5)71-70-72-73—286
$43,000
Austin Eckroat (4)70-70-75-72—287
Webb Simpson (4)71-67-77-72—287
Callum Tarren (4)70-71-72-74—287
$42,200
Stewart Cink (4)71-66-78-74—289
$41,800
Nick Hardy (3)71-70-77-74—292
PGA Champions
Mitsubishi Electric Classic
TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
Purse: $2M; Yardage: 6,987; Par: 72
Final Round, Sunday
Stephen Ames, $300,000 65-64-68—197
M. Angel Jimenez, $176,000 67-66-68—201
Ken Tanigawa, $144,000 66-66-71—203
Brett Quigley, $120,000 70-65-69—204
Lee Janzen, $88,000 66-71-68—205
Steve Stricker, $88,000 70-67-68—205
Kris Blanks, $72,000 70-68-68—206
Bernhard Langer, $60,000 67-69-71—207
Billy Mayfair, $60,000 70-69-68—207
Alex Cejka, $41,714 70-69-69—208
Ernie Els, $41,714 68-68-72—208
David McKenzie, $41,714 72-70-66—208
Colin Montgomerie, $41,714 70-68-70—208
Timothy O’Neal, $41,714 69-68-71—208
Kirk Triplett, $41,714 73-67-68—208
Y.E. Yang, $41,714 66-68-74—208
Stuart Appleby, $29,150 72-66-71—209
Steve Flesch, $29,150 71-70-68—209
Rod Pampling, $29,150 66-71-72—209
Paul Stankowski, $29,150 70-73-66—209
Brian Gay, $23,333 72-68-70—210
Robert Karlsson, $23,333 70-68-72—210
Rocco Mediate, $23,333 71-70-69—210
Darren Clarke, $18,700 72-71-68—211
Ken Duke, $18,700 69-72-70—211
Tom Gillis, $18,700 70-73-68—211
Jeff Maggert, $18,700 69-73-69—211
Esteban Toledo, $18,700 74-71-66—211
David Toms, $18,700 65-70-76—211
Woody Austin, $14,750 73-69-70—212
Joe Durant, $14,750 71-72-69—212
Jim Furyk, $14,750 73-66-73—212
Paul Goydos, $14,750 67-73-72—212
Billy Andrade, $11,571 72-69-72—213
Glen Day, $11,571 73-71-69—213
Harrison Frazar, $11,571 70-69-74—213
Robert Gamez, $11,571 74-73-66—213
Davis Love III, $11,571 68-73-72—213
Tim Petrovic, $11,571 76-70-67—213
Charlie Wi, $11,571 72-70-71—213
Shane Bertsch, $8,600 71-69-74—214
K.J. Choi, $8,600 69-72-73—214
Thongchai Jaidee, $8,600 69-72-73—214
Steve Jones, $8,600 75-70-69—214
Scott Parel, $8,600 73-70-71—214
Tom Pernice, $8,600 71-74-69—214
Wes Short, $8,600 71-74-69—214
John Huston, $6,400 72-69-74—215
Jose Maria Olazabal, $6,400 74-68-73—215
Jesus Rivas, $6,400 72-74-69—215
Vijay Singh, $6,400 68-75-72—215
Scott Dunlap, $5,200 75-71-70—216
Richard Green, $5,200 71-76-69—216
Paul Broadhurst, $4,600 73-73-71—217
Retief Goosen, $4,600 74-72-71—217
Mario Tiziani, $4,600 72-70-75—217
Jay Don Blake, $3,600 73-71-74—218
David Branshaw, $3,600 72-73-73—218
Olin Browne, $3,600 70-76-72—218
Russ Cochran, $3,600 73-76-69—218
Chris DiMarco, $3,600 71-76-71—218
Rob Labritz, $3,600 70-70-78—218
Scott McCarron, $3,600 71-69-78—218
Brian Cooper, $2,600 71-81-67—219
John Senden, $2,600 74-75-70—219
Duffy Waldorf, $2,600 78-70-71—219
