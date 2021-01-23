Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Second shot
Nancy Pelosi moved with great haste,
Not wanting one more crisis to waste.
She couldn’t wait,
To seal Trump’s fate,
And “twice impeached” on his record paste.
John Staedke, Tulsa
New sheriff in town
Sworn-in is President Biden
A passionate wave he is ridin'.
"You can just call me Joe,
"And Kamala you know.
"The ship of state we're now guidin'."
Wayne Greene, Tulsa
The world turns
There's so much in the news to rhyme!
Life's not all COVID; it's time
For a new affair
To tear out our hair.
( She pours a new glass of wine.)
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa