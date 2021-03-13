 Skip to main content
Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Temps, debt up

The left want climate change fought every day

To keep future temperature rises at bay.

But with no plan yet,

To curb our huge debt,

They act like there'll be no piper to pay.

John Staedke, Tulsa

Lost year

March to March — a pandemic year.

Not routine. It's immediately clear:

Life is changed;

Priorities rearranged;

Happy and thankful still to be here

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Do fence them in

To the movies! To the bars! To the mall!

Texas is open, y’all!

A promise fulfilled?

Is Oklahoma who’ll build

A southern border wall?

C.L. Catli, Broken Arrow

