 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

  • Updated

Spelling relief?

Though COVID relief was how it was framed

That was to belie the pork it contained.

     Only 19 billion 

     Of nearly 2 trillion

Relates to COVID! The rest? Leftists aims.

John Staedke, Tulsa

A sham you am

Upon closer look and exam

We’re debating a farce and a sham. 

     To cancel a masculine toy tater

     And Dr. Seuss the creator

Of a breakfast with Green Eggs and Ham

Les Barrett, Bixby

Miser McConnell

‘Ol Mitch can’t let go of the money,

‘Cause po’ folks might do somethin’ funny.

     Like payin’ the rent,

     Or a bill that was sent,

Or buy food ‘cause the children are hungry.

W.O. Parent, Coweta 

wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News