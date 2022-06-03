Saint Francis shooting: Complete coverage from the Tulsa World

On Wednesday, a shooter gunned down four people on the campus of Saint Francis Health System.
On Thursday, Tulsa police said that the gunman, Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, was a disgruntled patient determined to kill his doctor and anyone who stood in his way.
The victims were later identified as Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who had performed back surgery on Louis; Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48; receptionist Amanda Glenn, 40; and William Love, 73, who initially was described as a patient. Police later said Love was accompanying a patient.
Gallery: Tulsa World coverage of mass shooting targeting doctor at Saint Francis
Timeline related to mass shooting in Tulsa
'He began firing at anyone that was in his way' Tulsa police chief says of shooter
'Catastrophic scene' inside Tulsa medical building where five people died in mass shooting
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum reacts to mass shooting
Gunman bought rifle on the same day he killed 4 people, Tulsa police chief says
Motive for mass shooting targeting doctor was back pain after surgery, Tulsa police say
Gunman saw his doctor the day before killing him, three others in his medical office
Tulsa police chief explains motive for mass shooting
'I'm so sorry we couldn't save you,' Tulsa ER physician says to family of William Love
Tulsa mass shooting victim Dr. Preston Phillips remembered fondly by Saint Francis CEO Cliff Robertson
Who was Dr. Preston Phillips?
Who was Dr. Stephanie Husen?
Who was Amanda Glenn?
Who was William Love?
Oklahoma imposes few obstacles to obtaining firearms
Five confirmed dead after mass shooting at south Tulsa medical building
Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now