Shy yet charming canine searching for patient owner with relaxed lifestyle. Looking for gentle guidance to help me come out... View on PetFinder
Lloyd
Related to this story
Most Popular
The search ended on the property of a 39-year-old man who was scheduled for a Monday trial date on child porn-related charges, Okmulgee County…
With videos: "I don't care if people are triggered by what I say ... My job is to speak truth and find solutions to problems," the state super…
The origin story of an unlikely $11 billion company based in Tulsa in the words of co-founders Burt Holmes and Chester Cadieux.
Plan ahead for the biggest events in May.
Family of 4 slain in Henryetta speak out: 'I was too late' to save kids from their stepfather, grandmother says
The alleged perpetrator of a possible murder-suicide was a "con man," survivors of four of the victims said, adding they heard from a woman wh…