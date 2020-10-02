Women to Watch: Customer service is just the beginning for Monica Hamilton

Rare is the person who sees an opportunity for satisfaction in a customer service job.

But Monica Hamilton’s attitude is so positive that she might be an endangered species.

“Being able to give people the opportunity to express how they’re feeling is important,” said Hamilton, director of the city of Tulsa Customer Care Center.

The idea is to keep residents from being given the runaround when they have a complaint or question.

Hamilton became the center’s director in July, but her customer service background was largely forged in Tulsa.

She led the Mayor’s Action Center — a precursor to the Customer Care Center — and the Department of Neighborhoods and was a mayoral aide before leaving for Fort Worth, where she was that city’s deputy chief of staff and then its executive general manager.

She returned to Tulsa in the depths of a global pandemic that saw a large part of her staff working remotely and on the heels of a furlough program for most city employees.

But Hamilton said she and her staff are undeterred.