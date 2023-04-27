• May 12-14, Cedar Ridge Country Club, Broken Arrow.
• 54 holes of professional individual and team competition.
• Tickets/hospitality tents: livgolf.com.
• Prices: Friday grounds pass, $39; Saturday grounds pass, $49; Sunday grounds pass, $49; three-day grounds pass, $123.
Player profile
Louis Oosthuizen
• Age 40. South Africa native. Turned pro in 2002.
• LIV Tour: Oosthuizen has the distinction of having captained his team — Stinger GC — to the team victory in the first LIV tournament played last year in London. Individually, Oosthuizen’s best finish this year was fourth at Tucson, Arizona. He currently is 20th in the 48-player individual standings, while Stinger GC is third in the team standings. In four of his seven 2022 LIV events, he finished in the top 10.
• PGA Tour: While on the PGA Tour roster, Oosthuizen’s only victory occurred in the 2010 British Open. With a career earnings total of $28 million, he had 42 top-10 finishes and 12 runner-up finishes.
• Major championships: Oosthuizen prevailed in the 2010 British Open and had second-place finishes in the 2015 and 2021 U.S. Open, the 2012 Masters, and the 2017 and 2021 PGA Championship. In 56 majors overall, there were 11 top-10 finishes.