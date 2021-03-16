Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Spelling relief?
Though COVID relief was how it was framed
That was to belie the pork it contained.
Only 19 billion
Of nearly 2 trillion
Relates to COVID! The rest? Leftists aims.
John Staedke, Tulsa
A sham you am
Upon closer look and exam
We’re debating a farce and a sham.
To cancel a masculine toy tater
And Dr. Seuss the creator
Of a breakfast with Green Eggs and Ham
Les Barrett, Bixby
Miser McConnell
‘Ol Mitch can’t let go of the money,
‘Cause po’ folks might do somethin’ funny.
Like payin’ the rent,
Or a bill that was sent,
Or buy food ‘cause the children are hungry.
W.O. Parent, Coweta