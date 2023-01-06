 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Local record for Jan. 7

  • Updated
  • 0

BASKETBALL

High School: Boys

Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Gibson 46

Muskogee 57, Putnam City West 48

Chelsea Tournament

Chelsea 41, Foyil 24

COP/Arvest Invitational

At Bartlesville

Southmoore 62, Stillwater 57

Bixby 69, Millwood 51

Davenport Hardwood Classic

Depew 45, Strother 25

Meeker 40, Agra 31

Mounds 70, Oilton 37

East Central Oklahoma Classic

At Ada

Ardmore 58, McLain 48

Henryetta Tournament

Poteau 44, Bristow 35

Okemah 55, Haskell 49 (OT)

Jeff Hart Memorial Coliseum Classic

Dewar 43, Chattanooga 17

Jim Walling Classic

At Earslboro

Earlsboro 49, Olive 31

Wilson (Henryetta) 61, Dover 46

Locust Grove Invitational

Checotah 76, Adair 75

Inola 67, Glenpool 48

Mother Road Classic

At Verdigris

Verdigris 57, Hilldale 51

Coweta 49, Bishop Kelley 44

Noble Tournament

McAlester 58, Norman JV 50

Bridge Creek 49, Shawnee 42

Route 66 Tournament

At Stroud

Bethel 54, Stroud 31

Skiatook Tournament

Harrah 52, Skiatook 46

Victory Christian 73, CHEF 49

Wesleyan Christian Tournament

At Bartlesville

Wesleyan Christian 56, Prue 48

Shidler 46, Immanuel Christian 45

Friday

Richie Peters Memorial Tournament

At Weleetka

Payton 76, Indianola 28

Mason 58, Canadian 18

Weleetka 56, Crowder 46

Wetumka 89, Midway 19

Summaries

TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 54, WAGONER 46

Sequoyah;18;12;12;12;--;54

Wagoner; 8;8;20;10;--;46

Sequoyah: Gann 12, Holmes 10, Drywater 9, Armontrout 6, Young 6, Handle 5, Rattlinggourd 3, Brown 3.

Wagoner: M. Swanson 15, Marsey 10, Davison 9, D. Swanson 6, Johnson 3, Faulk 2, Atkins 1.

Henryetta Tournament

METRO CHRISTIAN 67, BEGGS 36

Beggs;12;6;9;9;--;36

Metro Christian;27;20;12;8;--;67

Beggs: Smith 13, Remington 6, Martel 6, Williams 5, Anderson 3, Hicks 2, Jennyson 1.

Metro Christian: Powell 21, Cox 17, Sowards 10, Darrington 7, Thompson 6, Holmes 2, Mills 2, Moses 2.

Friday

CENTRAL 100, WEBSTER 55

Webster;6;12;15;22;--;55

Central;24;32;19;25;--;100

Webster: D. Washington 16, H. Avington 15, G. Black 15, T. Franklin 4, D. McCallister 3, J. Viney 2.

Central: A. Guess 12, R. Williams 12, C. Davis 11, B. Fortenberry 11, F. Brown 10, J. King 10, T. Love 7, M. McElwee 6, J. Moore 6, R. Pitts 6, J. Love 5, T. Johnson 2, A. Penny 2.

Henryetta Tournament

METRO CHRISTIAN 74, OKEMAH 45

Okemah;13;14;12;6;--;45

Metro Christian;26;19;15;14;--;74

Okemah: Frank 17, Dunmire 8, Swayze 8, Smith 7, Christer 3, Berryhill 2.

Metro Christian: Powell 21, Sowards 11, Cox 11, Darrington 10, Thompson 8, Moses 6, Holmes 3, Roth 2, Pinter 2.

Locust Grove Invitational

GLENPOOL 70, ADAIR 50

Adair;16;8;9;17;--;50

Glenpool;23;16;17;14;--;70

Adair: Winfrey 21, Schneider 17, Jackson 8, Farrar 4.

Glenpool: Selfridge 15, Watashe 14, Haile 13, Gorbet 11, Gilliam 10, Pennington 5, Rowland 2.

HALE 85, LOCUST GROVE JV 51

Hale;21;24;19;21;--;85

Locust Grove JV;10;11;15;15;--;51

Hale: Lewis 28, Adams 17, Kogan 10, Carter 8, Johnson 7, Grace 6, Robinson 4, Morehead 3, Barnes 2.

Locust Grove JV: Wiggins 19, Bridges 11, Phillips 8, Stopp 5, Martin 4, Lor 2, Black 2.

INOLA 88, CHECOTAH 50

Checotah;11;7;14;18;--;50

Inola;28;23;21;16;--;88

Checotah: Thomas 13, Brown 8, Orman 7, Patel 5, Bridges 5, Corn 5, Cutbirth 3, Pollard 2, Womack 2.

Inola: Welch 18, Thomas 14, Clark 11, Riggs 8, Hayes 7, Miller 6, Marlin 5, Maner 3, Troyer 3, Pratt 3, Flanagan 3, Catron 3, Groff 2, Spurlock 2.

LOCUST GROVE 78, ENID 60

Enid;13;13;15;19;--;60

Locust Grove;24;25;13;16;--;78

Enid: Winn 23, Jenkins 11, Brown 8, Mitchell 5, Kennedy 5, Washington 4, Stokes 4.

