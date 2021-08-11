 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
0 Comments

Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated
  • 0
JENKS FIRST DAY

Sophomore Rafael Orozco gets directions from Amy Hudson, executive director of student services, on the first day of in-person instruction at Jenks High School Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Wayne Greene

Cuomo's quagmire

No good news for Mr. Cuomo.

Calls for removal have forced him to go.

     The charges did stick

     He's out of work quick.

So, Andrew will be governor no mo'

Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow

Smoke alarm

It’s hot, ain’t no joke.

And the air is full of smoke.

     Difficult to breathe;

     Makes you want to leave

For relief from the perpetual choke

Les Barrett, Bixby

School daze

Summer is ending, schools will soon start.

GOP and Dems should all do their part.

     Vaxed? No reason to ask.

     Kids should wear masks.

COVID numbers are climbing off the chart.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News