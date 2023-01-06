Local record for Jan. 7

BASKETBALL
High School: Boys
Lincoln Christian 48, Fort Gibson 46
Muskogee 57, Putnam City West 48
Chelsea Tournament
Chelsea 41, Foyil 24
COP/Arvest Invitational
At Bartlesville
Southmoore 62, Stillwater 57
Bixby 69, Millwood 51
Davenport Hardwood Classic
Depew 45, Strother 25
Meeker 40, Agra 31
Mounds 70, Oilton 37
East Central Oklahoma Classic
At Ada
Ardmore 58, McLain 48
Henryetta Tournament
Poteau 44, Bristow 35
Okemah 55, Haskell 49 (OT)
Jeff Hart Memorial Coliseum Classic
Dewar 43, Chattanooga 17
Jim Walling Classic
At Earslboro
Earlsboro 49, Olive 31
Wilson (Henryetta) 61, Dover 46
Locust Grove Invitational
Checotah 76, Adair 75
Inola 67, Glenpool 48
Mother Road Classic
At Verdigris
Verdigris 57, Hilldale 51
Coweta 49, Bishop Kelley 44
Noble Tournament
McAlester 58, Norman JV 50
Bridge Creek 49, Shawnee 42
Route 66 Tournament
At Stroud
Bethel 54, Stroud 31
Skiatook Tournament
Harrah 52, Skiatook 46
Victory Christian 73, CHEF 49
Wesleyan Christian Tournament
At Bartlesville
Wesleyan Christian 56, Prue 48
Shidler 46, Immanuel Christian 45
Friday
Richie Peters Memorial Tournament
At Weleetka
Payton 76, Indianola 28
Mason 58, Canadian 18
Weleetka 56, Crowder 46
Wetumka 89, Midway 19
Summaries
TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 54, WAGONER 46
Sequoyah;18;12;12;12;--;54
Wagoner; 8;8;20;10;--;46
Sequoyah: Gann 12, Holmes 10, Drywater 9, Armontrout 6, Young 6, Handle 5, Rattlinggourd 3, Brown 3.
Wagoner: M. Swanson 15, Marsey 10, Davison 9, D. Swanson 6, Johnson 3, Faulk 2, Atkins 1.
Henryetta Tournament
METRO CHRISTIAN 67, BEGGS 36
Beggs;12;6;9;9;--;36
Metro Christian;27;20;12;8;--;67
Beggs: Smith 13, Remington 6, Martel 6, Williams 5, Anderson 3, Hicks 2, Jennyson 1.
Metro Christian: Powell 21, Cox 17, Sowards 10, Darrington 7, Thompson 6, Holmes 2, Mills 2, Moses 2.
Friday
CENTRAL 100, WEBSTER 55
Webster;6;12;15;22;--;55
Central;24;32;19;25;--;100
Webster: D. Washington 16, H. Avington 15, G. Black 15, T. Franklin 4, D. McCallister 3, J. Viney 2.
Central: A. Guess 12, R. Williams 12, C. Davis 11, B. Fortenberry 11, F. Brown 10, J. King 10, T. Love 7, M. McElwee 6, J. Moore 6, R. Pitts 6, J. Love 5, T. Johnson 2, A. Penny 2.
Henryetta Tournament
METRO CHRISTIAN 74, OKEMAH 45
Okemah;13;14;12;6;--;45
Metro Christian;26;19;15;14;--;74
Okemah: Frank 17, Dunmire 8, Swayze 8, Smith 7, Christer 3, Berryhill 2.
Metro Christian: Powell 21, Sowards 11, Cox 11, Darrington 10, Thompson 8, Moses 6, Holmes 3, Roth 2, Pinter 2.
Locust Grove Invitational
GLENPOOL 70, ADAIR 50
Adair;16;8;9;17;--;50
Glenpool;23;16;17;14;--;70
Adair: Winfrey 21, Schneider 17, Jackson 8, Farrar 4.
Glenpool: Selfridge 15, Watashe 14, Haile 13, Gorbet 11, Gilliam 10, Pennington 5, Rowland 2.
HALE 85, LOCUST GROVE JV 51
Hale;21;24;19;21;--;85
Locust Grove JV;10;11;15;15;--;51
Hale: Lewis 28, Adams 17, Kogan 10, Carter 8, Johnson 7, Grace 6, Robinson 4, Morehead 3, Barnes 2.
Locust Grove JV: Wiggins 19, Bridges 11, Phillips 8, Stopp 5, Martin 4, Lor 2, Black 2.
INOLA 88, CHECOTAH 50
Checotah;11;7;14;18;--;50
Inola;28;23;21;16;--;88
Checotah: Thomas 13, Brown 8, Orman 7, Patel 5, Bridges 5, Corn 5, Cutbirth 3, Pollard 2, Womack 2.
Inola: Welch 18, Thomas 14, Clark 11, Riggs 8, Hayes 7, Miller 6, Marlin 5, Maner 3, Troyer 3, Pratt 3, Flanagan 3, Catron 3, Groff 2, Spurlock 2.
LOCUST GROVE 78, ENID 60
Enid;13;13;15;19;--;60
Locust Grove;24;25;13;16;--;78
Enid: Winn 23, Jenkins 11, Brown 8, Mitchell 5, Kennedy 5, Washington 4, Stokes 4.
Locust Grove: King 14, Atchley 12, Blair 12, Walkingstick 10, Bond 8, Gilman 6, Black 6, Perkins 4, Schmitt 4, Collier 2.
