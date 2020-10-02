Women to Watch: Shella Bowlin has a plan for success

The “30,000-foot view” cliché might be one of the most overused of the past few years, but it seems appropriate when discussing a long-term strategic growth planner who started out as an airline industry engineer.

Shella Bowlin, senior director of strategy and analytics for Cherokee Nation Businesses, is helping the tribe’s business arm plan for success at a time when one of its two main business units — gaming — has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The answers likely will come with a little creative thinking.

“That’s one aspect of engineering that I miss — the innovation and the focus on creativity and developing of new products,” she said.

The business aspect became a necessity, though.

“I never thought I wanted to go back to school,” she said, but as situations arose where recommendations were needed, “I didn’t feel like I had the foundation in business to feel confident in making those recommendations.”

An MBA added some depth and helped Bowlin take another step on the ladder, but she laments that so few of her peers on that ladder are women.