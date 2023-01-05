 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local record for Jan. 6

  • Updated
  • 0

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Lincoln Christian Invitational

Girls

WAGONER 50, SEQUOYAH TAHLEQUAH 28

Sequoyah Tahlequah;7;4;12;5;--;28

Wagoner;15;10;15;10;--;50

Sequoyah Tahlequah: Cuny 12, Hair 7, Bible 4, Ford 3, Falcoln 2.

Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 16, E. Bryant 10, Shieldnight 9, Austin 6, J. Bryant 4, Coulter 2, Edwards 2, Pawpa 1.

Boys

STILWELL 57, WAGONER 46

Wagoner;13;9;10;14;--;46

Stilwell;18;12;7;20;--;57

Wagoner: Davison 26, Marsey 9, Faulk 6, M. Swanson 3, D. Swanson 2.

Stilwell: Petree 18, Teehee 16, Kimble 10, Ramirez 8, Sanchez 4, Wolf 1.

Oologah Tournament

Boys

REJOICE CHRISTIAN 61, OKLAHOMA UNION 39

Oklahoma Union;2;13;8;16;--;39

Rejoice Christian;16;21;8;16;--;61

Oklahoma Union: K. Hill 9, Kreider 9, Pierce 6, Compos 4, Dean 4, Jackson 4, Reeves 3.

Rejoice Christian: Foote 16, Morton 11, Price 10, Wadley 7, Tallon 6, Washam 5, Constable 2, Okwuslueze 2, Catron 1, Vold 1.

GOLF

Local

Shoots age or better

BATTLE CREEK: Shelby Ownbey, 70, shot 70; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.

