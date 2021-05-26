 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
0 comments

Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • 0
Congress Republicans

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks during a news conference, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, with Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., back left, and former OMB Director and President of Citizens for Renewing America Russ Vought, as they express their opposition to "critical race theory," during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Biden doctrine

Russia’s oil pipeline to Europe Joe’s blessed,

Caving when Merkel from Germany pressed.

     Though our XL he canned,

     He gave Putin a hand,

America last, is Biden’s true quest.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Dance Posture

Masks are worn on the House floor.

That's what the Speaker asks for.

     There's relevance

     In this postured dance.

Robbers wear masks. Nothing more.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

Lost their way

Comparing COVID masks to Jews wearing a star,

Is quite simply a bridge way too far.

     It took GOP leaders six days

     To chastise Rep. Greene for her ways.

Hope the Repubs soon find out who they are.

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News