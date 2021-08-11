Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Cuomo's quagmire
No good news for Mr. Cuomo.
Calls for removal have forced him to go.
The charges did stick
He's out of work quick.
So, Andrew will be governor no mo'
Tom Vannoy, Broken Arrow
Smoke alarm
It’s hot, ain’t no joke.
And the air is full of smoke.
Difficult to breathe;
Makes you want to leave
For relief from the perpetual choke
Les Barrett, Bixby
School daze
Summer is ending, schools will soon start.
GOP and Dems should all do their part.
Vaxed? No reason to ask.
Kids should wear masks.
COVID numbers are climbing off the chart.
Martha Earls, Tulsa