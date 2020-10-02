Women to Watch: Maura Guten knows the importance of 'being there' for kids

Nonprofit organizations across the spectrum are seeing their workloads and client numbers explode during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But for Maura Guten, president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network, business isn’t booming.

And that’s bad.

“With the onset of the pandemic, our hotline calls dropped by 50%, and they haven’t quite returned to the normal volume,” she said. “We typically see a decline in cases over school breaks and such, and then there’s a resurgence later.

“So we’re kind of bracing for that.”

They’re already hearing reports of kids running away from home, of children running to the city’s designated “safe places” to get help, she said.

The Child Abuse Network, or CAN, works to keep child-abuse victims from being “retraumatized” by the legal system and helps them and their families by providing a single space — the Children’s Advocacy Center — where all necessary resources and investigative entities are available in a safe, child-friendly location.

Guten joined CAN in December 2018 after a seven-year stint as executive director of Tulsa CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.