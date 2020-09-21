 Skip to main content
Limited tickets available for Friday football game in Coweta

Coweta Football

Friday’s football game between the Coweta Tigers and Edison Eagles will be played at the Coweta Track Complex, located southeast of Tiger Field. Because of the smaller venue, the Coweta Athletic Department will cap the number of tickets sold to 650.

Athletic Department Secretary Kerri Bradshaw said there is a pre-sale on tickets that will be limited to five per person. Tickets are $5 each for all ages, first grade and up.

Pre-sales opened Tuesday and tickets were sold to football, band and cheer parents first.

Ticket sales for all patrons will be sold under the awning at the Intermediate High School on Wednesday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bradshaw said tickets will be sold to Coweta High School students during lunch periods on Thursday and Friday.

“Any tickets remaining after pre-sale will be sold at the gates until we reach 650. Once those tickets are sold, the gates will be closed and no more fans will be allowed to enter,” she said.

Bradshaw also reminded that a ticket does not guarantee a seat in the stands as seating is extremely limited.

“It would be strongly advised for your comfort to bring lawn chairs, as space will be available around the track field fence,” she noted.

All fans are asked to wear a mask in the stadium until seated. Masks are required to be worn at the concession stand and when in the restrooms.

“We hope that these restrictions are temporary and we can son move back to Tiger Stadium,” Bradshaw said. “Thank you for your considerate understanding and support of the Tigers and Coweta Athletics.”

Christy has been covering news and sports in Wagoner County since 1988. She is a graduate of Oklahoma State University with a degree in Public Relations/Journalism. christy.wheeland@wagonercountyat.com

