GOLF
Local
GOLF CLUB OF OKLAHOMA
Men’s Club Championship
Club Champion: Stephen Carney. Net Club Champion: Terry Argue.
Championship Flight: 1. Stephen Carney 142; 2. Justin Birdsill 150; 3. James Peachey 153; 4. Mohammed Jan 155.
First Flight
Gross: 1. Art Bennett; 2. Brad Watts. Net: 1. Mark Johnston; 2. Carter Cowan.
Second Flight
Gross: 1. Matt McKinney; 2. Mike Lusnak. Net: 1. Dustin Armstrong; 2. Bryan Williams.
People are also reading…
Third Flight
Gross: 1. Shannan Drummond; 2. John Killingsworth. Net: 1. Terry Argue; 2. Jeff Stych.
Hole in One
SOUTH LAKES: Ron Washington, No. 6, 163 yards, 7-iron.
Shoots Age or Better
SOUTH LAKES: Steve Mancino, 79, shot 72.
TULSA CC: David Thompson, 78, shot 78.
SOCCER
USL Championship
Saturday
NEW MEXICO UNITED 2, FC TULSA 1
Tulsa;0;1;--;1
New Mexico;2;0;--;2
Goals: Tulsa, Epps (Bird) 78'; NM, Swartz (Bailey) 2', Rivas (Reyes) 45+2'. Shots: Tulsa 13, New Mexico 17. Saves: Tulsa, Nelson 3; NM, Tambakis 5. Fouls: Tulsa 18, NM 19. Yellow cards: Tulsa (3), Goodrum, Tetteh, Haji; NM (5), Bailey, Rivas. Reyes, Seymore, coach Quill.
College: Women
OKLAHOMA ST. 8, LITTLE ROCK 0
ULR;0;0;--;0
OSU;3;5;--;8
Goals: OSU Ray (Heausler, Joseph), 11:06; OSU Chance (Morris), 19:00; OSU Pineda, 23:17; OSU Wilson (Heausler), 52:09; OSU Chance, 56:17; OSU Chance (Morris), 57:08; OSU Ray, 63:34; OSU Lee (Ghonda), 73:10. Shots (on goal): ULR 6 (3), OSU 23 (13); Saves: ULR 5, OSU 3.
ORAL ROBERTS 2, TULSA 1
ORU;0;2;--;2
TU;0;1;--;1
Goals: TU Fernandez (Campbell), 50:48; ORU Crimmings (See), 69:09; ORU Kingsbury (Hoffman), 70:39. Shots (on goal): ORU 8 (5), TU 21 (6). Saves: ORU 5, TU 3.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Women
Arkansas d. Tulsa 3-0 (25-19, 25-11, 25-19)