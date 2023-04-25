Baseball</&h1>
Drillers
DRILLERS 4, TRAVELERS 1
Tulsa;000;101;101-4;6;0
Arkansas;001;000;000;—;1;6;0
Frasso, Dodson (6), Percival (7), Leasure (8), Rooney (9) and Cartaya; Miller, Sweet (6), Kuhn (8), Puckett (9) and Scheffler. W: Frasso (1-1). L: Sweet (3-1). Save: Rooney (3). HR: Tulsa, Vargas (4), Ramos (3). T: 2:32. A: 6,330.
High school
Bishop Kelley 7-2, Sapulpa 2-4
Bixby 4, Bartlesville 2
Enid 12, Stillwater 5
Fort Gibson 9, Wagoner 0
Grove 7, Coweta 6 (game 2)
Haskell 4, Warner 2
Henryetta 11, Beggs 6
Inola 14, Sequoyah Claremore 6
Jenks 8, Ponca City 0
Kansas 3, Stilwell 0
Ketchum 18, Colcord 4
Lincoln Christian 8, Dewey 2
Mounds 4, NOAH 1
Nowata 11, Caney Valley 5
Oktaha 18, Dewar 11
Pryor 6, Catoosa 1
Skiatook 11, Oologah-Talala 8
Vian 2, Panama 1
Westville 10, Decatur, Ark. 0
Westville 9, Locust Grove 1
OSSAA District Tournament
Class 2A
Hartshorne 13, Okemah 5
Hartshorne 16, Okemah 0
Golf</&h1>
Local
Page Belcher Christian Men’s Fellowship
1. Mike Hayes 69; 1. James Young 69; 3. Ron Wilson 70; 4. George Siler 72; 5. Dick Tullis 73; 6. Bill Kuskeiks 74; 6. Ken Hayes 74; 8. Darrell Wood 76; 8. Bill Nash 76; 8. Duane Dunham 76; 11. Bob Bell 77; 12. Gilbert York 78; 13. Don Liland 79; 14. Mel Hayes 80.
Shoots age or better
PAGE BELCHER: Ken Hayes, 90, shot 89; Ron Wilson, 86, shot 86; Darrell Wood, 81, shot 81.
Soccer</&h1>
High school girls
Memorial 8, Shawnee 0
Ponca City 4, Tahlequah 0
High school boys
Memorial 3, Shawnee 1
Ponca City 1, Tahlequah 0