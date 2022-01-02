Local elections may be where the action is in 2022

The New York Times highlighted the growing focus on local elections in a recent story on Enid, where an attempt last year to pass a citywide mask mandate led to the defeat and even alienation of several city council members and a turnover on the school board.

Swope, the Tulsa County Democratic Party chairwoman, said her party is knocking on doors and otherwise assisting some school board candidates, including at least one registered independent.

One thing on which Swope and Vuillement-Smith agreed is that keeping voters focused on local issues can be challenging.

“We don’t have to bring (President) Joe Biden into it,” Swope said. “When we get on the doorstep, typically that’s what people want to talk about.

“But that’s not why we’re there. We’re there to talk about local issues.”

Vuillemont-Smith said changes in the way people access news often leave them unaware of local issues.

“Anywhere they go, they have cable news on,” she said. “That’s going to be national. … (People) are not really paying attention to what’s going on here because the national images are so in your face.”