Louis Oosthuizen

• LIV Tour: Oosthuizen has the distinction of having captained his team — Stinger GC — to the team victory in the first LIV tournament played last year in London. Individually, Oosthuizen’s best finish this year was fourth at Tucson, Arizona. He currently is 20th in the 48-player individual standings, while Stinger GC is third in the team standings. In four of his seven 2022 LIV events, he finished in the top 10.