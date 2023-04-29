BASEBALL
College
Newman 9, Northeastern St. 6
Northwest Missouri St. 10, Rogers St. 6
Oklahoma St. 5, Michigan 3
Oral Roberts 10, South Dakota St. 3
Friday
Northeastern St. 7, Newman 6
GOLF
Local
PAGE BELCHER
Christian Men's Fellowship: 1. Ed Hendrix 74; 2. Darrell Wood 77; 2. Dick Tullis 77; 4. Mel Hayes 82; 5. Mark Clemons 84.
SOFTBALL
College
Northeastern St. 3-4, Nebraska-Kearney 2-1
Oklahoma 14, Kansas 0
Oklahoma St. 10-3, Texas Tech 1-4
Rogers St. 6-0, Fort Hays St. 1-1
Wichita St. 8-17, Tulsa 2-2