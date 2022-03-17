Live Weather
When the new show from Taylor Sheridan (“Yellowstone”) was announced, it wasn't clear whether "Tulsa King" would actually be shot here, but Tulsans will get their shot to appear in the Paramount+ series.
OU's Lloyd Noble Center in Norman will host all 6A and 5A state semifinal and title games Friday and Saturday. State Fair (Jim Norick) Arena in Oklahoma City will host all 4A, 3A and 2A quartefinal and title games.
When Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted that nuclear war was on the table, most Millennial and Gen Z Americans were thrust into a new awareness of nuclear peril. Editorial writer Bob Doucette gives us one scenario of how a large-scale nuclear attack might unfold for us.
Guerin Emig: Brent Venables going 0 to 100 as OU head coach, without missing many details along the way
Former Sooners at Pro Day rave about Venables' "infectious" energy and discuss the details in his master plan.
Legislation advancing in Legislature would strip school lunch programs from State Ed Department and move to Ag
"The House author told us that some in the Legislature feel too much focus was put on making sure kids were fed during the pandemic and not on educating kids," said Carolyn Thompson, chief of government affairs at the State Department of Education. #oklaed
Watch Now: State Board of Education intervenes in new academic standards-setting for health, physical education
“Frankly, when people ask why teachers are demoralized it is because of disrespect, and this is an example of that. This leaves us with a giant mess,” State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister said. #oklaed
DOCUMENT: Read the proposed permanent rules
LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukraine said a fourth Russian general has been killed in the fighting.
Nine people were killed in a head-on collision in West Texas, including six students and a coach from a New Mexico university's golf teams.
The recommendation to close the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center rather than make it an in-patient mental health and treatment center seemed to surprise Oklahoma's congressional delegation.
Country music legend Dolly Parton is appreciative of being nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, but she is removing herself from consideration.