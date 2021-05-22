 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events
Cicada

A Cicada crawls through the grass outside a midown Tulsa home on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2013.

 John Clanton, Tulsa World

Barbecue

Stitt’s fundraiser says Joe is the boss.

Biden is why there’s no chicken sauce.

It is no longer chic

To “eat beef all week.”

Really...can Biden be blamed for the loss?

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Balance of power

Russian troops mustered near Ukraine;

China threatening Taiwan again.

Iranian unrest;

Mid-Eastern slugfest:

Signs U.S. leadership’s on the wane.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Cicadas invade us

That din is the trilling of birds

As they welcome the thundering herds.

Like beef on the wing,

The bugs stampede every spring

Till hungry birds cull them by thirds.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

