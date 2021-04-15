Limericks: Looking for rhyme and reason in current events

Hope springs eternal

Spring in Oklahoma is finally here.

Thankfully, we have much less to fear.

Flowers are in bloom,

and we have less Zoom

It's time to hug those we hold dear.

Martha Earls, Tulsa

Awoken world

Today the world must be woke,

Or deny the margins their hope.

But if law and profit

are all cancelled off it,

Tomorrow the world may be broke.

Susan DeBartolo, Tulsa

The good news

The virus, it seems, is now on the run.

It won't be long till it's over and done.

No mask on our face,

Of keeping our place,

We're bound to find life, a whole lot more fun.

John Staedke, Tulsa,