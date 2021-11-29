Lil Mike & Funnybone of 'Reservation Dogs' performing on #GivingTunesday

Lil Mike & Funny Bone, Native American rappers who had roles in season one of the shot-in-Oklahoma series “Reservation Dogs,” joined 28 Oklahoma musicians and performed live from their social media channels during #GivingTunesday on Tuesday.

Now in its fourth year, #GivingTunesday was organized in the spirit of Giving Tuesday by Red Dirt Relief Fund, a nonprofit serving Oklahoma music professionals in need. It was organized as a way of thanking fans and donors for support.

Among other performers: Oklahoma City-based Ali Harter, a singer-songwriter and host of KOSU/The Spy’s Mean Hustle Broad Cast radio show; Jacob Tovar, a roots country artist from Tulsa; and Chance Anderson, front man for the Marlow-based Chance & The Takers.

“The international theme for Giving Tuesday this year is radical generosity,” Katie Dale, executive director of the Red Dirt Relief Fund, said. “I think that embodies the efforts of artists participating in #GivingTunesday this year as well as the donors who have supported them throughout pandemic — not just through donating to us but by buying artist merch and tipping during virtual streams. We embrace radical generosity as the foundation of this organization and believe it’s what makes the Oklahoma music community so unique.”