Notah Begay, $1,960 74-71-75—220
Michael Bradley, $1,960 73-73-74—220
Matt Gogel, $1,960 68-74-78—220
Willie Wood, $1,960 76-73-71—220
Jason Bohn, $1,580 69-81-71—221
Steve Pate, $1,580 73-79-69—221
Larry Mize, $1,400 78-71-73—222
Carlos Franco, $1,320 75-74-76—225
Gary Hallberg, $1,240 82-74-72—228
Marion Dantzler, $1,160 72-84-73—229
R.W. Eaks, $1,080 85-85-78—248
BASEBALL
Double-A Texas League
North Division W L Pct. GB
Tulsa (L.A. Dodgers) 17 10 .630 —
Arkansas (Seattle) 16 11 .593 1
NW Arkansas (Kansas City) 15 12 .556 2
Springfield (St. Louis) 13 14 .481 4
Wichita (Minnesota) 10 17 .370 7
South Division W L Pct. GB
Midland (Oakland) 15 12 .556 —
Amarillo (Arizona) 13 14 .481 2
Frisco (Texas) 13 14 .481 2
Corpus Christi (Houston) 11 15 .423 3½
San Antonio (San Diego) 11 15 .423 3½
Sunday’s results
Midland 13, Frisco 2
San Antonio 5, Tulsa 4
Arkansas 10, Springfield 2
NW Arkansas 12, Wichita 3
Corpus Christi 5, Amarillo 4
Monday’s results
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s games
Midland at Amarillo, 11:05 a.m.
Wichita at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Wichita at Frisco, 11:05 a.m.
Springfield at Tulsa, 12:05 p.m.
Corpus Christi at San Antonio, 2, 5:05 p.m.
NW Arkansas at Arkansas, 6:35 p.m.
Midland at Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.
NCAA
USA Today Coaches Poll
Records through Sunday, first-place votes in parentheses.
Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (27) 39-7 771 2
2. LSU (4) 37-10 738 1
3. Arkansas 36-12 683 6
4. Vanderbilt 34-13 645 5
5. Florida 37-12 635 3
6. Stanford 31-13 612 7
7. South Carolina 36-11 590 4
8. Duke 32-13 496 10
9. Coastal Carolina 30-16 470 8
10. Connecticut 35-11 453 9
11. West Virginia 36-12 391 14
11. Campbell 36-10 391 13
13. Miami (Fla.) 31-16 371 11
14. Virginia 37-11 354 12
15. East Carolina 34-14 323 15
16. Kentucky 33-13 322 21
17. Boston College 30-16 236 17
18. Oregon State 33-14 229 20
18. Dallas Baptist 36-12 229 18
20. Tennessee 32-16 193 16
21. Clemson 31-17 187 NR
22. Oklahoma State 33-14 140 23
23. Maryland 33-16 125 NR
24. Texas San Antonio 36-12 82 NR
25. Indiana State 32-13 64 NR
25. Texas Tech 32-16 64 24
Dropped out: No. 19 Oregon (31-16); No. 22 Arizona State (29-18); No. 25 Louisville (29-18).
Others receiving votes: Oregon (31-16) 60; Southern Miss (32-15) 46; Arizona State (29-18) 29; Louisville (29-18) 19; North Carolina (29-17) 19; North Carolina State (31-15) 19; Alabama (32-16) 17; Indiana (34-14) 15; Florida Gulf Coast (35-12) 14; Texas (32-17) 11; Auburn (27-19) 9; Texas A&M (28-20) 7; Northeastern (36-9) 6; Cal State Fullerton (28-15) 4; Oral Roberts (36-11) 3; Notre Dame (26-19) 3.
