Women to Watch: Libby Wuller is breaking down barriers one education at a time

For Libby Wuller, starting a new school has involved some myth-busting — myths such as: a good education costs a lot of money up front; you have to be good at math and science to do well in a tech field; software engineering has been traditionally male-dominated.

Wuller became executive director of the Holberton School’s Tulsa campus in October, and the school launched its first cohort of students in January. Her first months on the job were a blur of soliciting potential applicants and building relationships with area employers.

“Now that we’re up and running, I still do both of those things,” she said.

But she also focuses on making sure students are supported in the school’s unique structure. Holberton students don’t pay tuition; after graduating and landing a job, they pay the school a percentage of their income for a few years.

“It’s a contractual promise that we will give them a best-in-class software-engineering education,” Wuller said.

And if students don’t make more than $40,000 a year after graduation, they don’t pay anything.

“We are literally invested in their success,” she said, adding that housing assistance is available, too.