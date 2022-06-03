 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saint Francis shooting: Complete coverage from the Tulsa World

On Wednesday, a shooter gunned down four people on the campus of Saint Francis Health System.

On Thursday, Tulsa police said that the gunman, Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, was a disgruntled patient determined to kill his doctor and anyone who stood in his way.

The victims were later identified as Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who had performed back surgery on Louis; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73, who initially was described as a patient. Police later said Love was accompanying a patient.