HOCKEY
NHL playoffs
(best-of-7)
SECOND ROUND
Sunday’s results
New Jersey 8, Carolina 4
(Carolina leads series 2-1)
Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT
(Florida leads series 3-0)
Seattle 7, Dallas 2
(Seattle leads series 2-1)
Monday’s result
Vegas at Edmonton, (n)
(Series tied 1-1)
Tuesday’s games
Carolina at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Toronto at Florida, 6 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
BASKETBALL
NBA playoffs
(Best-of-7) SECOND ROUND
Sunday’s results
Philadelphia 116, Boston 115, OT
(Series tied 2-2)
Phoenix 129, Denver 124
(Series tied 2-2)
Monday’s results
New York at Miami, (n)
(Miami led series 2-1)
Golden State at L.A. Lakers, (n)
(L.A. Lakers led series 2-1)
Tuesday’s games
Philadelphia at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Denver, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Miami at New York, 6:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Joey Krehbiel outright to Norfolk (IL).
HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RF Chas McCormick from the 10-day IL. Optioned 3B Rylan Bannon to Sugar land (PCL).
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Acquired RHP James McArthur from Philadelphia for OF Junior Marin and cash considerations and then optioned him to Omaha (IL). Designated RF Franmil Reyes for assignment. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Jose Cuas from Omaha (IL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Placed LHP Jose Suarez on the 15-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Cesar Valdez from Salt Lake (PCL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Garrett Cleavinger on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP Trevor Kelley from Durham (IL).
National League
ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Arnaud from the 7-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).
CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled INF/OF Christopher Morel from Iowa (IL). Optioned OF Nelson Velasquez to Iowa.
CINCINNATI REDS — Claimed RHP Frank German off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and optioned him to Louisville (IL).
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Traded LHP Ethan Lindrow to Seattle in exchange for cash considerations.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Selected the contract of INF Chris Owings from Indianapolis (IL). Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Indianapolis. Added RHP Luis Oritz to the taxi squad.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Placed CF Victor Robles on the 10-day IL.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined Denver G Nikola Jokic an undisclosed amount for making improper contact with a spectator sitting courtside during May 7 game against Phoenix.
Women’s National
Basketball Association
MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived Gs Kiana Williams and Stephanie Watts.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed CB Tre Flowers to a one-year contract.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DB Jaquan Amos. Waived DE Levi Brown.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OL Chandler Zavala to a rookie contract.
CHICAGO BEARS — Released OL Nick Amoah, S Justin Broiles and TE Damien Caffrey. Signed TE Stephen Carlson.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed FS Rodney McLeod.
DENVER BRONCOS — Re-signed S Kareem Jackson to a one-year contract.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Grant DuBose, LS Broughton Hatcher, CB William Hooper and DL Antonio Moultrie. Released LS Jack Coco.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LBs Jermaine Carter and Neville Hewitt.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed WRs Tyler Adams and Kody Case, T Matthew Vanderslice and DT Jamal Woods.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DBs Montrae Braswell, Anthony Cook, Kahlef Hailassie, Martez Manuel and Isaiah Norman, G Jerome Carvin, Ts Chukwuebuka Godrick, Anderson Hardy and Blake Haynes, LBs Cam Jones and Isaiah Moore, DE Truman Jones, RB Deneric Prince and WR Nikko Remigio.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DL Jaquelin Roy to a rookie contract.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DB Terrell Burgess on the physically unable to play (PUP) list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived S Andre Chachere. Signed TE Dan Arnold.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Brandon Allen, TE Troy Fumagalli and DL Marlon Davidson to one-year contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Named Anthony Robinson assistant general manager.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed QB Tyrell Pigrome, WRs Otis Lanier, Michael O’Shea and Matt Cole and DE/LS Damian Jackson
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Assigned RW Olivier Nadeau to Rochester (AHL).
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Signed F Mackie Samoskevich to a three-year, entry-level contract.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Graeme Clarke, Nolan Foote, Brian Halonen, Alexander Holtz and Tyce Thompson, Ds Simon Nemec and Topias Vilen and G Nico Daws from Utica (AHL).
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed F Michael Sgarbossa to a two-year, two-way contract.