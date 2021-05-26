Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

The Biden doctrine
Russia’s oil pipeline to Europe Joe’s blessed,
Caving when Merkel from Germany pressed.
Though our XL he canned,
He gave Putin a hand,
America last, is Biden’s true quest.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Dance Posture
Masks are worn on the House floor.
That's what the Speaker asks for.
There's relevance
In this postured dance.
Robbers wear masks. Nothing more.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa
Lost their way
Comparing COVID masks to Jews wearing a star,
Is quite simply a bridge way too far.
It took GOP leaders six days
To chastise Rep. Greene for her ways.
Hope the Repubs soon find out who they are.
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow