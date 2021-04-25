LIL GG
- Updated
- Updated
Cain's Ballroom-bound Cody Hibbard has been told many times he doesn't sound like he looks. A friend's response to that comment changed his life.
- Updated
The Broken Arrow City Council, with a new mayor and a new makeup after a recent election, voted 4-1 on Tuesday to repeal the resolution it passed March 2 encouraging people to wear masks in the city.
Tulsa city councilor plans to hold weekly COVID-19 briefings with health officials
- Updated
After ORU's NCAA Tournament victory over Florida, an unidentified donor asked a million-dollar question: “What can I do to help the basketball program?”
- Updated
The Oklahoma athletics department released a statement that said “We are aware of a matter that may involve OU student-athletes and are monitoring the situation closely."
- Updated
Martin Scorsese said he is thrilled to start production in Oklahoma.
- Updated
The designation for a stretch of U.S. 287 from Boise City in the western end of the Panhandle to the Texas line was included in the annual road-and-bridge-naming bill passed by the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday — although Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, did try to throw up a roadblock.
2020-21 All-World wrestling: Meet the athlete of the year finalists and see the rest of the first team and honorable mention
- Updated
- 5 min to read
Here are the best wrestlers in the Tulsa area. The 2020-21 All-World event, presented by Bill Knight Automotive, will be June 29.
- Updated
This south Tulsa restaurant keeps the focus on just a few ingredients — crab legs, shrimp, lobster — served with the traditional crab boil sides of corn, potatoes and sausage.
- Updated
A North Carolina man died on the Turner Turnpike after stopping his semi-tractor trailer to check his load and the load fell on him, the Oklah…