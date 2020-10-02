Women to Watch: Rose Washington is overcoming obstacles, making an impact

As a child, Rose Washington thought she might want to grow up to become a nun.

After spending a week at an abbey as a teenager, though, she figured out that the lifestyle wasn’t right for her.

Still, she liked the spirit of service the sisters embodied, and it dovetailed well with the entrepreneurial foundation she got from her grandmother, who was her guardian.

Today, as the CEO of the Tulsa Economic Development Corp., Washington demonstrates that spirit of service and entrepreneurial foundation in her commitment to building her community through TEDC’s support of small businesses.

She sees her concurrent role as chair-elect of the Tulsa Regional Chamber as a further opportunity to serve small businesses and underrepresented businesses, “just at a different level in a different way.”

Washington said TEDC originally set out to provide capital to businesses that couldn’t access funds through traditional means, but the mission expanded into helping via commercial retail development in underserved areas.

And sometimes, dollars and cents are manifested as grocery bags in a food desert.