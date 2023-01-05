Local record for Jan. 6

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Lincoln Christian Invitational
Girls
WAGONER 50, SEQUOYAH TAHLEQUAH 28
Sequoyah Tahlequah;7;4;12;5;--;28
Wagoner;15;10;15;10;--;50
Sequoyah Tahlequah: Cuny 12, Hair 7, Bible 4, Ford 3, Falcoln 2.
Wagoner: Burckhartzmeyer 16, E. Bryant 10, Shieldnight 9, Austin 6, J. Bryant 4, Coulter 2, Edwards 2, Pawpa 1.
Boys
Stilwell;18;12;7;20;--;57
Wagoner: Davison 26, Marsey 9, Faulk 6, M. Swanson 3, D. Swanson 2.
Stilwell: Petree 18, Teehee 16, Kimble 10, Ramirez 8, Sanchez 4, Wolf 1.
Oologah Tournament
Boys
REJOICE CHRISTIAN 61, OKLAHOMA UNION 39
Oklahoma Union;2;13;8;16;--;39
Rejoice Christian;16;21;8;16;--;61
Oklahoma Union: K. Hill 9, Kreider 9, Pierce 6, Compos 4, Dean 4, Jackson 4, Reeves 3.
Rejoice Christian: Foote 16, Morton 11, Price 10, Wadley 7, Tallon 6, Washam 5, Constable 2, Okwuslueze 2, Catron 1, Vold 1.
GOLF
Local
Shoots age or better
BATTLE CREEK: Shelby Ownbey, 70, shot 70; Jim Ingram, 81, shot 74.
