Golf
Local
Broken Arrow G&AC par 3s
No. 6 and 8 Teri Pass; No. 13 Carol Palmour; No. 15 Cathey Crow.
Oaks Country Club Run for the Roses Ladies Guest Day
1st Place: Tapt Trice - Lisa Sullivan, Christie Hanson, Lit Jones & Jane Grimshaw; 2nd Place: Sun Thunder - Bobbi Reed, Peggy Schroedter, Jo Ann Parsons & Jan O'Connor; 3rd Place: Jace's Road - Patty Monroe, Susan Byrd, Sharon Ray & Susie Parker.
CTH No. 6: Diane Bays (1st Career Hole in One)
CTH No. 14: Beckie Yarger
Longest Drive: Christie Hanson
Closest to the Line: Ellen Kottler
Hole in one
SOUTH LAKES: Vince Nerio, hole 13, 105 yards, pitching wedge.
Shoots age or better
CHEROKEE HILLS: Jim Ingram, 81, shot 75; Ray White, 87, shot 79.
MEADOWBROOK: Ron Anderson, 90, shot 86.
OAKS CC: Ron Carson, 74, shot 73.
SOUTH LAKES: John Bayliss, 81, shot 71; Bob Germany, 78, shot 74; Vince Nerio, 85, shot 70; Gary Sharp, age 76, shot 74.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Paul Sisemore, 82, shot 82.