Women to Watch: Maura Guten knows the importance of 'being there' for kids

Nonprofit organizations across the spectrum are seeing their workloads and client numbers explode during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But for Maura Guten, president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network, business isn’t booming.
And that’s bad.
“With the onset of the pandemic, our hotline calls dropped by 50%, and they haven’t quite returned to the normal volume,” she said. “We typically see a decline in cases over school breaks and such, and then there’s a resurgence later.
“So we’re kind of bracing for that.”
They’re already hearing reports of kids running away from home, of children running to the city’s designated “safe places” to get help, she said.
The Child Abuse Network, or CAN, works to keep child-abuse victims from being “retraumatized” by the legal system and helps them and their families by providing a single space — the Children’s Advocacy Center — where all necessary resources and investigative entities are available in a safe, child-friendly location.
Guten joined CAN in December 2018 after a seven-year stint as executive director of Tulsa CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates.
She had volunteered with CASA before that, and her first case had a lasting impact. The children she was assigned to — then teenage sisters — are now women in their mid-30s with whom she keeps in touch.
One thing Guten has learned over the years is that “the smallest, simplest task of just always being there was what really made the difference for them.”
“Being there” is important to Guten, too.
“Probably the best part of my job is the people that I get to work with every day and being able to support them in whatever shape that takes,” she said. “We just want to make sure that kids and their families are served to the greatest extent possible.”
Guten said she knew from a young age that this type of work was calling her.
“As a little kid — a little kid — I remember playing adoption agency with my Cabbage Patch dolls,” she said.
“I think I was just kind of keenly aware that the world was full of kids who didn’t have the best homes, the best parents.”