Locust Grove: King 14, Atchley 12, Blair 12, Walkingstick 10, Bond 8, Gilman 6, Black 6, Perkins 4, Schmitt 4, Collier 2.

Route 66 Classic

At Stroud

MANNFORD 53, SEMINOLE 45

Seminole;4;21;9;11;--;45

Mannford;13;18;9;13;--;53

Seminole: Garfield 13, Stephens 12, Dice 11, Conley 3, Thethford 3, Suvell 3.

Mannford: T. Banfield 14, C. Banfield 12, Moore 12, Harvey 11, Kindley 2, Fentress 2.

Three Rivers Conference Tournament

At Okarche

CASHION 48, OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 38

Cashion;11;10;15;12;--;48

OBA;8;4;9;17;--;38

Cashion: Nabavi 14, Vandruff 13, Miller 9, Woody 6, Acord 4, Shafer 2.

OBA: Colby 14, Cheatam 10, Medoza 6, Owens 5, Boydston 3.

High School: Girls

Tahlequah Sequoyah 89, Edison 30

Stilwell 61, Collinsville 46

Chelsea Tournament

Ketchum 46, Foyil 20

Chelsea 39, Hulbert 32

Cherokee Nation Invitational

At Warner

Morris 66, Spiro 32

COP/Arvest Invitational

At Bartlesville

Broken Arrow 58, Del City 42

Davenport Hardwood Classic

Depew 54, Oilton 42

Henryetta Tournament

Bristow 56, Metro Christian 27

Lincoln Christian Winter Classic

Stilwell 61, Collinsville 46

Sapulpa 70, Wagoner 28

Locust Grove Tournament

Inola 63, Glenpool 54

Mother Road Classic

At Verdigris

Purcell 49, Bishop Kelley 28

Coweta 55, Hilldale 24

Tahlequah 64, Rogers 49

Oologah Tournament

Oologah-Talala 66, Vinita 27

Rejoice Christian 48, Oklahoma Union 39

Regent Prep Tournament

Summit Christian 29, Sequoyah Claremore 26

Wesleyan Christian Tournament

At Bartlesville

Shidler 56, Immanuel 13

Friday

COP/Arvest Invitational at Bartlesville

Broken Arrow 66, OKC Millwood 44

Chelsea Tournament

Afton 66, Foyil 19

Caney Valley 46, Hulbert 24

Henryetta Knights Tournament

Bristow 63 Beggs 26

Metro Christian 47, McLoud 35

Okemah 41, Henryetta 25

Jeff Hart Memorial Coliseum Classic

Dewar 50, Cement 33

Lincoln Christian Tournament

Sapulpa 99, Edison 8

Fort Gibson 53, Stilwell 44

Locust Grove Tournament

Glenpool 70, Locust Grove JV 34

Inola 66, Checotah 32

Locust Grove 88, Hale 24

The Mother Road Classic at Verdigris

Tahlequah 49, Bishop Kelley 42

Rogers 68, Purcell 61

Tecumseh 39, Coweta 36 (OT)

Oologah Tournament

Vinita 63, Cleveland 48

Regent Tournament

Sequoyah Claremore 42, Mingo Valley 28

Sperry 47, Riverfield 14

Summit Christian 58, The Academy 18

Richie Peters Memorial Tournament

At Weleetka

Payton 62, Indianola 20

Canadian 66, Mason 56

Weleetka 43, Crowder 21

Wetumka 68, Midway 16

Ripley Tournament

Kellyville 61, Ripley JV 26

Skiatook Tournament

Skiatook 40, Catoosa 26

Cascia Hall 44, Victory Christian 40

Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic

Eufaula 45, Keys 21

Morris 64, Wilburton 30

Summaries

SAPULPA 70, WAGONER 28

Sapulpa;22;16;17;15;--;70

Wagoner;5;11;10;2;--;28

Sapulpa: S. Heard 19, T. Heard 12, Hall 12, Ri. McQuarters 9, Parker 7, Bilby 5, Ra. McQuarters 4, Adkinson 2.

Wagoner: Shieldnight 9, Austin 5, Pawpa 4, J. Bryant 2, Fourkiller 2, Riggs 2, E. Bryant 2, Edwards 2.

Three Rivers Conference Tournament

At Okarche

OKARCHE 54, CASHION 29

Okarche;17;21;5;11;--;54

Cashion;4;6;14;5;--;29

Okarche: Stover 18, Enders 13, Rother 11, J. Rother 9, Vandeer 3.

Cashion: Shafer 14, Williams 8, Westerhoff 5, Jenkins 2.

Friday

CASHION 53, WATONGA 50 (OT)

Cashion;12;11;10;12;8;--;53

Watonga;14;6;10;15;5;--;50

Cashion: Shafer 23, Jenkins 12, Williams 10, Westerhoff 6, Hobgood 2.

Watonga: Walker 19, Bridges 9, Hodge 6, Alexander 6, Miller 6, Carmona 2, Black 2.

GOLF

Local

Holes in One

BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: Frank Ungerland, No. 8, 134 yards, 8-iron.

LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Brian Aikins, No. 5, 155 yards, 8-iron.

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Jack Hannah, 82, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.

MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 86.

SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 87.

TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Tom Rains, 76, shot 76.