Route 66 Classic
At Stroud
MANNFORD 53, SEMINOLE 45
Seminole;4;21;9;11;--;45
Mannford;13;18;9;13;--;53
Seminole: Garfield 13, Stephens 12, Dice 11, Conley 3, Thethford 3, Suvell 3.
Mannford: T. Banfield 14, C. Banfield 12, Moore 12, Harvey 11, Kindley 2, Fentress 2.
Three Rivers Conference Tournament
At Okarche
CASHION 48, OKLAHOMA BIBLE ACADEMY 38
Cashion;11;10;15;12;--;48
OBA;8;4;9;17;--;38
Cashion: Nabavi 14, Vandruff 13, Miller 9, Woody 6, Acord 4, Shafer 2.
OBA: Colby 14, Cheatam 10, Medoza 6, Owens 5, Boydston 3.
High School: Girls
Tahlequah Sequoyah 89, Edison 30
Stilwell 61, Collinsville 46
Chelsea Tournament
Ketchum 46, Foyil 20
Chelsea 39, Hulbert 32
Cherokee Nation Invitational
At Warner
Morris 66, Spiro 32
COP/Arvest Invitational
At Bartlesville
Broken Arrow 58, Del City 42
Davenport Hardwood Classic
Depew 54, Oilton 42
Henryetta Tournament
Bristow 56, Metro Christian 27
Lincoln Christian Winter Classic
Stilwell 61, Collinsville 46
Sapulpa 70, Wagoner 28
Locust Grove Tournament
Inola 63, Glenpool 54
Mother Road Classic
At Verdigris
Purcell 49, Bishop Kelley 28
Coweta 55, Hilldale 24
Tahlequah 64, Rogers 49
Oologah Tournament
Oologah-Talala 66, Vinita 27
Rejoice Christian 48, Oklahoma Union 39
Regent Prep Tournament
Summit Christian 29, Sequoyah Claremore 26
Wesleyan Christian Tournament
At Bartlesville
Shidler 56, Immanuel 13
Friday
COP/Arvest Invitational at Bartlesville
Broken Arrow 66, OKC Millwood 44
Chelsea Tournament
Afton 66, Foyil 19
Caney Valley 46, Hulbert 24
Henryetta Knights Tournament
Bristow 63 Beggs 26
Metro Christian 47, McLoud 35
Okemah 41, Henryetta 25
Jeff Hart Memorial Coliseum Classic
Dewar 50, Cement 33
Lincoln Christian Tournament
Sapulpa 99, Edison 8
Fort Gibson 53, Stilwell 44
Locust Grove Tournament
Glenpool 70, Locust Grove JV 34
Inola 66, Checotah 32
Locust Grove 88, Hale 24
The Mother Road Classic at Verdigris
Tahlequah 49, Bishop Kelley 42
Rogers 68, Purcell 61
Tecumseh 39, Coweta 36 (OT)
Oologah Tournament
Vinita 63, Cleveland 48
Regent Tournament
Sequoyah Claremore 42, Mingo Valley 28
Sperry 47, Riverfield 14
Summit Christian 58, The Academy 18
Richie Peters Memorial Tournament
At Weleetka
Payton 62, Indianola 20
Canadian 66, Mason 56
Weleetka 43, Crowder 21
Wetumka 68, Midway 16
Ripley Tournament
Kellyville 61, Ripley JV 26
Skiatook Tournament
Skiatook 40, Catoosa 26
Cascia Hall 44, Victory Christian 40
Warner Eagle Cherokee Classic
Eufaula 45, Keys 21
Morris 64, Wilburton 30
Summaries
SAPULPA 70, WAGONER 28
Sapulpa;22;16;17;15;--;70
Wagoner;5;11;10;2;--;28
Sapulpa: S. Heard 19, T. Heard 12, Hall 12, Ri. McQuarters 9, Parker 7, Bilby 5, Ra. McQuarters 4, Adkinson 2.
Wagoner: Shieldnight 9, Austin 5, Pawpa 4, J. Bryant 2, Fourkiller 2, Riggs 2, E. Bryant 2, Edwards 2.
Three Rivers Conference Tournament
At Okarche
OKARCHE 54, CASHION 29
Okarche;17;21;5;11;--;54
Cashion;4;6;14;5;--;29
Okarche: Stover 18, Enders 13, Rother 11, J. Rother 9, Vandeer 3.
Cashion: Shafer 14, Williams 8, Westerhoff 5, Jenkins 2.
Friday
CASHION 53, WATONGA 50 (OT)
Cashion;12;11;10;12;8;--;53
Watonga;14;6;10;15;5;--;50
Cashion: Shafer 23, Jenkins 12, Williams 10, Westerhoff 6, Hobgood 2.
Watonga: Walker 19, Bridges 9, Hodge 6, Alexander 6, Miller 6, Carmona 2, Black 2.
GOLF
Local
Holes in One
BROKEN ARROW GOLF & ATHLETIC: Frank Ungerland, No. 8, 134 yards, 8-iron.
LINKS ON MEMORIAL: Brian Aikins, No. 5, 155 yards, 8-iron.
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Jack Hannah, 82, shot 78; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 73.
MOHAWK PARK: Joe Reeves, 86, shot 86.
SHANGRI-LA: Jack Moore, 87, shot 87.
TULSA COUNTRY CLUB: Tom Rains, 76, shot 76.