OKLAHOMA CITY — Top-ranked Lincoln Christian fell into a 15-point hole after only scoring three first-quarter points and the Bulldogs went on to suffer a 48-36 setback to No. 3 Bethany in the Class 4A state girls’ basketball final Saturday afternoon at Jim Norick Arena.

Lincoln Christian (27-2), seeking its first state title, trailed 15-3 after the first quarter but managed to close the gap to just eight points at halftime despite just shooting 15% (4 for 27) from the field.

The Bulldogs, who saw their 16-game winning streak come to an end, ended up just 12 for 52 from the floor for 23%.

Lincoln Christian was paced by 12 points from freshman Maddi Stewart. She was her team’s only double-digit scorer.

Audrey Hopkins added seven points and six rebounds while Ellie Brueggemann chipped in six points and snared seven boards for Lincoln Christian.

Bethany’s Keziah Lofton paced all scorers with 21 points while also grabbing seven rebounds as the Bronchos earned their first state crown. Kayten Donley contributed 17 points eight boards for Bethany, which closed the season by winning its last 19 contests.