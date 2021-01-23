 Skip to main content
Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Limericks: Seeking rhyme and reason in current events

Second shot

Nancy Pelosi moved with great haste,

Not wanting one more crisis to waste.

She couldn’t wait,

To seal Trump’s fate,

And “twice impeached” on his record paste.

John Staedke, Tulsa

New sheriff in town

Sworn-in is President Biden

A passionate wave he is ridin'.

"You can just call me Joe,

"And Kamala you know.

"The ship of state we're now guidin'."

Wayne Greene, Tulsa

The world turns

There's so much in the news to rhyme!

Life's not all COVID; it's time

For a new affair

To tear out our hair.

( She pours a new glass of wine.)

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

