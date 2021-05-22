Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Barbecue
Stitt’s fundraiser says Joe is the boss.
Biden is why there’s no chicken sauce.
It is no longer chic
To “eat beef all week.”
Really...can Biden be blamed for the loss?
Martha Earls, Tulsa
Balance of power
Russian troops mustered near Ukraine;
China threatening Taiwan again.
Iranian unrest;
Mid-Eastern slugfest:
Signs U.S. leadership’s on the wane.
John Staedke, Tulsa
Cicadas invade us
That din is the trilling of birds
As they welcome the thundering herds.
Like beef on the wing,
The bugs stampede every spring
Till hungry birds cull them by thirds.
Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa